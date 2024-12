The Night Owl: True Ghost Stories

Halloween Special - Live Campfire Tales at the Spirit Social 2024

As the leaves turn and shadows stretch longer, we embrace the spirit of Halloween—a time when the veil between the living and the dead grows thin. This season, steeped in ancient traditions, invites us to gather around flickering candles and share tales that send chills down our spines. Ghost storytelling has long been woven into the fabric of our culture, echoing through the ages as a way to confront our fears and honor the mysteries of the unknown.Join us as we take you on a haunting journey through three captivating tales of the supernatural recorded live at our inaugural Spirit Social event in Austin, TX, on October 12th, 2024. We'll meet a pair of daring researchers who own a haunted museum and find themselves entwined with a gifted object that comes with unexpected consequences. Next, a group of brave investigators is drawn into a compelling quest for justice, seeking to help two spirits find peace from beyond the grave. Lastly, hear from a veteran psychic medium as she recounts a life-altering experience from her childhood, one that took her from a helicopter rescue in Germany to the heart of secret psychic studies, with guidance from a long-lost relative reaching out from the other side.Grab your headphones and prepare for a night of spine-tingling stories and ghostly encounters that will leave you questioning what lies beyond!Photo by Adam Lynch @adamlych44STORYTELLER INFOI wanted to give a huge thank you to all our incredible storytellers for sharing their ghostly tales with us!Be sure to check out Damian and Nicole on their podcasts, The Real Ghosts of... and Parapeculiar. Don't forget to rate and review them! You can connect with them on social media @therealghostsof and @parapeculiar, and if you're in San Marcos, Texas, make sure to visit the Parapeculiar Haunted Museum—it's an experience you won't want to miss!You can find Chis and Dee Moon on TikTok @psychicchrismoon and @deebutterfly321 or Instagram @moniepix and @deeparanormal321. They also run a shop called Magick Moon Metaphysical in Brownsville, TX, where you can find magical treasures both in-store and online at https://moondeeinc.myshopify.com/. Remember to find this shop on social media @magickmoonmetaphysicalAnd for some fascinating reading on the spirit box, check out Chris's book, Ghost Box, available on Amazon and other retailers.For Elaine Ireland, you can reach out for virtual readings via email at [email protected] . And don't miss out on her upcoming project—visit www.conversationswiththeancients.com for more details!