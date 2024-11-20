You Don’t Know Peanuts - The Untold Stories

The Origin Story of Franklin: How the First Black Peanuts Character Met the Gang
For the first 18 years of the Peanuts comic strip — from 1950 until 1968 — all the characters looked mostly the same: They were all white kids.
Then, with the nation battling civil unrest, a cartoon boy named Franklin changed everything.
Hear about what inspired the 1968 creation of Franklin and how he was brought into the Peanuts gang.
Melissa and David talk about Franklin’s enduring legacy and speak with Marissa Nance, CEO of Native Tongue Communications.
The trio also discusses The Armstrong Project, which provides training, connections, and scholarships to encourage more people of color to participate in animation. Learn how the project started and how Rob Armstrong, the cartoonist and friend of Charles Schulz, inspired the character Franklin's last name.
The Story Behind ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Nothing about the holiday comic strip brought to life was conventional — from its jazz soundtrack and Bible verse to the child actors used to voice the now-classic Christmas classic. For over 50 years, we’ve been part of Charlie’s seasonal depression, Lucy’s pageant and the puny but perfect little tree wrapped by Linus’ blanket.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" was the first of many Peanuts animated TV specials, movies and series.
Learn what it took to get “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on the air from insider Jason Mendelson, son of Peanuts legend Lee Mendelson. Lee produced "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and even wrote the lyrics to the famous theme song.
As a child, Jason voiced several Peanuts characters and has countless stories about the holiday special and the show’s beloved music, including the bumpy path it took to get the music just right.
The Untold Story Behind The Macy’s Day Parade Peanuts Balloons - What it Takes for Snoopy to Soar
How do they make those giant balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City? How do they keep them from flying away? How many times has Snoopy been part of the parade. What about Charlie Brown? Will Linus ever get his balloon?
Melissa and David get the inside scoop from Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of branded entertainment at Macy's. Will shares some of the outrageous inside details few people know - “Inflation Eve,” anyone? - and he even talks about what happened during last year’s parade when part of the Beagle Scout Snoopy deflated. He walks us through the design process for a new balloon idea and what it takes to make a balloon actually "fly.” He also shares fun behind-the-scenes stories about the “Peanuts” parade balloons, including some Charles Schulz designed himself.
