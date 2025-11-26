Fearless Faith: Suffering, Perfect Love & Jesus’ Finished Work w/ Jonathan Henderson
Send us a textIn Part 2 of our powerful conversation with Pastor Jonathan Henderson of Grace Hill Church in Glendale, CA, we dive deeper into some of the biggest questions people of faith wrestle with: Why does God allow bad things to happen? Were we ever meant to fear God? And what does Scripture really say about Jesus’ finished work?Jonathan shares a freeing and deeply compassionate perspective rooted in Scripture-one that reveals a God who never intended us to be afraid of Him. We unpack why “perfect love casts out fear,” why fear and love cannot coexist, and how misunderstanding the character of God has shaped fear-based theology for centuries.We also explore Jonathan’s belief that Jesus’ work was spiritually completed before He went to the cross, and how the cross ultimately exposed the lies and violence of Satan-not the character of God.If you’ve ever struggled with fear-based religion, questioned God’s role in suffering, or longed for a clearer picture of God’s love, this episode brings healing, clarity, and liberation.If you enjoy this episode, be sure to check out:Reframing the Cross & Hell w/ Jonathan HendersonOne Pastor's Bold Truth: A Fresh Look at Christianity's Most Misunderstood Teachings w/ Shawn BroadnaxQuestioning God & Rebuilding Faith w/ Kristin Mockler-YoungSpirit Outspoken Website for Events, Resources, and More Info Follow Spirit Outspoken on Instagram Follow Spirit Outspoken on TikTok Watch Episodes on YouTube Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Apple Podcast Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Spotify Podcast
--------
34:24
--------
34:24
Reframing Hell & The Cross w/ Jonathan Henderson
Send us a textIn this powerful episode of Spirit Outspoken, we sit down with Pastor Jonathan Henderson of Grace Hill Church in Glendale, CA and author of the transformative book Worth Every Drop: God’s Relentless Pursuit to Prove You Matter.In Part One of this two-part series, Jonathan opens up about his personal journey of doubt, faith, and discovery. Together, we explore his fresh and compassionate interpretations of the cross and as well as his concept of hell.If you’ve ever wrestled with traditional teachings, felt afraid to ask hard questions, or longed to see God as consistent, friendly, and trustworthy, this conversation will resonate deeply. Jonathan’s perspective offers healing, clarity, and a more expansive view of divine love.If you enjoy this episode, be sure to check out:Decolonizing The Church: The Justice of Jesus with Joash ThomasThe Other Side of Scripture: Revelations from Our Gnostic & Biblical Deep DiveOne Pastor's Bold Truth: A Fresh Look at Christianity's Misunderstood TeachingsSpirit Outspoken Website for Events, Resources, and More Info Follow Spirit Outspoken on Instagram Follow Spirit Outspoken on TikTok Watch Episodes on YouTube Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Apple Podcast Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Spotify Podcast
--------
42:19
--------
42:19
Decolonizing the Church: The Justice of Jesus w/ Joash Thomas
Send us a textIn this powerful conversation, we sit down with Joash Thomas, author of The Justice of Jesus, to explore how colonization has distorted the heart of Christianity - and how reclaiming the original message of Jesus can bring healing, justice, and spiritual freedom.Joash shares how empire, power, and privilege have shaped the Church, what it means to decolonize our faith, and how followers of Jesus can return to His true teachings of love, equality, and care for humanity.We also dive into the differences between Eastern and Western Christianity, the role of mysticism in the early church, and why repairing our “lens of empire” is essential for spiritual growth today.You’ll learn:-How colonization impacted the Church’s theology and global mission-What Jesus actually said about justice-and how it contrasts with modern interpretations-How to recognize empire thinking in your own faithWays to return to the radical compassion and equality of early ChristianityThis episode is for anyone ready to reclaim the authentic message of Jesus and explore what it truly means to live a faith that heals, not harms.Be sure to check out these episodes by Spirit Outspoken:Banned From the Bible: What the Gnostic Gospels RevealRediscovering Nature's Wisdom w/ Malia GracePower, Politics & The BibleSpirit Outspoken Website for Events, Resources, and More Info Follow Spirit Outspoken on Instagram Follow Spirit Outspoken on TikTok Watch Episodes on YouTube Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Apple Podcast Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Spotify Podcast
--------
59:35
--------
59:35
Spiritual Bypassing: Avoiding Feelings in the Name of Faith
Send us a textIn this episode, we unpack "spiritual bypassing", which occurs when we try to “just trust God,” “stay positive,” or “have more faith,” instead of honestly facing the emotions God is trying to meet us in.We talk about how Jesus Himself felt deeply - grief, anger, compassion, sorrow - and how He never rushed or minimized the emotional experience of being human. He wept. He prayed in agony. He felt disappointment and frustration. He didn’t bypass the hard. He surrendered inside of it.So if you’ve ever been told, “just give it to God and move on” or “good Christians don’t feel that way”…and yet your heart was still breaking - you are not weak, you are not lacking faith, and you are not alone.In this episode we explore:What spiritual bypassing looks like in Christian cultureThe emotional life of Jesus and what it teaches usWhy true faith requires honesty, not pretendingThe difference between surrender and spiritual avoidanceHow embodiment honors the way God created our nervous system + emotionsPractical ways to feel your feelings with God, not away from HimHealthy spirituality doesn’t disconnect us from our bodies and emotions - it helps us bring them to God with honesty and trust.If you like today's topic, be sure to check out these shows by Spirit Outspoken:Breaking The Cycle: Epigenetics, Ancestral Trauma and the Power of Self AwarenessSomatic Healing & Kinesiology w/ Mana TempleEquine Gestalt Wisdom w/ Melisa Pearce** If this episode resonates, Like + Subscribe, it truly supports the show!**Spirit Outspoken Website for Events, Resources, and More Info Follow Spirit Outspoken on Instagram Follow Spirit Outspoken on TikTok Watch Episodes on YouTube Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Apple Podcast Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Spotify Podcast
--------
44:53
--------
44:53
Has the Bible Become Your Idol?
Send us a textIn this episode, we dive into one of the most thought-provoking questions in modern faith. We explore how devotion to Scripture can sometimes replace a living relationship with the Divine, and how even something sacred can become an idol when it’s placed above love, intuition, and the teachings of Jesus.In this episode, we dive into:The surprising history of biblical inerrancy and how it became a modern doctrineSigns of idolatry - when faith becomes rigid, judgmental, or fear-basedWhat a balanced, spiritually alive relationship with Scripture looks likeHow historical context and translation have shaped our understanding of the BibleOur personal experiences breaking free from dogma and rediscovering divine connectionThis conversation isn’t about rejecting Scripture-it’s about reclaiming it as a beautiful, useful resource that leads us back to the love and teachings of Jesus. We invite you to move from fear to freedom, from literalism to living wisdom, and from blind belief to embodied faith.If you enjoy this episode, make sure to check out these shows from Spirit Outspoken:One Pastor's Bold Truth: A Fresh Look at Christianity's Misunderstood Teachings w/ Shawn BroadnaxQuestioning God & Rebuilding Faith w/ Kristin Mockler-YoungSpirit Outspoken Website for Events, Resources, and More Info Follow Spirit Outspoken on Instagram Follow Spirit Outspoken on TikTok Watch Episodes on YouTube Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Apple Podcast Subscribe to Spirit Outspoken Spotify Podcast
Join hosts Jaisa Engasser and Rachael Loney as they dive deep into the realms of spirituality, healing and the beautiful chaos of life. From ancient traditions, to modern practices, they are going to explore it ALL! Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned seeker, you’re guaranteed to find something that inspires, challenges and intrigues you here.