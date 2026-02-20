Open app
The Feminine Rebellion
The Feminine Rebellion

Natty Frasca
EducationSelf-Improvement
The Feminine Rebellion
Latest episode

100 episodes

  The Feminine Rebellion

    98. When Your Superpowers Are Cock-Blocking Your Pleasure

    2/20/2026 | 19 mins.
    When was the last time you actually surrendered into pleasure?

    Not performed it.
    Not achieved it.
    Not managed it like a fucking quarterly target.

    Actually surrendered.

    In this episode of The Feminine Rebellion, I'm getting vulnerable as hell about something that's going to validate you and piss you off in the most delicious way possible: the exact same skills that make you the capable, brilliant, get-shit-done goddess you are?

    They're literally blocking you from experiencing the aliveness, the turn-on, the full-body fuck yes that is your birthright.

    Your competence is cock-blocking your pleasure. And I'm here to tell you why—and what to do about it.

    Most of us badass, business-building, flaming-sword-juggling women are running on sympathetic nervous system overdrive 24/7. We've been trained to stay activated, alert, competent, in control. Which means we've also trained ourselves right out of our capacity to receive pleasure.

    This episode is about the brutal truth of the achiever's paradox: You can get anything you want, but you cannot receive it.

    Inside this episode, I dive deep into:
    ✨ Why your Swiss-army-knife competence is blocking your pleasure
    ✨ The nervous system states that determine whether you can actually receive
    ✨ My vulnerable story of literally project-managing sex (and the horror-movie moment that changed everything)
    ✨ Why you cannot be in "control mode" and "surrender mode" simultaneously—it's neurologically impossible
    ✨ How we've been trained that being needed is safer than needing
    ✨ The difference between performing pleasure and embodying it
    ✨ Why your body believes there's no safety in letting go
    ✨ Practical nervous system shifts from doing mode to being mode
    ✨ Why receiving is your feminine superpower (and how we've been trained out of it)

    Here's what I know for sure:
    You are built for receiving.
    Your body was designed for pleasure, aliveness, and turn-on.
    When you're in your receptive, pleasure-filled state, you don't have to work so fucking hard.
    Things come to you because aliveness is magnetic.

    Mentioned in the Episode:
    ⭐ Join our FREE community → [Join Here]
    ⭐ Get on the waitlist for the next round of The Comeback → [Count me in!]
    ⭐ Follow The Feminine Rebellion → [@thefemininerebellion]

    If this episode hit you right in the fucking feels…
    → Share it with a woman who's ready to stop managing her pleasure and start receiving it
    → Leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review and subscribe
    → This is how we push this revolutionary work into the world

    Your competence isn't the enemy—but it's also not what's going to give you the deep satisfaction you're craving. That comes from learning to receive. And receiving means letting yourself be a little out of control, a little untamed, a little wild.

    Which yes, feels terrifying. And also? It's where all the magic lives.

    Let's fucking go, women.
  The Feminine Rebellion

    97. The sex education your doctor never got (and why it's f*cking up your pleasure) with Dr. Maureen Slattery

    2/13/2026 | 49 mins.
    What if orgasm wasn’t a luxury…but a regulation practice?

    In this episode of The Feminine Rebellion, I sit down with the wildly refreshing Dr. Maureen Slattery—OBGYN, menopause specialist, sex counselor, and full-volume truth-teller—to talk about sex, pleasure, and power in midlife the way almost no one in medicine ever has.

    This conversation is real. Messy. Smart. And long overdue.

    We talk about what actually happens to women’s bodies at midlife, why so many of us were told absolute bullshit about libido, and how orgasm—solo or partnered—is one of the most effective nervous-system tools you already have.

    Not to be “sexier.”
    Not to perform.
    But to feel alive, regulated, and sovereign in your body again.

    Inside this episode, we explore:
    Why women’s sexual health is dangerously under-taught in medicine

    How menopause, stress, and mental load impact desire (and what actually helps)

    Why orgasm isn’t indulgence—it’s neurological regulation

    How curiosity, novelty, and communication bring desire back online

    Why midlife sex isn’t worse—it’s smarter, deeper, and more powerful

    Here’s the truth:
    Your body isn’t broken.
    Your desire didn’t disappear.
    And pleasure is not optional—it’s intelligence.

    Mentioned in the Episode:
    ⭐ Connect with Dr. Maureen Slattery → [@drmaureenslattery]
    ⭐ Learn more from Dr. Maureen Slattery  → [www.drmaureenslattery.com]
    ⭐ DM me the word COMEBACK on Instagram → [@thefemininerebellion]
    ⭐ Join the FREE Feminine Rebellion Community → [Join Here]
    ⭐ Apply for Private Coaching → [The Feminine Rebellion - Private Coaching]
    ⭐ Explore The Feminine Rebellion Podcast on Youtube → [Watch Us Here]

    If this episode stirred something in you…
    → Share it with a woman who needs to hear it—and let’s keep dismantling the bullshit together.
    → Leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review on Apple or Spotify
  The Feminine Rebellion

    96. The Art of Asking for What You Want (In Bed and Everywhere Else)

    2/06/2026 | 17 mins.
    When was the last time you asked for what you actually wanted?

    Not hinted.
    Not hoped.
    Not performed and then disappointed.

    Actually asked.

    In this episode of The Feminine Rebellion, I’m diving into why asking for what you want—especially in bed—is one of the most radical, regulating, and life-changing practices a woman can learn.

    Because if you’re not asking for what you want sexually, there’s a good chance you’re not asking for it anywhere else either.

    Most of us were trained to be agreeable, easy, low-maintenance. That conditioning didn’t just live in our thoughts; it wired itself into our nervous systems. And it shows up as silence, people-pleasing, and performing instead of receiving.

    Especially in the bedroom.

    This episode is about undoing that pattern—not through willpower, but through embodiment.

    Inside this episode, I explore:
    ✨ Why not asking for what you want is a form of self-abandonment
    ✨ How people-pleasing lives in the nervous system, not your personality
    ✨ Why presence in your body is the gateway to knowing your desires
    ✨ How performing pleasure creates contraction and resentment
    ✨ Why learning to receive changes everything
    ✨ How the bedroom becomes a training ground for sovereignty everywhere else

    Here’s what I know for sure:
    Your desire isn’t too much.
    It’s data.
    It’s intelligence.
    It’s truth.

    When you learn to ask for what you want in bed, that skill ripples into your work, your relationships, and your entire life.

    Mentioned in the Episode:
    ⭐ DM me the word COMEBACK on Instagram → [@thefemininerebellion]
    ⭐ Join the FREE Feminine Rebellion Community → [Join Here]
    ⭐ Apply for Private Coaching → [The Feminine Rebellion - Private Coaching]
    ⭐ Explore The Feminine Rebellion Podcast on Youtube → [Watch Us Here]

    If this episode stirred something in you…
    → Share it with a woman who’s ready to stop performing and start living
    → Leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review on Spotify

    Let’s spread the rebellion— one sovereign, truth-telling woman at a time.
  The Feminine Rebellion

    95. Orgasm as Practice: The Neuroscience of Your Body's Built-In Superpower

    1/30/2026 | 16 mins.
    Here’s what no one f*cking told you about orgasm:
    it’s not about performance, partners, or “getting it right.”

    It’s a practice.

    In this episode of The Feminine Rebellion, I break open the science, sovereignty, and radical self-trust behind orgasm—not as a moment you chase, but as a built-in regulation system your body has had all along.

    This is about pleasure as power.
    Pleasure as nervous-system medicine.
    Pleasure as a way back to yourself.

    Because you can do all the mindset work, all the boundary setting, all the journaling and embodiment practices—but if you’re disconnected from your body’s capacity for pleasure, you’re leaving aliveness on the table.

    And midlife?
    It’s too late for that shit.

    Inside this episode, I explore:
    ✨ Why orgasm isn’t about sex—it’s about regulation, expansion, and self-trust
    ✨ What actually happens in your brain and nervous system during orgasm (dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins, cortisol—yes, all of it)
    ✨ How pleasure literally rewires your brain for creativity, emotional regulation, and resilience
    ✨ Why orgasm is one of the fastest ways to move from contraction into expansion
    ✨ The link between pleasure, pain relief, immune health, and nervous-system safety
    ✨ Why you don’t need a partner—or a “perfect” orgasm—for any of these benefits
    ✨ How choosing pleasure is an act of sovereignty in a culture that profits from your depletion

    This episode is an invitation to stop treating pleasure like a reward you earn after you’ve done enough.

    What if pleasure is the work?

    What if twenty minutes of embodied turn-on is not indulgent—but a biological reset that makes you more grounded, more creative, more alive?

    Because here’s the truth I see again and again in my work:
    you can’t rebel against a lifetime of conditioning from your head.
    You have to do it from your body.

    And pleasure—real, unapologetic, embodied pleasure—is one of the most powerful tools you have.

    Mentioned in the Episode:
    ⭐ DM me the word COMEBACK on Instagram → [@thefemininerebellion]
    ⭐ Join the FREE Feminine Rebellion Community → [Join Here]
    ⭐ Apply for Private Coaching → [The Feminine Rebellion - Private Coaching]
    ⭐ Explore The Feminine Rebellion Podcast on Youtube → [Watch Us Here]

    If this episode stirred something in you…
    → Share it with a woman who’s ready to stop performing and start living
    → Leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review

    Let’s spread the rebellion—one turned-on, sovereign woman at a time.
  The Feminine Rebellion

    94. We Are Wildness: The Birthplace of This Work

    1/23/2026 | 22 mins.
    I want to take you back to where this work was born — not in a program, a strategy, or a polished brand moment, but in my body.

    In this episode, I’m sharing the moment I remembered who I actually am.

    It was 2018. I was stopped at a red light, listening to an interview about defending the natural world — not with statistics or sustainability reports, but with joy. And when I heard the words “We may have left the natural world, but the natural world has not left us,” something in me lit the fuck up.

    Goosebumps. Vibrations. A full-body YES before my brain could catch up.

    Because my body already knew what my mind was just catching onto:
    I am not separate from nature.
    I am not observing wildness.
    I am wildness.

    And so are you.

    This episode is about that remembering — and what happens when we stop trying to manage, moderate, or apologize for the parts of us that were never meant to be civilized in the first place.

    In this episode, I explore:
    🔥 Why joy — not fear — is what actually protects what we love
    🔥 How our bodies carry 50,000 generations of being part of the natural world
    🔥 Why wildness lives in the body, not the intellect
    🔥 How anxiety, boredom, and depression can be signals of contraction, not pathology
    🔥 Why being “too much” is often your medicine, not your problem
    🔥 How we’ve been trained away from our truth — and how to unbind
    🔥 What it means to come home to yourself instead of performing your life

    Here’s the truth I know in my bones now:
    Each of us carries a particular wildness.
    A unique imprint.
    A frequency that is ours alone.

    And when that wildness is fully honored — not aestheticized, not performed, not sanded down — it doesn’t just heal us. It creates ripples. It gives others permission to remember who they are, too.

    This isn’t about being louder.
    It’s not about being messier.
    It’s not about some Instagram version of “wild and free.”

    Wildness isn’t a costume.
    It’s who you are when you stop shapeshifting.
    When you stop shrinking.
    When you stop living from the neck up and start listening to your body again.

    You are not an accident.
    The odds of you existing are one in 400 trillion.
    You were planted here — now — with your particular medicine for a reason.

    This work isn’t self-improvement.
    It’s remembrance.
    It’s reclamation.
    It’s the radical act of coming home to your wildness.

    Because the world doesn’t need you smaller, quieter, or more palatable.
    The world needs you WILD.

    Mentioned in the Episode:
    ⭐ Join The Feminine Rebellion Community → [Join Here]
    ⭐ DM Natty on Instagram → [⁠@thefemininerebellion⁠]
    ⭐ Explore The Feminine Rebellion Podcast on Youtube → [Watch Us Here]

    If this episode stirred something in you…
    → Share it with a woman who’s ready to stop performing
    → Leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review on Spotify

    Because when women stop performing and start remembering who they are, we don’t just heal ourselves — we change everything.

About The Feminine Rebellion

Welcome to The Feminine Rebellion, a podcast for bold, midlife women ready to unbind from societal expectations and reclaim their pleasure, power, and purpose. Hosted by Natty Frasca, transformational coach and unapologetic rebel rouser, this is your space to explore taboo topics, raw truths, and the beauty of living a fully alive life. Join the rebellion and step into your next chapter with fire, freedom, and full-body f*ck yes energy.
