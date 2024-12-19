The Swing Nation - A Sex Positive Swingers Podcast

Winter Wonderland Part 1: Pajamas, Strip Clubs, and Orgies in Louisville
Send us a textLifestyle Stories | Winter Wonderland Part 1: Pajamas, Strip Clubs, and Orgies in Louisville | Episode 174In this episode of The Swing Nation Podcast, Dan and Lacy take you behind the scenes for part 1 of their unforgettable trip to Louisville, KY, for the Swinger Society Winter Wonderland takeover at Club Tempted!The adventure begins with a quick stop in Nashville, where Dan and Lacy connect with a couple they've been building chemistry with for years for a steamy collaboration. Once in Louisville, the action heats up as they prep the club for the weekend's festivities. A casual staff pajama party quickly escalates into a spontaneous trip to a strip club—yes, in pajamas—followed by a sizzling orgy with some close friends.On Night One, Club Tempted's Frozen Fantasy Party melts into pure fire as Dan enjoys a BJ from a stunning hotwife while Lacy dives into some scorching lesbian fun. Don't miss this wild recap full of hot moments and candid insights from the weekend!- The Swing Nation -Main Website Quick Navigation Website: -- (Find all our social media links & more!)- Swinger Society - Our Website to meet, connect & events Swinger Society Discord Our Facebook Group- Swinger Websites -Kasadie 90 day free trialUsername: TheSwingNation SDC 14 day free trial Username: TheSwingNation** Use code 36313 for 14 days free! ** SLSUsername: NorthernGuynSouthernGirl- Merch & More -Order Your Merch Here!- Lacy's Fun Links -VIP OnlyFansPREMIUM OnlyFans-- THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS --Wisp : Making sexual healthcare inclusive, cost-effective, and accessible—for everyoneUse Code SWING at checkout for 15% off your oder!Shameless Care: ED Medication and at home STD testingUse Code TSN at checkout for $30 off your order!Promescent® Make Love Longer, It's Time for Great SexUse Code SwingNation for 5% off!Sing it Bikinis: adjustable one-size styles, thoughtfully crafted to flatter every body type.
1:10:07
Tuesday Talks: Is the Bush Back in Style in the Lifestyle?
Send us a textTuesday Talks: Is the Bush Back in Style in the Lifestyle? | Episode 38In this episode of The Swing Nation Podcast, the top-rated podcast about non-monogamy and swinging, Dan and Lacy dive into another "Tuesday Talks" segment, where they tackle listener questions with their signature mix of honesty and humor.This week, Wendy calls in with a personal and intriguing question about female pubic hair. Her husband loves her natural look, so she's grown it out, but she's feeling a little self-conscious in swinging circles. However, she's noticed a growing trend of others embracing their hair too and wonders: is the bush making a comeback in the lifestyle?Tune in as Dan and Lacy explore body trends in the lifestyle, break down stigmas, and share their thoughts on embracing personal preferences while keeping confidence high. Don't miss this candid and relatable conversation!
20:30
How Swinging Can Improve your Marriage: The Ultimate Guide
Send us a textLifestyle Education | How Swinging Can Improve your Marriage: The Ultimate Guide | Episode 173Dan and Lacy are back with another enlightening episode of The Swing Nation Podcast, where they unpack the benefits of swinging on marital bliss. In this conversation, they delve into how embracing non-monogamy can lead to a more fulfilling marriage by enhancing communication, deepening trust, boosting body image, and revitalizing your sex life. Learn how discussing desires and setting boundaries can lead to stronger, more transparent communication. Explore the trust-building aspect of swinging, where vulnerability becomes a strength. Dan and Lacy also share how the lifestyle can help partners embrace their bodies, leading to greater self-confidence and intimacy. And of course, they don't shy away from discussing how swinging can add variety, excitement, and frequency to your sexual relationship. Whether you're considering dipping your toes into non-monogamy or looking to enhance your current lifestyle experiences, this episode is packed with personal insights, practical advice, and a candid look at how swinging can transform your marriage for the better!
57:16
Tuesday Talks: Swinger Society Event Survival Guide
Send us a textTuesday Talks: Swinger Society Event Survival Guide | Episode 37In this episode of The Swing Nation Podcast, the top-rated lifestyle podcast about non-monogamy and swinging, Dan and Lacy bring you another exciting installment of their "Tuesday Talks" series, where they answer listener questions with their signature blend of humor and expertise.This week, Dan and Lacy respond to an email from Celeste, a brand-new swinger gearing up for her first-ever lifestyle event: the Swinger Society Winter Wonderland Takeover at Club Tempted in Louisville, KY. Celeste wants to know what to wear and what to expect, and Dan and Lacy break it all down. From outfit ideas to party etiquette and tips for making connections, they share everything Celeste—and other first-timers—need to know to feel confident and have an amazing night.If you're new to the lifestyle or just curious about what goes on at events like these, this is the perfect episode to tune in to!
21:03
Bi Males in the Lifestyle: Insights from the Naughty Gym
Send us a textLifestyle Education | Bi Males in the Lifestyle: Insights from the Naughty Gym | Episode 172In this must-listen episode of The Swing Nation Podcast, Dan and Lacy sit down with April and Steve (formerly Scott) from The Naughty Gym Show to tackle one of the lifestyle's most taboo topics—being a bi male in the swinging world. They dive into the unique challenges, stigmas, and misconceptions Steve faces as a bi male, offering valuable insights for anyone curious about breaking down stereotypes in the lifestyle.But that's not all—Dan stuns listeners with a jaw-dropping confession about his own experiences exploring his sexuality!This raw, real, and unfiltered conversation will challenge stereotypes and inspire you to rethink what's possible in the lifestyle. Don't miss this powerful episode that's sure to spark curiosity and ignite conversations!
About The Swing Nation - A Sex Positive Swingers Podcast
The Swing Nation is a podcast by swingers, for swingers, where we look to shed a positive light on the underground world of swinging, push back against the negative stigmas associated with the lifestyle, and give an insiders perspective on what it’s like to be a consensual non-monogamous couple in the 21st century. Follow along with this top rated lifestyle podcast on our pineapple journey!