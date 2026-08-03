Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsCoursesCoffee Break French
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Coffee Break French
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Coffee Break French

Coffee Break Languages
CoursesEducation
Coffee Break French
Latest episode

327 episodes

  • Coffee Break French

    The five meanings of 'passer' in French

    08/03/2026 | 4 mins.
    In this episode, Max looks at five everyday meanings of the French verb 'passer':

    passing something or someone
    spending time
    sitting an exam
    how something turns out
    showing or broadcasting something on screen

    It's a small word that does a lot of work, and knowing its different uses will help your French sound much more natural.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ To receive regular free mini-lessons like this straight to your inbox, visit: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break French

    7 French idioms with animals, and what they really mean

    07/20/2026 | 7 mins.
    French is full of idioms that are borrowed from the animal world, and once you know them you'll start hearing them everywhere. In this episode, Max walks you through seven of the most common ones, from "avoir le cafard" to "se jeter dans la gueule du loup", with the literal meaning, the real meaning, and an example for each.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Get free mini-lessons and language tips every week by signing up to our newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break French

    French false friends: a 15-word quiz

    07/06/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this quick quiz, Max tests you on 15 French words that look just like English but don't always mean what you'd expect. You get a few seconds to decide whether each one is a true friend or a false friend, then Max reveals what it really means, from assister à and éventuellement to sensible and librairie. There are a few bonus tricky words along the way too, so play along and see how many you can get right.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ To receive regular free mini-lessons like this straight to your inbox, visit: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break French

    The French apéro: food, drinks and the social ritual explained

    06/22/2026 | 5 mins.
    Max takes you into the world of the French apéro, one of the most enjoyable social rituals in the French-speaking world. You'll find out what an apéro involves, when it happens and how it can even replace dinner, along with the food, the drinks and the all-important phrase "on prend un apéro ?". Which would you choose: an apéro or a full dinner?

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ To receive regular free mini-lessons like this straight to your inbox, visit: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break French

    The five meanings of the French verb 'mettre'

    06/08/2026 | 6 mins.
    In this episode, Max takes one small but very useful French verb, 'mettre', and shows you five different ways it's used in everyday French. You'll hear clear examples for each meaning, including the handy way 'mettre' talks about how long something takes. By the end, you'll spot it everywhere and feel ready to use it yourself.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ To receive regular free mini-lessons like this straight to your inbox, visit: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Courses podcasts
Trending Courses podcasts
About Coffee Break French
Learn French in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making yourself understood with native French speakers. Season 1 lessons are for absolute beginners, and the courses increase in difficulty as the seasons progress. 386357 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
CoursesEducationLanguage Learning

Listen to Coffee Break French, Cram The Pance and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Coffee Break French: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Learn English with Coffee Break English
    Learn English with Coffee Break English
    Courses, Education, Language Learning
  • Podcast Coffee Break German
    Coffee Break German
    Courses, Education, Language Learning
  • Podcast Coffee Break Spanish
    Coffee Break Spanish
    Courses, Education, Language Learning
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:03:50 AM
A company fromMADSACK