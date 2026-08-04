Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

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584 episodes
Governor Wes Moore and "Across-the-Aisle" Politics. Plus, Diarra Kilpatrick, a.k.a. "Diarra From Detroit."08/04/2026 | 2h 10 mins.Van and Rachel react to Spider-Man’s big box office weekend before switching gears to talk about RFK Jr.’s on-air meltdown and Governor Wes Moore’s chummy exchange with a Trump official. Then actor, writer, and producer Diarra Kilpatrick joins to talk about Season 2 of the hit show 'Diarra From Detroit.'
(0:00) Intro
(0:15) ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ box office
(8:42) RFK Jr.’s on-air meltdown
(23:51) Governor Wes Moore and "across-the-aisle" politics
(1:00:42) Diarra Kilpatrick joins the show
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Diarra Kilpatrick
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Jade Whaley
Social Producer: Bernard Moore
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- Van and Rachel discuss tragedy and personas in rap, and updates in the Nolan Wells case before diving into President Trump’s attempts at voter suppression. Then Jonathan Majors speaks, the author of ’Children of Blood and Bone’ distances herself from the film, and Usher’s interaction with a fan sparks debate.
(0:00) Intro
(7:46) The Madden curse
(27:48) Gun violence and 21 Savage
(40:37) Update on the Nolan Wells case
(54:07) Mail-in voting restrictions
(1:07:21) The punishing of Jonathan Majors
(1:20:46) The ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ controversy
(1:39:01) Usher kicks fan off stage
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Jade Whaley
Social Producer: Bernard Moore
Video Supervision: Jacob Cornett
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Kerry Washington and 'The Whoopi Monologues,' a New Black Panther, and an Argument for Term Limits07/28/2026 | 2h 18 mins.Van and Rachel react to the recasting of Black Panther, a cheating scandal in the WNBA, and the White House Correspondents' Dinner before welcoming actor Kerry Washington to discuss the revival of ‘The Whoopi Monologues’ and the importance of theater. Plus, Representative James Clyburn says Black voters let Kamala down, and a respectability politics discussion about Tuskegee University.
(0:00) Intro
(20:08) David Jonsson is Black Panther
(29:36) WNBA cheating scandal
(39:17) White House Correspondents Dinner
(52:26) Kerry Washington joins the show
(1:28:09) Representative James Clyburn and the argument for term limits
(1:48:40) Tuskegee University’s dress code
(2:02:40) Has Rachel seen this?
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Kerry Washington
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Social Producer: Bernard Moore
Video Supervision: Jacob Cornett
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Why Would ESPN Lay Off Ryan Clark? Plus, Mayor Mamdani’s Netanyahu Strategy.07/24/2026 | 2h 26 mins.Van and Rachel react to both ESPN’s decision to lay off Ryan Clark and LeBron’s decision to drag out free agency. Then, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he can’t arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Trump administration freezes Medicaid funding for CA and MN. And finally, a debate about the placement of a controversially titled book on a former NBA head coach's desk.
(0:00) Intro
(27:42) Ryan Clark and the ESPN layoffs
(1:00:07) Mamdani’s message to Netanyahu
(1:21:25) Medicaid funds frozen
(1:46:21) House GOP advances plan to fund SAVE America Act
(1:56:14) George Karl and displaying the book 'N-----'
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Jade Whaley
Social Producer: Bernard Moore
Video Supervision: Chris Thomas
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Van’s ‘Obsession’ Obsession, ‘The Odyssey’ Wins, and the Life and Career of David Roberts07/21/2026 | 2h 24 mins.Van and Rachel have a spoiler-filled discussion of the newly streaming film ‘Obsession,’ before reacting to the success of 'The Odyssey.' Then, controversy in the WNBA warrants an apology rating, the Tate brothers are arrested, the military’s testing testosterone, and Fox News is joking about sexual assault. Then, ESPN executive VP David Roberts joins to discuss his career and massive impact on the sports broadcasting industry.
(0:00) Intro
(14:57) SPOILERS: An ‘Obsession’ discussion
(47:27) ‘The Odyssey’ success
(58:37) Angel Reese and the “protected species” comment
(1:13:36) Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest
(1:21:48) Jesse Watters, Pete Hegseth, and testosterone
(1:34:25) Dave Roberts joins the show
(2:09:28) John Fetterman threatens to leave Democratic Party
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: David Roberts
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Jade Whaley
Social Producer: Bernard Moore
Video Supervision: Chris Thomas
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About Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay dissect the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports. Two times per week, they will wade into the most important and timely conversations, frequently inviting guests on the podcast and occasionally debating each other.Podcast website
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