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Coffee Break Italian

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Coffee Break Italian
Latest episode

220 episodes

  • Coffee Break Italian

    English words Italians use every day

    08/03/2026 | 7 mins.
    Francesca takes a tour through the English words that have quietly become part of everyday Italian, from ordering food to talking about work, music, sport and travel. You'll hear just how naturally these words slot into Italian conversation, and pick up some handy vocabulary along the way.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Want more tips like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our free newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break Italian

    The right Italian word for every situation, from 'permesso' to 'prego'

    07/20/2026 | 10 mins.
    Some Italian words only make sense once you know exactly when to use them. In this episode, Francesca goes through the words you need for specific everyday situations, from "permesso" at the door to "pronto" on the phone, and the many meanings hiding inside "prego". In this episode you'll find some new words, and a few extra examples beyond what's in the video.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Want more tips like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our free newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break Italian

    10 Italian food idioms and what they really mean

    07/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    Italian is full of idioms that are borrowed from the kitchen, and once you spot them you'll notice them everywhere. In this episode Francesca takes you through 10 everyday food idioms, from someone who's "like parsley" and turns up everywhere to the moment an omelette is already made and the damage is done. She explains what each one really means and the kind of situation where it fits, then rounds things off with a bonus idiom: parla come mangi.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Want more tips like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our free newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break Italian

    5 things you didn't know about the verb 'potere' in Italian

    06/22/2026 | 8 mins.
    You probably already know that 'potere' means "can" or "to be able to", but there's more to this everyday Italian verb than meets the eye. In this episode, Francesca shares five things you might not know about 'potere', from using the conditional to sound more polite to meeting 'potere' as a noun, and she helps you tell it apart from 'riuscire' and 'sapere'. It completes her little series on the modal verbs, after 'dovere' and 'volere'. How many of them are new to you?

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Get free mini-lessons and language tips every week by signing up to our newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break Italian

    Italian pasta names: a pronunciation guide

    06/08/2026 | 9 mins.
    Pasta is the perfect way to practise some of Italian's trickiest sounds. In this episode, Francesca works through pasta names to help you get those gn, gl, ch and gh sounds right, with a few tasty facts thrown in along the way.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Get free mini-lessons and language tips every week by signing up to our newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Coffee Break Italian
With Coffee Break Italian you can learn Italian where and when it suits you. In Season 1, you'll join teacher Mark, learner Katie and native speaker Francesca in our 15-minute lessons, and build your confidence in the language, learning Italian from scratch. Take your learning further with Season 2 in which Mark and Francesca are joined by learner Isla. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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