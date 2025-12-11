Don't Think with Carla Bezanson

Challenging Negative Thoughts (While Having 900 of Them)

Have you ever convinced yourself you're dying over a totally normal human symptom, only to miraculously recover and then do the same thing a month later? same. This week's episode is all about challenging negative thoughts - not fixing them, not turning them into sunshine, just interrupting the spiral long enough to feel semi-sane. We're talking health anxiety, OCD loops, catastrophic thinking, and why our brains love to lie to us. If your mind is a broken slot machine spitting out intrusive thoughts: welcome home.