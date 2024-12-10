Oprah’s Book Club: Claire Keegan & Small Things Like These

Oprah's Book Club: Presented by Starbucks premieres with a New York Times bestseller which the newspaper named one of their 100 best books of the 21st century: Small Things Like These. Oprah sits down with award-winning author Claire Keegan at a Starbucks café to discuss this 109th book club pick. Joined by a live audience of readers - over coffee - Claire shares her writing process, takes questions, and explains some of the main themes in this modern masterpiece. The heroic tale takes us on a journey of discovering what matters most in life and why it's important to make brave decisions. Oprah will zoom with a woman in Ireland who experienced firsthand what the characters in the story encounter. We'll also meet two Irish High School students who encouraged their entire class to read the book. Also referenced in this episode, "Girl in the Tunnel: My Story of Love and Loss as a Survivor of the Magdalene Laundries" by Maureen Sullivan and New Decade Film's documentary, "Ireland's Dirty Laundry."