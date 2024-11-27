No Small Endeavor with Lee C. Camp

This is our unabridged interview with Peter Levine. “In order to really move through trauma,” says Peter Levine, “we have to do that in the body.” As a psychologist with much of his own trauma to work through, Peter has spent his career researching ways to help himself and others come to healing and wholeness. In this episode, he discusses his memoir “An Autobiography of Trauma,” in which he uses his own life story to illustrate his findings. From a standing meeting with an imagined Albert Einstein, to a host of life-changing dreams, listen as he shares how both his professional research and mystical personal experience have taught him much about the ways our bodies hold trauma, and how we can learn to pay attention to our lives and find healing. Show Notes Resources mentioned this episode: "An Autobiography of Trauma: A Healing Journey" by Peter Levine "Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma" by Peter Levine Similar NSE episodes: Amishi Jha: Push-ups for Your Brain Kristin Neff: The Power of Self-Compassion Tara Brach: Radical Acceptance Curt Thompson: The Soul of Shame PDF of Lee's Interview Notes Transcript of Abridged Episode Want more NSE? JOIN NSE+ Today! Our subscriber only community with bonus episodes designed specifically to help you live a good life, ad-free listening, and discounts on live shows Subscribe to episodes: Apple | Spotify | Amazon | Google | YouTubeFollow Us: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTubeFollow Lee: Instagram | TwitterJoin our Email List: nosmallendeavor.com See Privacy Policy: Privacy Policy Amazon Affiliate Disclosure: Tokens Media, LLC is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
59:57
184: Peter Levine: How the Body Holds and Heals Trauma
"In order to really move through trauma," says Peter Levine, "we have to do that in the body." As a psychologist with much of his own trauma to work through, Peter has spent his career researching ways to help himself and others come to healing and wholeness. In this episode, he discusses his memoir "An Autobiography of Trauma," in which he uses his own life story to illustrate his findings. From a standing meeting with an imagined Albert Einstein, to a host of life-changing dreams, listen as he shares how both his professional research and mystical personal experience have taught him much about the ways our bodies hold trauma, and how we can learn to pay attention to our lives and find healing. Show Notes Resources mentioned this episode: "An Autobiography of Trauma: A Healing Journey" by Peter Levine "Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma" by Peter Levine Similar NSE episodes: Amishi Jha: Push-ups for Your Brain Kristin Neff: The Power of Self-Compassion Tara Brach: Radical Acceptance Curt Thompson: The Soul of Shame PDF of Lee's Interview Notes Transcription Link
48:30
183: Unabridged Interview: Malcolm Gladwell
This is our unabridged interview with Malcolm Gladwell and Tracy K. Smith To prepare for family dinners and political conversations this holiday season, two guests offer us new ways of being humble and curious. First, well-known thinker and author Malcolm Gladwell reveals why we must learn humility if we are to understand each other. "Humility is a habit," he says. "Habit is a really important word, because if it's a habit, it means it's something that you have to practice." Then, former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith offers powerful poems that invite us to acknowledge the full, complex, and beautiful worth of the human beings we encounter. In this episode, listen closely for multiple ways we can cultivate humility, be curious, and have compassion despite our disagreements and differences. Show Notes Resources mentioned this episode:"The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference" by Malcolm Gladwell Similar NSE episodes: Malcolm Gladwell: Becoming Malcolm Tracy K. Smith and Marie Howe: Poetry as Politics Thanksgiving Special: Conversation and Gratitude Transcript of Abridged Episode
39:55
183: Malcolm Gladwell and Tracy K. Smith: Can Curiosity Save Your Holidays?
To prepare for family dinners and political conversations this holiday season, two guests offer us new ways of being humble and curious. First, well-known thinker and author Malcolm Gladwell reveals why we must learn humility if we are to understand each other. "Humility is a habit," he says. "Habit is a really important word, because if it's a habit, it means it's something that you have to practice." Then, former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith offers powerful poems that invite us to acknowledge the full, complex, and beautiful worth of the human beings we encounter. In this episode, listen closely for multiple ways we can cultivate humility, be curious, and have compassion despite our disagreements and differences. Show Notes Resources mentioned this episode:"The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference" by Malcolm Gladwell "Wade in the Water: Poems" by Tracy K. Smith Similar NSE episodes: Malcolm Gladwell: Becoming Malcolm Tracy K. Smith and Marie Howe: Poetry as Politics Thanksgiving Special: Conversation and Gratitude Transcription Link
48:47
182: Unabridged Interview: Kathryn Gin Lum
This is our unabridged interview with Kathryn Gin Lum. When is the last time you heard the word "heathen"? The word was originally used to delineate between European Christians who tended to be in urban centers and pagans in rural areas. "Heathen exists in the mind of the person doing the labeling, right? It's a label that one people foists onto another." Our guest today, Kathryn Gin Lum, walks us through the history of the term heathen and how it has utterly shaped the world. We discuss her book Heathen: Religion and Race in American History. The idea behind the term was wielded as a weapon to justify colonization and enslavement, and though the term has fallen out of use, she says the mental map of the world it has created has not. Show Notes Resources mentioned this episode: "Heathen: Religion and Race in American History" by Kathryn Gin Lum "The Origin of Others (The Charles Eliot Norton Lectures)" by Toni Morrison Similar NSE episodes: Willie James Jennings: The Christian Imagination Eugene Cho Karen Korematsu: Fear, Home and the Asian-American Experience PDF of Lee's Interview Notes Transcript of Abridged Interview
Exploring what it means to live a good life. What does it mean to live a good life? What is true happiness? What are the habits, practices, and dispositions that contribute to authentic human flourishing? No Small Endeavor examines these questions with host Lee C. Camp. You'll hear from best-selling authors, philosophers, scientists, artists, psychologists, theologians and even the occasional politician—courageous, impassioned people taking seriously the question of how to live a good life. Striving for a good life is No Small Endeavor, and we're here with you on the road.