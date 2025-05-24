Icelandic Hot Dog Stand and Signing Your Name 250,000 Times

John Green reviews an Icelandic hot dog stand and the act of signing your name 250,000 times in a four-month period. The Anthropocene Reviewed book is out now! The San Francisco Chronicle called it the perfect book for "whenever you need a reminder of what it is to feel small and human in the best possible way."Order a copy online or at your local bookstore: anthropocenereviewedbook.comJohn is on (virtual) tour this week to celebrate the book release. For more information and tickets: johngreenbooks.com/appearancesA fan-made web site that allows readers of The Anthropocene Reviewed to share where each copy ends up: theanthropocenereviewed.comEpisode art by Nadim Silverman.