Debunking IVF Myths with a Fertility Doctor

In this powerful and eye-opening episode of Certified Oversharer, Samantha Busch welcomes renowned reproductive endocrinologist Dr. McCoy to tackle the most misunderstood parts of infertility and IVF. From misconceptions around embryo freezing to the ethics of genetic testing, they dive deep into male and female fertility factors, PCOS, endometriosis, unexplained infertility, and the emotional toll of failed cycles and miscarriages. Samantha shares a jaw-dropping experience at the White House involving IVF shame, and Dr. McCoy breaks down the science (and myths) behind everything from embryo grading and falloff rates to lifestyle changes, sperm health, supplements, and conservative IVF approaches. Whether you're considering IVF, supporting a partner, or just want to understand the truth behind fertility, this episode delivers facts, empathy, and must-hear advice.