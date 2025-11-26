Spiritual Bypassing: Avoiding Feelings in the Name of Faith

In this episode, we unpack "spiritual bypassing", which occurs when we try to "just trust God," "stay positive," or "have more faith," instead of honestly facing the emotions God is trying to meet us in.We talk about how Jesus Himself felt deeply - grief, anger, compassion, sorrow - and how He never rushed or minimized the emotional experience of being human. He wept. He prayed in agony. He felt disappointment and frustration. He didn't bypass the hard. He surrendered inside of it.So if you've ever been told, "just give it to God and move on" or "good Christians don't feel that way"…and yet your heart was still breaking - you are not weak, you are not lacking faith, and you are not alone.In this episode we explore:What spiritual bypassing looks like in Christian cultureThe emotional life of Jesus and what it teaches usWhy true faith requires honesty, not pretendingThe difference between surrender and spiritual avoidanceHow embodiment honors the way God created our nervous system + emotionsPractical ways to feel your feelings with God, not away from HimHealthy spirituality doesn't disconnect us from our bodies and emotions - it helps us bring them to God with honesty and trust.