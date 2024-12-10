Powered by RND
The Oprah Podcast is home to all-new conversations featuring Oprah Winfrey and today’s foremost thought leaders, global newsmakers, best-selling authors, vision...
  • How To Improve Your Life With ONE Change | Oprah & Mel Robbins
    Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@Oprah BUY THE BOOK! "The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About" by Mel Robbins, published by Hay House LLC will be available Tuesday, December 24th wherever books and audio books are sold: https://www.melrobbins.com/letthemtheory In this episode of The Oprah Podcast global podcasting sensation and bestselling author Mel Robbins shares life-altering lessons from her new book, The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About which will be published on December 24th, 2024.  Sharing relatable strategies, this wife and mother of three uses her own life lessons to clarify how The Let Them Theory gives you the tools to stop giving away your power and take control of your own life. Explore Rejuvenation Home Furnishings | Visit the Rejuvenation Website: www.rejuvenation.com Follow Oprah Winfrey on Social: https://www.instagram.com/oprah/ https://www.facebook.com/oprahwinfrey/ Listen to the full podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/0tEVrfNp92a7lbjDe6GMLI https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-oprah-podcast/id1782960381 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    53:43
  • Oprah’s Book Club: Claire Keegan & Small Things Like These
    BUY THE BOOK! Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan, published by Grove Atlantic and available now wherever books are sold, with the audio version also available here. Oprah’s Book Club: Presented by Starbucks premieres with a New York Times bestseller which the newspaper named one of their 100 best books of the 21st century: Small Things Like These. Oprah sits down with award-winning author Claire Keegan at a Starbucks café to discuss this 109th book club pick. Joined by a live audience of readers - over coffee - Claire shares her writing process, takes questions, and explains some of the main themes in this modern masterpiece. The heroic tale takes us on a journey of discovering what matters most in life and why it’s important to make brave decisions. Oprah will zoom with a woman in Ireland who experienced firsthand what the characters in the story encounter. We’ll also meet two Irish High School students who encouraged their entire class to read the book. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@Oprah SUPPORT THE SHOW Visit your local Starbucks café and enjoy a curated beverage pairing - Starbucks Christmas Blend - a dark roast with notes of spiced chocolate and spruce tips, perfect for the holidays. Also referenced in this episode, "Girl in the Tunnel: My Story of Love and Loss as a Survivor of the Magdalene Laundries" by Maureen Sullivan and New Decade Film's documentary, "Ireland's Dirty Laundry." Follow Oprah Winfrey on Social: Instagram Facebook Listen to the full podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts #oprahsbookclub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:44
  • Welcome to the Oprah Channel!
    My new project is here, follow The Oprah Channel on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts to be the first to listen! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    0:30

