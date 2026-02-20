Here’s what no one f*cking told you about orgasm:
it’s not about performance, partners, or “getting it right.”
It’s a practice.
In this episode of The Feminine Rebellion, I break open the science, sovereignty, and radical self-trust behind orgasm—not as a moment you chase, but as a built-in regulation system your body has had all along.
This is about pleasure as power.
Pleasure as nervous-system medicine.
Pleasure as a way back to yourself.
Because you can do all the mindset work, all the boundary setting, all the journaling and embodiment practices—but if you’re disconnected from your body’s capacity for pleasure, you’re leaving aliveness on the table.
And midlife?
It’s too late for that shit.
Inside this episode, I explore:
✨ Why orgasm isn’t about sex—it’s about regulation, expansion, and self-trust
✨ What actually happens in your brain and nervous system during orgasm (dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins, cortisol—yes, all of it)
✨ How pleasure literally rewires your brain for creativity, emotional regulation, and resilience
✨ Why orgasm is one of the fastest ways to move from contraction into expansion
✨ The link between pleasure, pain relief, immune health, and nervous-system safety
✨ Why you don’t need a partner—or a “perfect” orgasm—for any of these benefits
✨ How choosing pleasure is an act of sovereignty in a culture that profits from your depletion
This episode is an invitation to stop treating pleasure like a reward you earn after you’ve done enough.
What if pleasure is the work?
What if twenty minutes of embodied turn-on is not indulgent—but a biological reset that makes you more grounded, more creative, more alive?
Because here’s the truth I see again and again in my work:
you can’t rebel against a lifetime of conditioning from your head.
You have to do it from your body.
And pleasure—real, unapologetic, embodied pleasure—is one of the most powerful tools you have.
