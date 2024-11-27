No Small Endeavor with Lee C. Camp

184: Unabridged Interview: Peter Levine

This is our unabridged interview with Peter Levine. "In order to really move through trauma," says Peter Levine, "we have to do that in the body." As a psychologist with much of his own trauma to work through, Peter has spent his career researching ways to help himself and others come to healing and wholeness. In this episode, he discusses his memoir "An Autobiography of Trauma," in which he uses his own life story to illustrate his findings. From a standing meeting with an imagined Albert Einstein, to a host of life-changing dreams, listen as he shares how both his professional research and mystical personal experience have taught him much about the ways our bodies hold trauma, and how we can learn to pay attention to our lives and find healing. Show Notes Resources mentioned this episode: "An Autobiography of Trauma: A Healing Journey" by Peter Levine "Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma" by Peter Levine Similar NSE episodes: Amishi Jha: Push-ups for Your Brain Kristin Neff: The Power of Self-Compassion Tara Brach: Radical Acceptance Curt Thompson: The Soul of Shame