About Prometheus Lens

Answers aren't important, the journey is. Truth is the journeyWelcome to Prometheus Lens, the place where we use the allegory of the Prometheus Lens to re examine everything! How many times have we been told something, but later when we dig in for ourselves we find out we've been lied to? It's time for us to go on The Hero's Journey, where we explore the vast unknown.We will reexamine everything from creation, evolution, paranormal, all the way to conspiracy theories. Welcome to the hero's journey!