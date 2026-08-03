In this quick quiz, Max tests you on 15 French words that look just like English but don't always mean what you'd expect. You get a few seconds to decide whether each one is a true friend or a false friend, then Max reveals what it really means, from assister à and éventuellement to sensible and librairie. There are a few bonus tricky words along the way too, so play along and see how many you can get right.



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