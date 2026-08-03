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208 episodes
- Have you ever wondered if you'll always struggle with relationship anxiety? If you've convinced yourself that anxious attachment is simply who you are, this episode is for you. Jillian unpacks why your attachment style isn't your identity, how the stories you tell yourself can keep you stuck, and why feeling anxious in love doesn't mean you're broken. You'll learn how your past, your environment, and even what's happening outside your relationship can shape your experience—and what you can do to build lasting security from the inside out.
PRE ORDER MY NEW BOOK!!! https://www.jillianturecki.com/book
Got a question for Jillian? Record your voice message here and it could be answered in an upcoming episode! https://www.jillianturecki.com/askjillian
Download Jillian’s FREE limerence workbook, http://jillianturecki.com/workbook
Join my community and membership, The Conscious Woman
Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book
~~
Follow the show on:
Instagram: @jillianonlove
Threads: @jillianturecki
YouTube: @jillian.turecki
Email the show at hello@jillianonlove.com
Subscribe to Jillian on Love+ on Apple Podcasts or Patreon
~~
Follow Jillian Turecki on:
Instagram: @jillianturecki
TikTok: @jillian.turecki
X: @JillianTurecki
Visit her website at jillianturecki.com
~~
Jillian On Love is brought to you by QCODE.
To advertise on the show, contact us!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you constantly find yourself chasing emotionally unavailable people or bringing overwhelming anxiety into your relationships, this episode is for you. Jillian breaks down why we stay stuck in painful patterns, how fear disguises itself as chemistry, and why true security starts with learning to meet your own emotional needs. She also shares practical ways to self-soothe, communicate from a grounded place, and finally stop abandoning yourself in the pursuit of love.
Got a question for Jillian? Record your voice message here and it could be answered in an upcoming episode! https://www.jillianturecki.com/askjillian
Download Jillian’s FREE limerence workbook, http://jillianturecki.com/workbook
Join my community and membership, The Conscious Woman
Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book
~~
Follow the show on:
Instagram: @jillianonlove
Threads: @jillianturecki
YouTube: @jillian.turecki
Email the show at hello@jillianonlove.com
Subscribe to Jillian on Love+ on Apple Podcasts or Patreon
~~
Follow Jillian Turecki on:
Instagram: @jillianturecki
TikTok: @jillian.turecki
X: @JillianTurecki
Visit her website at jillianturecki.com
~~
Jillian On Love is brought to you by QCODE.
To advertise on the show, contact us!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why do some first dates never turn into second dates? And why do so many people shut down when relationships get hard? Jillian answers two listener questions that reveal what actually creates attraction, why chemistry is often misunderstood, and how to stop letting fear sabotage the relationships you want most.
Got a question for Jillian? Record your voice message here and it could be answered in an upcoming episode! https://www.jillianturecki.com/askjillian
Download Jillian’s FREE limerence workbook, http://jillianturecki.com/workbook
Join my community and membership, The Conscious Woman
Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book
~~
Follow the show on:
Instagram: @jillianonlove
Threads: @jillianturecki
YouTube: @jillian.turecki
Email the show at hello@jillianonlove.com
Subscribe to Jillian on Love+ on Apple Podcasts or Patreon
~~
Follow Jillian Turecki on:
Instagram: @jillianturecki
TikTok: @jillian.turecki
X: @JillianTurecki
Visit her website at jillianturecki.com
~~
Jillian On Love is brought to you by QCODE.
To advertise on the show, contact us!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Why do we spend so much time trying to explain someone else's behavior? In this episode, Jillian shares the mindset shift that can instantly change the way you experience dating and relationships: people can only meet you where they are mentally and emotionally. She explores why rejection isn't always personal, why trying to rescue someone's potential only leads to heartbreak, and how accepting people as they are—not as you hope they'll become—is one of the greatest acts of self-respect.
Got a question for Jillian? Record your voice message here and it could be answered in an upcoming episode! https://www.jillianturecki.com/askjillian
Download Jillian’s FREE limerence workbook, http://jillianturecki.com/workbook
Join my community and membership, The Conscious Woman
Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book
~~
Follow the show on:
Instagram: @jillianonlove
Threads: @jillianturecki
YouTube: @jillian.turecki
Email the show at hello@jillianonlove.com
Subscribe to Jillian on Love+ on Apple Podcasts or Patreon
~~
Follow Jillian Turecki on:
Instagram: @jillianturecki
TikTok: @jillian.turecki
X: @JillianTurecki
Visit her website at jillianturecki.com
~~
Jillian On Love is brought to you by QCODE.
To advertise on the show, contact us!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What do you do when you meet someone who seems perfect… but the sex is terrible? It's one of the hardest dating questions to admit out loud: Can a relationship survive without physical chemistry, or is attraction something you can't force? In this episode, I answer a listener's question about disappointing intimacy with an otherwise incredible partner, and why you never have to choose between emotional compatibility and physical connection. We also talk about what it means when someone suddenly changes their mind about marriage and children after years together, why those breakups rarely happen "out of nowhere," and whether a major financial imbalance should be a dealbreaker later in life.
Got a question for Jillian? Record your voice message here and it could be answered in an upcoming episode! https://www.jillianturecki.com/askjillian
Download Jillian’s FREE limerence workbook, http://jillianturecki.com/workbook
Join my community and membership, The Conscious Woman
Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book
~~
Follow the show on:
Instagram: @jillianonlove
Threads: @jillianturecki
YouTube: @jillian.turecki
Email the show at hello@jillianonlove.com
Subscribe to Jillian on Love+ on Apple Podcasts or Patreon
~~
Follow Jillian Turecki on:
Instagram: @jillianturecki
TikTok: @jillian.turecki
X: @JillianTurecki
Visit her website at jillianturecki.com
~~
Jillian On Love is brought to you by QCODE.
To advertise on the show, contact us!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Jillian on Love
Let’s build healthier and more fulfilling romantic relationships. Jillian is on a mission to teach people how to completely transform their love life, and where you start is by addressing the relationship you have with yourself. Whether you’re looking to strengthen the relationship you’re in, heal your heartbreak and choose better partners, develop a stronger sense of self, or move away from dysfunctional patterns into highly functioning ones this show is for you. Jillian Turecki is a certified relationship coach, teacher and writer who for 20 years has guided others on journeys toward fulfilling relationships. ~~ Order Jillian's book It Begins with You: The 9 Hard Truths About Love That Will Change Your Life at https://www.jillianturecki.com/book Join my community and membership, The Conscious Woman Follow the show on Instagram: @jillianonlove Email the show at hello@jillianonlove.com Subscribe to Jillian on Love+ on Apple Podcasts or Patreon Find Resources mentioned in the show at the Jillian on Love Recommendations ~~ Follow Jillian Turecki on Instagram: @jillianturecki Tik Tok: @jillian.turecki Twitter: @JillianTurecki Visit her website at www.jillianturecki.com ~~ Jillian On Love is brought to you by QCODE. To advertise on the show, contact us!Podcast website
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