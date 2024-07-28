Surviving America’s Opioid Epidemic | Ginjer’s Brutal Lifestyle

In this powerful episode of Rise Above, Kevin Lanning sits down with Ginjer, a recovering opiate addict and alcoholic whose life took a devastating turn during the height of the opiate epidemic. Ginjer opens up about the tragic night she fatally struck a 16-year-old girl while driving under the influence, an event that led to her imprisonment. Now in recovery, she shares her raw and emotional journey of accountability, healing, and redemption. This is a story of unimaginable loss, personal growth, and the hope for a second chance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices