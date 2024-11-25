The Night Owl: True Ghost Stories

In this episode, The Night Owl team heads to the heart of Austin’s legendary Dirty 6th Street, where they have been contacted by the Sunset Strip Comedy Club, a place with a haunting past that’s been creeping its way into the present. Nestled in one of the city’s oldest buildings, dating all the way back to 1873, this space has witnessed more than its fair share of history. It was once home to The Parish, an iconic live music venue that drew crowds from all over, but now the building’s supposed dark past seems to have a different kind of audience.The team gathered firsthand accounts from both staff and locals, and what they uncovered is truly chilling. Employees have reported hearing disembodied voices calling their names, while others speak of an overwhelming dark presence lurking in the back office—possibly even demonic. There have been sightings of full-bodied apparitions and shadowy figures moving through the halls. But perhaps the most unsettling reports come from the back stairwell—a narrow, dimly lit space that leads to a speakeasy. It’s here where a sense of dread and unease fills the air, and it seems there may be a connection to a series of tragic deaths tied to the building's past. Could the spirits of those who died here still be lingering?While Sunset Strip may be known for laughs and comedy, there’s nothing funny about what’s happening inside these walls. Join The Night Owl team as they dig deeper into the strange happenings at the Sunset Strip Comedy Club and uncover what might be haunting its historic walls.Photo by Devin MurphyEPISODE SPONSORSBETTERHELPThe Night Owl is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/nightowlAG1Go to drinkAG1.com/nightowl to to start your holiday season off on a healthier note.
Halloween Special - Live Campfire Tales at the Spirit Social 2024

As the leaves turn and shadows stretch longer, we embrace the spirit of Halloween—a time when the veil between the living and the dead grows thin. This season, steeped in ancient traditions, invites us to gather around flickering candles and share tales that send chills down our spines. Ghost storytelling has long been woven into the fabric of our culture, echoing through the ages as a way to confront our fears and honor the mysteries of the unknown.Join us as we take you on a haunting journey through three captivating tales of the supernatural recorded live at our inaugural Spirit Social event in Austin, TX, on October 12th, 2024. We'll meet a pair of daring researchers who own a haunted museum and find themselves entwined with a gifted object that comes with unexpected consequences. Next, a group of brave investigators is drawn into a compelling quest for justice, seeking to help two spirits find peace from beyond the grave. Lastly, hear from a veteran psychic medium as she recounts a life-altering experience from her childhood, one that took her from a helicopter rescue in Germany to the heart of secret psychic studies, with guidance from a long-lost relative reaching out from the other side.Grab your headphones and prepare for a night of spine-tingling stories and ghostly encounters that will leave you questioning what lies beyond!Photo by Adam Lynch @adamlych44STORYTELLER INFOI wanted to give a huge thank you to all our incredible storytellers for sharing their ghostly tales with us!Be sure to check out Damian and Nicole on their podcasts, The Real Ghosts of... and Parapeculiar. Don't forget to rate and review them! You can connect with them on social media @therealghostsof and @parapeculiar, and if you're in San Marcos, Texas, make sure to visit the Parapeculiar Haunted Museum—it's an experience you won't want to miss!You can find Chis and Dee Moon on TikTok @psychicchrismoon and @deebutterfly321 or Instagram @moniepix and @deeparanormal321. They also run a shop called Magick Moon Metaphysical in Brownsville, TX, where you can find magical treasures both in-store and online at https://moondeeinc.myshopify.com/. Remember to find this shop on social media @magickmoonmetaphysicalAnd for some fascinating reading on the spirit box, check out Chris's book, Ghost Box, available on Amazon and other retailers.For Elaine Ireland, you can reach out for virtual readings via email at [email protected]. And don't miss out on her upcoming project—visit www.conversationswiththeancients.com for more details!
Ghosts of the Austin Antique Mall - Part II

Welcome back to the Night Owl team's exploration of the Austin Antique Mall, a cherished landmark in the heart of Austin that has recently faced its final chapter. As they dive into Part II of their series, the team stands at the entrance of a sprawling 30,000-square-foot labyrinth, filled with echoes of the past and whispers of the supernatural.In their initial phone interviews, they heard from staff and vendors who shared their personal encounters with the strange and unexplained. Kate recounted feeling an unsettling energy in various corners of the mall, particularly in the Southwest End, where she sensed a heavy presence. Vicki, a long-time vendor, confirmed the belief that some antiques hold onto the spirits of their former owners, especially after the sudden passing of their beloved colleague, Patrick. Renae shared her own eerie experiences, from a shaking chandelier during her pregnancy to a haunting encounter with a light fixture she believed still carried Patrick's playful influence. Draven, who grew up in the mall, described shadowy figures and an intense feeling of being watched, reinforcing the notion that spirits can attach themselves to the memories embedded in these objects.Today, the Night Owl team—Stephen, Alexis, and Franklyn—are joined by psychic mediums Jeffery and Kate the Brave for a challenging investigation. The vastness of the space, combined with the countless objects, furniture, and clothing believed to house energies from the past, presents quite a daunting task. With only a few hours to explore, they understand they won't be able to uncover everything this place has hiding in the shadows. However, they remain hopeful of connecting with some significant energies, pinpointing locations of interest, and, while keeping expectations in check due to the sensitive nature of one particular energy, they still hope that Patrick might come through, as the staff firmly believes he still lingers here.Will they unveil the secrets hidden within these walls? Or will the ghosts of the past continue to elude them? Join the Night Owl team as they step into the shadows of the Austin Antique Mall, ready to confront the unknown.Photo by Tito Castaneda
Ghosts of Austin Antique Mall - Part I

What happens when an antique mall that's been a staple of Austin for 40 years suddenly faces its last chapter? The Austin Antique Mall was sadly forced to close its doors on May 15, 2024, but before it did, the staff were determined to unravel the mystery behind the unexplained occurrences that have haunted the store for decades. With thousands of objects cycling through its halls, they suspected that some of these items had carried their own energies—or even spirits—that might have decided to linger long after their departure.Join Stephen and the Night Owl team as they dive into their newest paranormal challenge. With a history of strange occurrences, ghostly sightings, and unexplainable noises, the mall's legacy might hold more secrets than they anticipated.Before diving into the heart of the mystery, Stephen will gather firsthand accounts from the staff, seeking clues about the spirits tied to the objects that have come and gone. Accompanied by occult specialist Alexis and two gifted psychic mediums, they'll prepare to confront the lingering energies and uncover the truth behind the mall's haunted history.Will the Night Owl team unveil the secrets that lie hidden in the shadows of the Austin Antique Mall? Or will they find themselves lost in this football stadium size maze of echoes from the past?Photo credit: Kate Daniels
Haunted Hotel Havana - Part III

Tonight, the team will conclude their series of investigations at the haunted Hotel Havana in San Antonio, Texas. Previously, they gathered testimony from staff and met Kate the Brave, a resident psychic medium who works with the hotel. They learned about the reports of the burning man spirit in the basement, phantoms smells in the lobby, ghosts of children roaming the halls and rooms, shadow figures waking up guests, the spirit of a drag queen who may have resided in the hotel when it was said to be a safe-haven for that community, and most strongly felt by the psychic medium Kate was a weeping woman in the Penthouse suite on the third floor. In part two of this series, the team packed our bags and visited the hotel for a 2 night stay with their very own psychic friend, Jeffery, who was kept unaware of the location or its haunted reports. To the team's surprise, Jeffery validated two key things in this case: the children on the second floor and, more shockingly, the weeping woman in the Penthouse suite. Uniting the two psychics, Kate and Jeffery, the team then explored the hotel and decided it was no coincidence this woman was seen by both psychics in the exact same room. Join Stephen, Jeffery and Kate now as they try to help an oppressed spirit by answering her cries for help.
