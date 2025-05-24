John Green reviews something he's never seen and never will: an orbital sunrise. This episode marks the end of our summer miniseries. You can buy a copy of The Anthropocene Reviewed book online or at your local bookstore: https://anthropocenereviewedbook.com/ Thank you again for your tremendous support.Episode art by Nadim Silverman.
22:35
22:35
Ginkgo Biloba
John Green reviews a particular Ginkgo biloba tree.
28:20
28:20
Icelandic Hot Dog Stand and Signing Your Name 250,000 Times
John Green reviews an Icelandic hot dog stand and the act of signing your name 250,000 times in a four-month period.
25:39
25:39
Penguins of Madagascar and the Smallpox Vaccine
Preorder The Anthropocene Reviewed book, out May 18, 2021: https://sites.prh.com/anthropocenereviewedbook
26:50
26:50
Plague
John Green reviews historical outbreaks of bubonic and pneumonic plague.
The Anthropocene Reviewed book will be released on May 18, 2021 and is available for preorder now.