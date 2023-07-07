Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of G...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
RILEY GAINES PODCAST: Unfair Play: Sharron Davies exposes the truth about transgenders in women's sports
In the debut episode of the Gaines for Girls Podcast, Riley sits down with the amazing Sharron Davies, a three-time Olympian and author. They dive deep into her experiences as an athlete and her perspective on the issue of males competing in women's sports. Sharron shares her journey, from her accomplishments in swimming to her advocacy for fair competition in women's sports. Riley and Sharron also address the current issue of male advantage in women's sports, which she believes is even worse than the East German era because it affects every sport at every level. She advocates for the protection of female athletes and the inclusion of an open and inclusive category in sports. Sharron emphasizes the importance of physical activity for mental health and asserts that females deserve equal opportunities. The Gaines for Girls Podcast is part of the Outkick Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Wednesday.
7/12/2023
32:21
Gaines for Girls Trailer
Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of Gaines For Girls, Riley will dive into the issues facing modern women, while hosting conversations with other leading ladies and guests who stand up for what’s right. The left’s woke culture war has nothing against Gaines For Girls!
Riley Gaines has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the fight to save women’s sports and spaces, but the fight is far from over! In each episode of Gaines For Girls, Riley will dive into the issues facing modern women, while hosting conversations with other leading ladies and guests who stand up for what’s right. The left’s woke culture war has nothing on Gaines For Girls!
Listen to Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Gaines for Girls with Riley Gaines: Podcasts in Family