Catholic Stuff You Should Know

J. 10 Initiative
A lighthearted exploration of various prominent and obscure Catholic topics.
  • Light in the Darkness
    Listen in as Fr. John and Fr. Jacob offer reflections on Advent, light, and darkness. May this episode illuminate your Advent season as you wait, hope, and prepare for the coming of Christ, the true light of the world.
    --------  
    43:58
  • The True King Above Kings
    What makes for world peace? Join Fr. Mike and Fr. Sean as they explore the Kingdom of King Jesus and the failed attempts of other kings.
    --------  
    37:54
  • Prayer as the Fundamental Act of the Creature
    In this week's episode, Fr. John and Fr. Jacob dive into the insights of Ferdinand Ulrich's essay "Prayer as the Fundamental Act of the Creature." Together, they explore the idea that prayer is not just an activity, but the most essential and foundational aspect of our existence.
    --------  
    48:50
  • To Err is Human
    Join Fr. Sean and Fr. Mike as they dive into the power of perseverance through adversity and the importance of building discipline in our everyday lives.
    --------  
    55:18
  • The Catholic Stuff Metaverse
    Join Fr. John and Fr. Jacob as they explore some fascinating Catholic Stuff You Should Know history and discuss the powerful role of narrative in drawing people in.
    --------  
    52:58

A lighthearted exploration of various prominent and obscure Catholic topics.
