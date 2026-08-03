What do you do when you meet someone who seems perfect… but the sex is terrible? It's one of the hardest dating questions to admit out loud: Can a relationship survive without physical chemistry, or is attraction something you can't force? In this episode, I answer a listener's question about disappointing intimacy with an otherwise incredible partner, and why you never have to choose between emotional compatibility and physical connection. We also talk about what it means when someone suddenly changes their mind about marriage and children after years together, why those breakups rarely happen "out of nowhere," and whether a major financial imbalance should be a dealbreaker later in life.



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Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book



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