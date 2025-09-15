Powered by RND
Prometheus Lens

Justin Brown
Society & CultureDocumentary
Prometheus Lens
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 267
  • Deals with the Devil w/ Zack King
    ABOUT:In this gripping episode of the Prometheus Lens Podcast, host Doc Brown welcomes back Zachary King for a deep dive into the shadowy world of the occult and the music industry. Zachary shares his harrowing journey from a young practitioner of satanic magic to a high wizard, revealing the dark underbelly of fame and the Faustian bargains that come with it.Discover how Zachary's life took a transformative turn, leading him to embrace faith and become a vocal advocate against abortion. Tune in for an eye-opening conversation that challenges perceptions and sheds light on the unseen forces at play.
    --------  
    24:07
  • A Strange Thing S1; Strange Artifacts P2
    Summary:Join the father son duo Mike & Austin as they tackle "strange artifacts" in part two of their discussion!
    --------  
    48:58
  • Elongated Skulls w/ The Occult Rejects
    Want more exclusive content?! http://prometheuslens.supercast.com to sign up for the "All Access Pass" and get early access to episodes, private community, members only episodes, private Q & A's, and coming documentaries. We also have a $4 dollar a month package that gets you early access and an ad free listening experience!====================🍎 Apple Podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/prometheus-lens/id1701912463🎧 Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/6aUS57bWUuyAL0y9nmrBEX?si=_amAFj7wT8meWhgtzGpgBQ====================📕 🦧 📖 The Epic of Esau book:https://a.co/d/dU8d7x9====================💴 💰 🪙📈Want to Escape the financial beast system and secure your hard earned money? $1,000 invested into silver in the 60s would be almost $30,000 today! What are you waiting for? Start investing into gold in silver today as everyday the value of your paper money does down! Click the link below for your free info kit and tell them Doc Brown from Prometheus Lens sent you! https://cornerstonemetals.info/guide====================🎥📽️🤳🎞️Love the quality of these videos? Sign up for Riverside.fm through this link for a special offer! https://www.riverside.fm/?utm_campaign=campaign_5&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=rewardful&via=justin-brown ==================== SPONSORS:Squatch Survival Gear:http://www.squatchsurvivalgear.comThe Soul Squatch:Https://www.thesoulsquatch.com——————————Need help with video or audio? Give my boy Jason a [email protected]——————————Want to donate to the show? Send your one time donation to “Elrod32” on Venmo or PayPal. All donations will get a shout out and thank you on a recording.Have you written a book? Have a show idea? Had a supernatural experience you’d like to share on the show? Go to the website and click the contact link. I’d love to hear from you!
    --------  
    2:36:53
  • Bigfoot In the Bible; Epic Of Esau w/ Tin Foil Hat
    ABOUT:Join me on my first appearance on  ⁨@TinFoilHatOfficial⁩ ! I was in the process of publishing my first book, The Epic Of Esau. You ready to have your mind blown? 
    --------  
    1:31:17
  • King David's Lion Faced Men | Hidden Giants of Scripture
    ABOUT:Join Adam Farris and Doc Brown as they delve into the hidden symbolism and fascinating stories of giants and hybrids in biblical history. Discover the untold tales of David's mighty men, the significance of the five stones, and the intriguing connections between ancient texts and modern interpretations.This episode is a deep dive into the mysteries of the past, offering fresh insights and thought-provoking discussions.
    --------  
    1:05:55

About Prometheus Lens

For as little as $4 a month you can enjoy an ad free experience synced through your favorite podcast player!Answers aren't important, the journey is. Truth is the journeyWelcome to Prometheus Lens, the place where we use the allegory of the Prometheus Lens to re examine everything! How many times have we been told something, but later when we dig in for ourselves we find out we've been lied to? It's time for us to go on The Hero's Journey, where we explore the vast unknown.We will reexamine everything from creation, evolution, paranormal, all the way to conspiracy theories. Welcome to the hero's journey!
