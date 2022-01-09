With Coffee Break Italian you can learn Italian where and when it suits you. In Season 1, you'll join teacher Mark, learner Katie and native speaker Francesca i... More
CBI Mag 2.10 | Corsa alla Spada e Palio di Camerino: un tuffo nel passato
We have reached the tenth and final episode of the Coffee Break Italian Magazine Season 2! We're stepping back in time as we're discussing two Renaissance events which take place in the region of Marche in May. Join Mark and Francesca one last time in this series as they explore masculine words ending in -a and qualche (some) and ogni (each) + singular nouns. That's not all! We round off the series with a ciliegina sulla torta based on the word spada, the prize for the winner of the race described by Silvia in this episode.
9/1/2022
29:25
CBI Mag 2.09 | La Serenata: una dedica musicale
Welcome back to the Coffee Break Italian Magazine! This time, we're talking about the origins of a well-known romantic tradition - La Serenata. While listening to a text about this ancient tradition, we learn about the following grammar points: basta che + subjunctive, the ce n'è structure, and how to use il proprio / la propria as an alternative to il suo/ la sua. As always, there's lots of new vocabulary to take note of along the way, such as chitarra, liuto and promessi sposi. In keeping with the theme of this episode, our ciliegina sulla torta is something musical! Listen until the end to hear this new Italian idiom.
8/18/2022
25:09
CBI Mag 2.08 | I Monti Azzurri – I Sibillini
In this episode of the Coffee Break Italian Magazine, we're talking about the Sibillini Mountains - a mountain chain in central Italy which includes a beautiful natural park. Join Mark and Francesca as they discuss a text highlighting what these impressive mountains have to offer while talking about some key vocabulary and grammar points including: si dice che + present or imperfect subjunctive, and the present subjunctive in the passive form. We finish the episode with our ciliegina sulla torta about a common Italian saying which has something to do with mountains.
8/4/2022
28:25
CBI Mag 2.07 | Dante: il padre della lingua italiana
The topic of this Coffee Break Italian Magazine episode is the life and work of Italy's greatest poet and 'father' of the Italian language: Dante Alighieri. We review various grammar points in this episode, including: the historical present, relative superlative adjectives, the passive with venire and si passivante. Be sure to listen until the end of the episode to hear our ciliegina sulla torta.
7/21/2022
29:53
CBI Mag 2.06 | Pandoro o Panettone? Questo è il dilemma!
Pandoro o Panettone? That is the question Mark and Francesca are discussing in this episode of the Coffee Break Italian Magazine! While listening to a text about these traditional Italian Christmas cakes, take note of any new words or phrases you hear, such as tanto che, dibattito infiammato and brevettare. We also learn about the passive structures with venire instead of essere; nonostante + subjunctive; and the irregular noun uovo. Be sure to listen until the end of the episode to hear this week's ciliegina sulla torta!
