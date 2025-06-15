Powered by RND
Dr. Shay
  • You don’t need another diet. You need a new narrative.
    Send us a textWhy is it so hard to do what’s good for us—even when we know better? In this episode, Dr. Nashay Lowe sits down with health and wellness coach Jessica Lasisch to unpack the internal conflicts we face on the road to better health. They explore how self-sabotage often masks deeper emotional needs, how negative self-talk undermines progress, and why true transformation starts with mindset—not willpower. You’ll hear powerful insights on the connection between health, emotional healing, and the narratives we carry about our bodies. If you’ve ever felt stuck in the start-stop cycle of your wellness journey, this episode offers a new, compassionate way forward.Key takeawaysLife gets in the way of health; it's about capacity, not willpower.Cultural differences shape our approach to health and wellness.Mental roadblocks like anxiety and stress affect physical health.Self-sabotage often stems from the nervous system's protective instincts.Negative self-talk is linked to shame and unmet emotional needs.Rewriting one's narrative begins with self-awareness and unpacking old beliefs.Holistic health involves connecting with body, mind, and soul.Small, consistent changes lead to sustainable health improvements.Support and safe spaces are crucial for discussing health struggles.Health doesn't have to be hard; mindset shifts can make it enjoyable.Support the showThanks for listening in! This work is easier when we do it together. 🎙 Episode Brought to You By: Dr. Nashay Lowe, Founder of Lowe Insights Consulting 🌐 www.loweinsights.com | 📧 [email protected] | 🔗 Connect on here! If you’d like me to bring this conversation to your stage, let’s connect at www.loweinsights.com/speaking-engagements-thought-leadership Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aavirall/soft-waves-forming License code: YHLX3CWSWGWNCJZT
    --------  
    19:28
  • Aligned Ambition: Transforming Your Career from the Inside Out
    Send us a textSummaryIn this conversation, Dr. Nashay Lowe and career coach Deana Chukwuemeka explore the deeper aspects of career development beyond just job titles. They discuss the importance of self-discovery, clarity, and alignment in one's career path. The conversation delves into the challenges of ambition, the significance of overcoming fear and imposter syndrome, and the necessity of asking for more in professional settings. Through personal anecdotes and coaching insights, they highlight the transformative journey individuals can undertake to align their careers with their true selves.Key TakeawaysIt's about who you are becoming through the work.Clarity requires a level of pause and reflection.Ambition can feel empty without purpose.Detours in careers can be neutral; it's how we define them.Fear activates the brain's threat center, influencing decisions.We often over function and under advocate for ourselves.Transformation is a process, not an overnight change.Tracking growth is essential for recognizing progress.Asking for more is crucial for career advancement.You have the answers for you in this season of life.Support the showThanks for listening in! This work is easier when we do it together. 🎙 Episode Brought to You By: Dr. Nashay Lowe, Founder of Lowe Insights Consulting 🌐 www.loweinsights.com | 📧 [email protected] | 🔗 Connect on here! If you’d like me to bring this conversation to your stage, let’s connect at www.loweinsights.com/speaking-engagements-thought-leadership Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aavirall/soft-waves-forming License code: YHLX3CWSWGWNCJZT
    --------  
    37:37
  • When the Mirror Doesn’t Match the Memory
    Send us a textSummaryIn this episode, Dr. Nashay Lowe explores the dissonance between our self-perception and reality, emphasizing the importance of updating our self-image to reflect who we truly are today. She discusses how our identities are shaped by external influences and how familiarity can distort our understanding of ourselves. Through grounding practices, listeners are encouraged to reflect on their current selves and release outdated identities.Key TakeawaysMany of us see ourselves through outdated blueprints.The disconnect between our current reality and self-image can be jarring.Our self-image is often shaped by others' perceptions.We internalize distorted reflections from our past.Cognitive dissonance can keep us stuck in old identities.Change can feel threatening to our established self-concept.We must pause to reintroduce ourselves to ourselves.Grounding practices can help clarify our current identity.You're allowed to evolve beyond past identities.Self-acceptance is about recognizing who you are now.Support the showThanks for listening in! This work is easier when we do it together. 🎙 Episode Brought to You By: Dr. Nashay Lowe, Founder of Lowe Insights Consulting 🌐 www.loweinsights.com | 📧 [email protected] | 🔗 Connect on here! If you’d like me to bring this conversation to your stage, let’s connect at www.loweinsights.com/speaking-engagements-thought-leadership Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aavirall/soft-waves-forming License code: YHLX3CWSWGWNCJZT
    --------  
    7:49
  • Unapologetically Quiet: Redefining Power as an Introvert
    Send us a textIn this enlightening conversation, Dr. Nashay Lowe and Brendalyn Carpenter Player explore the often misunderstood world of introversion. They discuss the journey of embracing one's introverted nature as a strength rather than a weakness, the societal pressures that shape self-perception, and the unique strengths that introverts bring to relationships and workplaces. Brendalyn shares her personal story of transformation and offers practical advice for introverts to take up space authentically while emphasizing the importance of self-compassion and setting boundaries. The discussion also highlights how extroverts can better support their introverted counterparts, fostering a more inclusive environment for all.Key TakeawaysBeing an introvert can feel like swimming upstream.Cultural expectations shape our self-perception.Honoring your natural pace deepens relationships.Introverts are often seen as less valuable in visible roles.Self-awareness is crucial for introverts.Introverts excel in analytical and problem-solving tasks.Setting boundaries is essential for self-care.Self-compassion allows introverts to stand in their truth.Extroverts can help introverts feel included and valued.Introverts bring depth and reflection to conversations.Support the showThanks for listening in! This work is easier when we do it together. 🎙 Episode Brought to You By: Dr. Nashay Lowe, Founder of Lowe Insights Consulting 🌐 www.loweinsights.com | 📧 [email protected] | 🔗 Connect on here! If you’d like me to bring this conversation to your stage, let’s connect at www.loweinsights.com/speaking-engagements-thought-leadership Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aavirall/soft-waves-forming License code: YHLX3CWSWGWNCJZT
    --------  
    32:06
  • The Gentle Art: What Jiu-Jitsu Teaches Us About Power, Presence, and Choosing Peace
    Send us a textIn this conversation, Dr. Nashay Lowe and Jiu-Jitsu instructor Jeremy Akin explore the deeper philosophy of Jiu-Jitsu, emphasizing its roots in humility, control, and peaceful self-protection. They discuss how Jiu-Jitsu teaches valuable life lessons about conflict resolution, the nature of power, and the importance of community. Jeremy shares personal anecdotes and insights on how the practice fosters emotional discipline, empathy, and personal growth, ultimately revealing that true strength lies in understanding and redirecting energy rather than resorting to aggression.Key TakeawaysReal strength lies in staying grounded and composed.Jiu-Jitsu emphasizes peaceful self-protection over aggression.Strength isn't about domination; winning doesn't require destruction.The basis of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is leverage and control.Jiu-Jitsu can be trained at high intensity with low injury risk.Humility is a key lesson learned through Jiu-Jitsu.Training exposes individuals to diverse perspectives and backgrounds.The struggle in training fosters gentleness and empathy.Submission teaches deeper lessons about power and surrender.Overcoming ego is liberating and essential for personal growth.Support the showThanks for listening in! This work is easier when we do it together. 🎙 Episode Brought to You By: Dr. Nashay Lowe, Founder of Lowe Insights Consulting 🌐 www.loweinsights.com | 📧 [email protected] | 🔗 Connect on here! If you’d like me to bring this conversation to your stage, let’s connect at www.loweinsights.com/speaking-engagements-thought-leadership Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aavirall/soft-waves-forming License code: YHLX3CWSWGWNCJZT
    --------  
    36:45

About The Resolution Room

Welcome to The Resolution Room-where conflict isn't the end of the story, it's the beginning of something deeper. This podcast features micro-episodes—short, focused conversations designed to offer practical insight in a condensed format, offering meaningful perspective and tools for transformation in just a few intentional minutes.Hosted by Dr. Nashay Lowe, this audio journey explores how we transform chaos into clarity, break generational patterns, and use adversity as fuel for personal and collective growth. With global insight, lived experience, and powerful conversations, each episode offers tools and perspective shifts for navigating life's messiest moments—with more courage, compassion, and intention.For more information, visit www.loweinsights.com or reach out to directly at [email protected]
