Let’s build healthier and more fulfilling romantic relationships. Jillian is on a mission to teach people how to completely transform their love life, and where... More
A Look Inside Vanderpump Rules: Tom and Arianna - JOL + Unlock
As a special treat for our listeners we're unlocking an episode of JOL +. Jillian shares her perspective on the recent cheating scandal in Bravo's popular reality TV show, Vanderpump Rules.
5/4/2023
A Mature Relationship: 3 Skills to Master Your Love life
A healthy and secure relationship is a mature relationship. Yet, why do so many people struggle to create this? In this powerful episode, Jillian teaches that it boils down to 3 main skills that we need to practice and develop if we want to master our love loves and have healthier relationships. Get out the pen and paper - get ready to learn a lot!
5/1/2023
From Rock Bottom to Thriving: A story of transformation with Doug Bopst
Jillian interviews Doug Bobst, a former felon and drug addict who transformed his life. Today he is an award winning personal trainer, author, speaker and podcaster. His story from victim to hero and the unlikely guide who helped him transform is one that will both touch and inspire you. Plus, Jillian coaches him on his love life! Not to be missed.
Doug Bobst
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dougbopst/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1xly1FdiIE2s8c5wUr2dgw
Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-adversity-advantage/id1496406333
Website: www.dougbopst.com
4/24/2023
Ghosted: The Dark Side of Dating
In this powerful episode, Jillian discusses ghosting and online dating. She clarifies what ghosting is (and isn't) why she believes it's on the rise, why people do it, and what to do to protect yourself from it as well as what to do IF it happens.
4/17/2023
The Myth of The Conscious Relationship
"Conscious Relationship" and "Conscious Partner" seem to be what everyone is looking for these days. People are sick and tired of being ghosted, toxic relationships, and feeling under valued by love interests. But what exactly is a conscious relationship? What does it mean to be a conscious partner? Is it just another fairtytale ideal we have projected onto the complicated reality of love and partnership? In this detailed episode, Jillian explores this phenomenon, busts myths, and explains what a Conscious Relationship really means.
Let’s build healthier and more fulfilling romantic relationships. Jillian is on a mission to teach people how to completely transform their love life, and where you start is by addressing the relationship you have with yourself.
Whether you’re looking to strengthen the relationship you’re in, heal your heartbreak and choose better partners, develop a stronger sense of self, or move away from dysfunctional patterns into highly functioning ones this show is for you.
Jillian Turecki is a certified relationship coach, teacher and writer who for 20 years has guided others on journeys toward fulfilling relationships.
