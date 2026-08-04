Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel have a spoiler-filled discussion of the newly streaming film ‘Obsession,’ before reacting to the success of 'The Odyssey.' Then, controversy in the WNBA warrants an apology rating, the Tate brothers are arrested, the military’s testing testosterone, and Fox News is joking about sexual assault. Then, ESPN executive VP David Roberts joins to discuss his career and massive impact on the sports broadcasting industry.



(0:00) Intro



(14:57) SPOILERS: An ‘Obsession’ discussion



(47:27) ‘The Odyssey’ success



(58:37) Angel Reese and the “protected species” comment



(1:13:36) Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest



(1:21:48) Jesse Watters, Pete Hegseth, and testosterone



(1:34:25) Dave Roberts joins the show



(2:09:28) John Fetterman threatens to leave Democratic Party



Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay



Guest: David Roberts



Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Jade Whaley



Social Producer: Bernard Moore



Video Supervision: Chris Thomas

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