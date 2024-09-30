Powered by RND
The Podcast form of HealthyGamerGG! Tune in for weekly updates from the channel to learn more about mental health, wellness, and how to become a Healthy Gamer!
  • How To Get A Girlfriend
    Tackling subjects like identity, cognitive restructuring and Alexithymia; in today's episode, Dr. K discusses one of your most asked questions- what does it actually take to get a girlfriend?
    35:00
  • Why Marijuana Helps Your Brain But Harms Your Mind
    The effects of marijuana have long been debated, clearly having both positive and negative effects on its users. Today, Dr K. analyses the research behind the effects of longer term marijuana use on the mind.
    33:37
  • Dr. K Chats With @AdinRoss
    In today's episode, Dr K. has a conversation with Adin Ross, a streamer on Kick, about the value of therapy and psychiatry, and where young men find their influences.
    2:16:45
  • The Real Reason You Can’t Make Progress
    Sometimes we try to make progress in life, but we can often discount the progress we have made, or find reasons to not start at all. In this video, Dr K. discusses some of the issues that could be holding you back, and how best to tackle them.
    32:22
  • Why You're so Avoidant ft. Dr. Kirk Honda @PsychologyInSeattle
    Do you find yourself avoiding conflict in your relationships? Do you perhaps find yourself avoiding relationships altogether? In today's video, Dr. K talks with Dr. Kirk Honda, as they discuss what avoidance is, and how to deal with it in every day life!
