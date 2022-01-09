CBI Mag 2.09 | La Serenata: una dedica musicale

Welcome back to the Coffee Break Italian Magazine! This time, we're talking about the origins of a well-known romantic tradition - La Serenata. While listening to a text about this ancient tradition, we learn about the following grammar points: basta che + subjunctive, the ce n'è structure, and how to use il proprio / la propria as an alternative to il suo/ la sua. As always, there's lots of new vocabulary to take note of along the way, such as chitarra, liuto and promessi sposi. In keeping with the theme of this episode, our ciliegina sulla torta is something musical! Listen until the end to hear this new Italian idiom.There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break Italian Magazine.