Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay dissect the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports. Two times per week, they will wade into the most important and ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 303
Hollywood on Strike, Plus Black People and Honest Jobs
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down the Writers Guild of America Strike (12:20), before discussing the killing of a homeless man on a New York City subway (28:30). Then, Eboni K. Williams addresses the backlash after saying she wouldn’t date a bus driver (41:19).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/5/2023
1:09:37
The Latest Mass Shooting in Texas, and ‘Good Moms, Bad Choices’
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the shooting deaths of five people in Texas and the political fallout of the tragedy (20:18). Then, the internet comes for Brian McKnight for his questionable parenting (31:49). Speaking of parenting, Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp, hosts of the ‘Good Moms, Bad Choices’ podcast join to discuss redefining motherhood (56:35).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
2:09:28
Disney v. DeSantis, Plus Allen Hughes on ’Dear Mama’ and His Filmmaking Career
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Disney’s decision to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (14:59), before welcoming director Allen Hughes to discuss FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ and his complicated relationship with Tupac (35:31). Plus, WWE gets sued over racist scripts (1:06:21).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Allen Hughes
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:40:04
Tucker ’s and Don’s Exits, and the Case for Reparations for White People
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the breaking news about Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon leaving their respective networks (21:09), before Rachel gives an Apology Rating to the response given by the stars and creator of ‘Beef’ to the David Choe controversy (49:29). Plus, a pair of examples of reparations making white people squirm (1:08:09).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/25/2023
1:32:17
Fox v. Dominion, and Lee Merritt on Representing the Family of Ralph Yarl
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems (22:05), then attorney Lee Merritt joins to discuss accountability and justice for Ralph Yarl following his unnecessary shooting (43:18). Plus, updates on the Jonathan Majors situation (1:07:45).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Lee Merritt
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay dissect the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports. Two times per week, they will wade into the most important and timely conversations, frequently inviting guests on the podcast and occasionally debating each other.