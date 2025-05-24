Powered by RND
The Anthropocene Reviewed
The Anthropocene Reviewed
The Anthropocene Reviewed

Complexly, John Green
History
The Anthropocene Reviewed
  • Orbital Sunrise
    John Green reviews something he's never seen and never will: an orbital sunrise. This episode marks the end of our summer miniseries. You can buy a copy of The Anthropocene Reviewed book online or at your local bookstore: https://anthropocenereviewedbook.com/ Thank you again for your tremendous support.Episode art by Nadim Silverman.
    --------  
    22:35
  • Ginkgo Biloba
    John Green reviews a particular Ginkgo biloba tree.The Anthropocene Reviewed book is out now and is a #1 New York Times Bestseller! The San Francisco Chronicle called it the perfect book for "whenever you need a reminder of what it is to feel small and human in the best possible way."Order a copy online or at your local bookstore: anthropocenereviewedbook.com
    --------  
    28:20
  • Icelandic Hot Dog Stand and Signing Your Name 250,000 Times
    John Green reviews an Icelandic hot dog stand and the act of signing your name 250,000 times in a four-month period. The Anthropocene Reviewed book is out now! The San Francisco Chronicle called it the perfect book for "whenever you need a reminder of what it is to feel small and human in the best possible way."Order a copy online or at your local bookstore: anthropocenereviewedbook.comJohn is on (virtual) tour this week to celebrate the book release. For more information and tickets: johngreenbooks.com/appearancesA fan-made web site that allows readers of The Anthropocene Reviewed to share where each copy ends up: theanthropocenereviewed.comEpisode art by Nadim Silverman.
    --------  
    25:39
  • Penguins of Madagascar and the Smallpox Vaccine
    Preorder The Anthropocene Reviewed book, out May 18, 2021: https://sites.prh.com/anthropocenereviewedbookJoin John Green and special guests on the The Anthropocene Reviewed virtual book tour! Each ticket purchased will grant access to the respective live event and include a signed copy of The Anthropocene Reviewed.  Ticket links and more information at http://www.johngreenbooks.com/appearances. Tour dates:Monday, May 17th at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ETNortheast Event in partnership with The Wilbur TheatreWith special guest Clint SmithTuesday May 18th at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ETWestern EventWith special guest Sarah GreenWednesday, May 19th at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ETSouthern EventWith special guest Hank GreenSaturday, May 22nd at 1:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ETMidwest EventWith special guest Ashley C. FordFor every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to Partners In Health. $1 is included in the ticket price, and my publisher Dutton will match every $1.
    --------  
    26:50
  • Plague
    John Green reviews historical outbreaks of bubonic and pneumonic plague. The Anthropocene Reviewed book will be released on May 18, 2021 and is available for preorder now. 
    --------  
    24:18

About The Anthropocene Reviewed

The Anthropocene is the current geological age, in which human activity has profoundly shaped the planet and its biodiversity. On The Anthropocene Reviewed, #1 New York Times bestselling author John Green (The Fault in Our Stars, Turtles All the Way Down) reviews different facets of the human-centered planet on a five-star scale. WNYC Studios is a listener-supported producer of other leading podcasts including On the Media, Snap Judgment, Death, Sex & Money, Nancy and Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin. © WNYC Studios
HistorySociety & CulturePersonal JournalsPlaces & Travel

