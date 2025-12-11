Don't Think with Carla Bezanson

Challenging Negative Thoughts (While Having 900 of Them)
Have you ever convinced yourself you're dying over a totally normal human symptom, only to miraculously recover and then do the same thing a month later? same. This week's episode is all about challenging negative thoughts - not fixing them, not turning them into sunshine, just interrupting the spiral long enough to feel semi-sane. We're talking health anxiety, OCD loops, catastrophic thinking, and why our brains love to lie to us. If your mind is a broken slot machine spitting out intrusive thoughts: welcome home.
25:18
My Imposter Syndrome Has Imposter Syndrome
Ever feel like you're not good enough even when the evidence says you are? Same. This episode is a chaotic little deep dive into imposter syndrome; from childhood "gifted kid" trauma to career spirals, comparison, and the constant fear that you've tricked everyone. If your brain loves convincing you you're a fraud, you're in the right place.
24:30
Closure Is a Myth (Sorry)
Have you ever thought you were "over it" and then one dream, one song, one random Instagram story sends you straight back to square one? Same. This one's about why moving on feels impossible, why "time heals all wounds" is only half true, and what actually helps when you're stuck ruminating and waiting for closure that never comes.
27:47
Social Anxiety Is A Full Time Job
Have you ever RSVP'd yes, spent two weeks spiraling about going, overperformed for two hours, then Irish exited without saying goodbye and replayed every interaction in your head all night? same. this one's about social anxiety before, during, and after the event, overthinking your own personality, drinking to feel "normal," and why leaving early still counts as showing up.
27:24
Having a Boyfriend Is Not In Vogue
Have you ever convinced yourself being single is empowering but still cried because you're secretly scared you're unlovable and lonely AF? Same. This one's about why Vogue says having a boyfriend is embarrassing, the emotional labor gap, and why being alone doesn't have to mean being lonely.
Don’t Think is your weekly overthinking support group disguised as a podcast - hosted by Carla Bezanson, known for spiraling in her car and saying what everyone else is too embarrassed to admit. In short, she’s anxiety personified. This isn’t another polished self help show.It’s brutally honest, darkly funny, and sometimes a little unhinged. From dating anxiety to mental health spirals, Don’t Think turns emotional chaos into catharsis. It’s not just relatable, it’s real. If you’ve ever texted someone a paragraph and then thrown your phone across the room, welcome home.New episodes every Thursday.