You don’t need another diet. You need a new narrative.
Why is it so hard to do what's good for us—even when we know better? In this episode, Dr. Nashay Lowe sits down with health and wellness coach Jessica Lasisch to unpack the internal conflicts we face on the road to better health. They explore how self-sabotage often masks deeper emotional needs, how negative self-talk undermines progress, and why true transformation starts with mindset—not willpower. You'll hear powerful insights on the connection between health, emotional healing, and the narratives we carry about our bodies. If you've ever felt stuck in the start-stop cycle of your wellness journey, this episode offers a new, compassionate way forward.Key takeawaysLife gets in the way of health; it's about capacity, not willpower.Cultural differences shape our approach to health and wellness.Mental roadblocks like anxiety and stress affect physical health.Self-sabotage often stems from the nervous system's protective instincts.Negative self-talk is linked to shame and unmet emotional needs.Rewriting one's narrative begins with self-awareness and unpacking old beliefs.Holistic health involves connecting with body, mind, and soul.Small, consistent changes lead to sustainable health improvements.Support and safe spaces are crucial for discussing health struggles.Health doesn't have to be hard; mindset shifts can make it enjoyable.
