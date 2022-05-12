Learn French in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making... More
Introducing "Il était une fois..." from Coffee Break French
Join Mark and Pierre-Benoît to find out more about the new series from Coffee Break French. In each episode of Il était une fois, Max and Pierre-Benoît will challenge each other to come up with an original story. The catch is that they must include 10 specific words, chosen by the challenger. Each episode is entirely in French, but to help you understand what's going on we've provided a full online course including lesson notes, transcript and a video version of the full episode.
12/5/2022
6:30
CBF Mag 2.10 | Vive la France : le quatorze juillet à Paris
We have reached the final episode of the Coffee Break French Magazine Season 2 and we're going out with a bang as we're discussing one of the most widely celebrated holidays in France - Bastille Day! As we discover how le quatorze juillet is celebrated in Paris, we learn some interesting expressions like grasse matinée, avoir la chance de faire qqch and finir la journée en beauté. Listen out for some reflexive verbs along the way, some examples of direct object pronouns and the use of the perfect tense, the future tense and the imperative. As always, Sophie joins Mark at the end of the episode and this time, they're discussing dates of other national holidays in the French-speaking world.
8/22/2022
26:34
CBF Mag 2.09 | La dernière reine de l’Ancien Régime
In this episode of the Coffee Break French Magazine we hear a text about Marie-Antoinette, the last Queen of France before the French Revolution. Join Mark and Pierre-Benoît as they discuss the language featured in the text and listen out for the following expressions: se rappeler qqch, tenter de faire qqch and faire des reproches à qqn. We also hear examples of indirect object pronouns and preceding direct objects and learn about the use of the imperfect tense and the conditional perfect. Sophie joins Mark at the end of the episode to discuss a short text about the French Republican calendar.
8/8/2022
30:21
CBF Mag 2.08 | Entre les montres de luxe et le lac Léman
In this episode of the Coffee Break French Magazine, we're transporting you to the city of Geneva. While hearing about what this wonderful Swiss city has to offer, we cover some interesting grammar points such as the agreement of tel(le) que and the use of être assis(e) à + infinitive. Sophie joins Mark at the end of the episode to discuss some time-related expressions including depuis la nuit des temps and en un rien de temps.
7/25/2022
29:06
CBF Mag 2.07 | La France derrière le regard impressionniste
The topic of this episode of the Coffee Break French Magazine is French painter and founder of impressionist painting, Claude Monet. As we hear about his life and work throughout the text, Mark and Pierre-Benoît focus on the language used before Sophie joins Mark to discuss some interesting quotations by Pissarro. We also hear examples of perfect and imperfect tenses; direct and indirect object pronouns; and the pluperfect tense with the auxiliary verbs avoir and être. Some expressions to listen out for include: ne pas avoir bon caractère and initier qqn à qqch.
