Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

RILEY GAINES PODCAST: Unfair Play: Sharron Davies exposes the truth about transgenders in women's sports

In the debut episode of the Gaines for Girls Podcast, Riley sits down with the amazing Sharron Davies, a three-time Olympian and author. They dive deep into her experiences as an athlete and her perspective on the issue of males competing in women's sports. Sharron shares her journey, from her accomplishments in swimming to her advocacy for fair competition in women's sports. Riley and Sharron also address the current issue of male advantage in women's sports, which she believes is even worse than the East German era because it affects every sport at every level. She advocates for the protection of female athletes and the inclusion of an open and inclusive category in sports. Sharron emphasizes the importance of physical activity for mental health and asserts that females deserve equal opportunities. The Gaines for Girls Podcast is part of the Outkick Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Wednesday.