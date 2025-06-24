Love and Radio has launched a new mini-series on CBC! Split Screen: Thrill Seekers follows the story of 12 reality TV show contestants who were promise the thrill of a lifetime. Listen to the entire series here:
https://www.cbc.ca/listen/cbc-podcasts/1426-split-screen-kid-nation
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
36:38
--------
36:38
Imagine What I Could Do To You
Originally published in 2018. RIP Adrian Street: 1940-2023.
The Exotic Adrian Street grew up in a three generation family of Welsh coal miners, but he wasn’t destined to be in the dark.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:37
--------
40:37
Marriage is a Religion
Sarah found the perfect husband.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
35:51
--------
35:51
L+R Presents: Future Ecologies
A sympoietic stream of consciousness; on language, art making, and more-than-human interconnection, from our friends at the Future Ecologies podcast. Listen to more future ecologies at https://www.futureecologies.net/ !
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
52:12
--------
52:12
Rotting with Style
Sandor Katz has had a deep and longstanding love affair with fermented foods that spans decades. His book The Art of Fermentation is considered by many to be the Bible of DIY fermentation (although if you're just starting out his book Wild Fermentation is a little less overwhelming). His latest book is Fermentation Journeys.
PLAYLISTS AND CITATIONS:
https://loveandradio.org/2023/06/rotting-with-style/
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
https://loveandradio.org/member
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Nick van der Kolk's Love and Radio features in-depth, otherworldly-produced interviews with an eclectic range of subjects, from the seedy to the sublime. Get inside the mind of a rogue taxidermist. Find out what it's like to experience a stroke firsthand. Or spend time with an artist who gives away her life savings every night. You've never heard anything like it before.