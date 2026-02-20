I want to take you back to where this work was born — not in a program, a strategy, or a polished brand moment, but in my body.



In this episode, I’m sharing the moment I remembered who I actually am.



It was 2018. I was stopped at a red light, listening to an interview about defending the natural world — not with statistics or sustainability reports, but with joy. And when I heard the words “We may have left the natural world, but the natural world has not left us,” something in me lit the fuck up.



Goosebumps. Vibrations. A full-body YES before my brain could catch up.



Because my body already knew what my mind was just catching onto:

I am not separate from nature.

I am not observing wildness.

I am wildness.



And so are you.



This episode is about that remembering — and what happens when we stop trying to manage, moderate, or apologize for the parts of us that were never meant to be civilized in the first place.



In this episode, I explore:

🔥 Why joy — not fear — is what actually protects what we love

🔥 How our bodies carry 50,000 generations of being part of the natural world

🔥 Why wildness lives in the body, not the intellect

🔥 How anxiety, boredom, and depression can be signals of contraction, not pathology

🔥 Why being “too much” is often your medicine, not your problem

🔥 How we’ve been trained away from our truth — and how to unbind

🔥 What it means to come home to yourself instead of performing your life



Here’s the truth I know in my bones now:

Each of us carries a particular wildness.

A unique imprint.

A frequency that is ours alone.



And when that wildness is fully honored — not aestheticized, not performed, not sanded down — it doesn’t just heal us. It creates ripples. It gives others permission to remember who they are, too.



This isn’t about being louder.

It’s not about being messier.

It’s not about some Instagram version of “wild and free.”



Wildness isn’t a costume.

It’s who you are when you stop shapeshifting.

When you stop shrinking.

When you stop living from the neck up and start listening to your body again.



You are not an accident.

The odds of you existing are one in 400 trillion.

You were planted here — now — with your particular medicine for a reason.



This work isn’t self-improvement.

It’s remembrance.

It’s reclamation.

It’s the radical act of coming home to your wildness.



Because the world doesn’t need you smaller, quieter, or more palatable.

The world needs you WILD.



Mentioned in the Episode:

⭐ Join The Feminine Rebellion Community → [Join Here]

⭐ DM Natty on Instagram → [⁠@thefemininerebellion⁠]

⭐ Explore The Feminine Rebellion Podcast on Youtube → [Watch Us Here]



If this episode stirred something in you…

→ Share it with a woman who’s ready to stop performing

→ Leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review on Spotify



Because when women stop performing and start remembering who they are, we don’t just heal ourselves — we change everything.