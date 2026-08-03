You probably already know that 'potere' means "can" or "to be able to", but there's more to this everyday Italian verb than meets the eye. In this episode, Francesca shares five things you might not know about 'potere', from using the conditional to sound more polite to meeting 'potere' as a noun, and she helps you tell it apart from 'riuscire' and 'sapere'. It completes her little series on the modal verbs, after 'dovere' and 'volere'. How many of them are new to you?



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