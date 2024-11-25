The Night Owl: True Ghost Stories

Ghosts of the Austin Antique Mall - Part II

Welcome back to the Night Owl team's exploration of the Austin Antique Mall, a cherished landmark in the heart of Austin that has recently faced its final chapter. As they dive into Part II of their series, the team stands at the entrance of a sprawling 30,000-square-foot labyrinth, filled with echoes of the past and whispers of the supernatural.In their initial phone interviews, they heard from staff and vendors who shared their personal encounters with the strange and unexplained. Kate recounted feeling an unsettling energy in various corners of the mall, particularly in the Southwest End, where she sensed a heavy presence. Vicki, a long-time vendor, confirmed the belief that some antiques hold onto the spirits of their former owners, especially after the sudden passing of their beloved colleague, Patrick. Renae shared her own eerie experiences, from a shaking chandelier during her pregnancy to a haunting encounter with a light fixture she believed still carried Patrick's playful influence. Draven, who grew up in the mall, described shadowy figures and an intense feeling of being watched, reinforcing the notion that spirits can attach themselves to the memories embedded in these objects.Today, the Night Owl team—Stephen, Alexis, and Franklyn—are joined by psychic mediums Jeffery and Kate the Brave for a challenging investigation. The vastness of the space, combined with the countless objects, furniture, and clothing believed to house energies from the past, presents quite a daunting task. With only a few hours to explore, they understand they won't be able to uncover everything this place has hiding in the shadows. However, they remain hopeful of connecting with some significant energies, pinpointing locations of interest, and, while keeping expectations in check due to the sensitive nature of one particular energy, they still hope that Patrick might come through, as the staff firmly believes he still lingers here.Will they unveil the secrets hidden within these walls? Or will the ghosts of the past continue to elude them? Join the Night Owl team as they step into the shadows of the Austin Antique Mall, ready to confront the unknown.Photo by Tito Castaneda