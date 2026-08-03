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327 episodes
- In this episode, Max looks at five everyday meanings of the French verb 'passer':
passing something or someone
spending time
sitting an exam
how something turns out
showing or broadcasting something on screen
It's a small word that does a lot of work, and knowing its different uses will help your French sound much more natural.
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- French is full of idioms that are borrowed from the animal world, and once you know them you'll start hearing them everywhere. In this episode, Max walks you through seven of the most common ones, from "avoir le cafard" to "se jeter dans la gueule du loup", with the literal meaning, the real meaning, and an example for each.
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- In this quick quiz, Max tests you on 15 French words that look just like English but don't always mean what you'd expect. You get a few seconds to decide whether each one is a true friend or a false friend, then Max reveals what it really means, from assister à and éventuellement to sensible and librairie. There are a few bonus tricky words along the way too, so play along and see how many you can get right.
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- Max takes you into the world of the French apéro, one of the most enjoyable social rituals in the French-speaking world. You'll find out what an apéro involves, when it happens and how it can even replace dinner, along with the food, the drinks and the all-important phrase "on prend un apéro ?". Which would you choose: an apéro or a full dinner?
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- In this episode, Max takes one small but very useful French verb, 'mettre', and shows you five different ways it's used in everyday French. You'll hear clear examples for each meaning, including the handy way 'mettre' talks about how long something takes. By the end, you'll spot it everywhere and feel ready to use it yourself.
➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.
➡️ To receive regular free mini-lessons like this straight to your inbox, visit: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
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About Coffee Break French
Learn French in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making yourself understood with native French speakers. Season 1 lessons are for absolute beginners, and the courses increase in difficulty as the seasons progress. 386357 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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