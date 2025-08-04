In this powerful episode of The Unedited Body, Jackie sits down with fellow intersex advocate Kaylee for a raw, eye-opening conversation about growing up intersex in a world that rarely talks about it.Together, they share personal stories, compare experiences, and open up about the medical trauma, identity questions, and strength it takes to speak out. This episode is about truth, healing, and the power of finding someone who just gets it.Whether you're intersex, an ally, or just ready to listen and learn — this is a conversation you won’t forget.
--------
39:51
--------
39:51
Why do they think you're a boy mom?
This week something happened that stopped me in my tracks. My 9 year old daughter overheard a TikTok questioning my gender- and she asked, "why do people think you're a boy?" In this episode I share that unexpected conversation and why I think so many people ask me that.
--------
17:10
--------
17:10
No vagina? No problem!
Being a woman is hard enough with a vagina, so lets talk about what its like with out one and how we push and pull ourselves mentally and physically to get one.
--------
27:46
--------
27:46
Do I Have an Adams Apple?
One TikTok comment led me to think about questions I have asked myself since I was young. What does it mean to be a woman? Is it your chromosomes or something else entirely?
--------
20:41
--------
20:41
The Day Everything Changed
In this debut episode of The Unedited Body, I share the gritty behind the scenes moments when I learned my body wasn't what I thought it was; I was intersex. XY chromosomes, internal testes and apparently- no vagina!My life turned completely upside down.
The Unedited Body, is where unfiltered honesty meets lived experience. Hosted by viral TikTok creator and intersex advocate Jackie Blankenship, each episode dives into identity, healthcare, womanhood, trauma, and truth- with the boldness of a pageant queen and the heart of a survivor. If you're craving connection, courage, and conversations that actually matter- you're in the right place.