Two Intersex Women, One Honest Conversation

In this powerful episode of The Unedited Body, Jackie sits down with fellow intersex advocate Kaylee for a raw, eye-opening conversation about growing up intersex in a world that rarely talks about it.Together, they share personal stories, compare experiences, and open up about the medical trauma, identity questions, and strength it takes to speak out. This episode is about truth, healing, and the power of finding someone who just gets it.Whether you're intersex, an ally, or just ready to listen and learn — this is a conversation you won’t forget.