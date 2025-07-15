In this powerful and eye-opening episode of Certified Oversharer, Samantha Busch welcomes renowned reproductive endocrinologist Dr. McCoy to tackle the most misunderstood parts of infertility and IVF. From misconceptions around embryo freezing to the ethics of genetic testing, they dive deep into male and female fertility factors, PCOS, endometriosis, unexplained infertility, and the emotional toll of failed cycles and miscarriages. Samantha shares a jaw-dropping experience at the White House involving IVF shame, and Dr. McCoy breaks down the science (and myths) behind everything from embryo grading and falloff rates to lifestyle changes, sperm health, supplements, and conservative IVF approaches. Whether you’re considering IVF, supporting a partner, or just want to understand the truth behind fertility, this episode delivers facts, empathy, and must-hear advice. 🔔 Don’t miss a single overshare. Subscribe to the Samantha Busch YouTube channel for full episodes, juicy extras, and real talk that never gets filtered. 📱 Let’s stay unfiltered together: Instagram → @certoversharer TikTok → @certoversharer Follow Samantha → @samanthabusch 🍹 Big Rack Vodka: Smoother than your last situationship. All-natural. No fake flavors. Just dangerously drinkable vibes. Grab yours at bigrackvodka.com 21+ only. Enjoy responsibly. 🐟 Powered by StarKist. Overshare-worthy protein that’s fast, flavorful, and keeps up with your chaos. Stock up at starkist.com 💪 Your wellness era starts here. Head to 1stphorm.com/SamanthaBusch to fuel your workouts, boost your energy, and feel your best — every damn day.
Shannon Spake: The Moment I Knew My Marriage Was Over
On this episode of Certified Oversharer, Samantha Busch sits down with Shannon Spake for her most vulnerable interview ever. From a childhood without guidance to raising her boys with intention, Shannon opens up about growing up with a single mom in Florida, navigating her sister's addiction, her heartbreaking divorce, the struggle of hair loss, and finding love again in an unexpected place. She shares real stories about parenting through pain, setting emotional boundaries, and rediscovering who she is after losing herself for years.
TMI? Never Heard of Her. [Official Certified Oversharer Trailer]
Welcome to Certified Oversharer – the podcast for anyone who's ever said "I probably shouldn't be telling you this…" and then told the story anyway. I've been wanting to launch this podcast forever, and guess what? We finally hit record. Certified Oversharer is officially a thing, and no topic is off-limits. And TMI? It's always welcome. We're talking fertility, IVF, mom life chaos, relationships, mental health, boobs, boundaries, all of it. The stuff we usually whisper about? We're saying it out loud. Life's too short to pretend you've got it all together. And the truth is, the best stuff happens when you finally stop trying to. It's time to feel seen.
Buckle up, because Certified Oversharer is your new favorite podcast where no topic is off-limits and TMI is totally the norm.
Hosted by Samantha Busch, this show dives into the unfiltered realities of womanhood. It covers everything from fertility and IVF to wellness, relationships, and the wild ride of mom life.
Think of it as your safe space for all the stuff we should be talking about but usually don’t. There’s zero judgment and a whole lot of realness.
If you’ve ever cried in a bathroom stall, laughed at wildly inappropriate moments, or are just surviving on dry shampoo, caffeine, and a dream, you’re in the right place.
Expect expert guests, overshare-worthy stories, group chat energy, and the kind of real talk that makes you feel seen, supported, and seriously understood.
Because womanhood doesn’t come with a manual. But I’ve got a mic.