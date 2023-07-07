Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines in the App
Listen to Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Podcast Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines
Podcast Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Outkick
add
Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of G...
More
SportsSociety & Culture
Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of G...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • RILEY GAINES PODCAST: Unfair Play: Sharron Davies exposes the truth about transgenders in women's sports
    In the debut episode of the Gaines for Girls Podcast, Riley sits down with the amazing Sharron Davies, a three-time Olympian and author. They dive deep into her experiences as an athlete and her perspective on the issue of males competing in women's sports. Sharron shares her journey, from her accomplishments in swimming to her advocacy for fair competition in women's sports. Riley and Sharron also address the current issue of male advantage in women's sports, which she believes is even worse than the East German era because it affects every sport at every level. She advocates for the protection of female athletes and the inclusion of an open and inclusive category in sports. Sharron emphasizes the importance of physical activity for mental health and asserts that females deserve equal opportunities. The Gaines for Girls Podcast is part of the Outkick Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Wednesday.
    7/12/2023
    32:21
  • Gaines for Girls Trailer
    Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of Gaines For Girls, Riley will dive into the issues facing modern women, while hosting conversations with other leading ladies and guests who stand up for what’s right. The left’s woke culture war has nothing against Gaines For Girls!
    7/7/2023
    1:15

More Sports podcasts

About Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of Gaines For Girls, Riley will dive into the issues facing modern women, while hosting conversations with other leading ladies and guests who stand up for what’s right. The left’s woke culture war has nothing on Gaines For Girls!

Listen to Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines: Podcasts in Family