Ex-CFO Exposes $5M Tax Fraud Scandal: Shocking Truth Behind NYC’s Taxi King Empire
Andreea, shares her story of being arrested for assisting immigrants in entering the country and committing tax fraud tied to Gene Friedman’s yellow cab taxi company. After serving prison time, Andreea turned her life around and is now the host of a successful podcast and a thriving business owner.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:02:25
Inside An Alcoholic's Brutal Lifestyle | The Dark Side of Alcohol Addiction
In this eye-opening episode, Karissa shares her harrowing journey through addiction, multiple DWIs, and the dark realities of an alcoholic's lifestyle. We dive into the psychological factors that lead to reckless decisions like drunk driving, the development of drinking issues, and the devastating long-term effects of substance abuse. Karissa opens up about her struggles, the dangerous behaviors fueled by alcohol, and the deeper issues behind addiction, offering raw insights into her path to self-awareness and recovery.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:29:58
Inside A Detective’s Chilling School Shooter Takedown
Retired NYPD Detective Tom Smith, host of the Gold Shields podcast, shares a gripping account of one of the most intense moments in his career—stopping a school shooter on the day of the planned attack. With 17 years of experience on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Tom provides a rare, behind-the-scenes look at high-stakes law enforcement. From life-saving decisions to the relentless dedication required to protect the public, this episode dives deep into the challenges, skills, and moments that defined his extraordinary career.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
In this powerful episode of Rise Above, Kevin Lanning sits down with Ginjer, a recovering opiate addict and alcoholic whose life took a devastating turn during the height of the opiate epidemic. Ginjer opens up about the tragic night she fatally struck a 16-year-old girl while driving under the influence, an event that led to her imprisonment. Now in recovery, she shares her raw and emotional journey of accountability, healing, and redemption. This is a story of unimaginable loss, personal growth, and the hope for a second chance.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:57:55
Inside A Professional Bank Robber's Brutal Lifestyle Fueled By Addiction to Heroin
Victor Shear's life took a dark turn when his opiate addiction spiraled out of control. To fund his habit, he became a professional bank robber, a decision that ultimately landed him in Clinton prison in New York. Released in 2020, Victor has since turned his life around and is now clean. In this raw and powerful episode, he opens up about the highs and lows of his journey—from addiction and crime to recovery and redemption. Don’t miss this gripping story of resilience and transformation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to Rise Above with Kevin Lanning. Join Kevin, a former Google executive in sobriety, as he shares inspiring stories of resilience. Each episode features individuals who have faced life’s toughest challenges—addiction, trauma, anxiety, and more—and emerged stronger. These conversations aren’t just about survival; they’re about thriving and finding practical solutions to rise above adversity. Kevin’s own journey through addiction and childhood trauma fuels his passion for sharing stories that uplift, educate, and inspire. Tune in and discover the strength within you.