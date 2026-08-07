Supernatural with Ashley Flowers

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207 episodes
- Rooted deep within Japanese folklore is a terrifying legend known as the Inugami. Often described as a dog-like spirit capable of possession, manipulation, and even violence, the Inugami was believed to bring wealth and protection to its master, but at a devastating cost. While the legend originated in Japan, alleged encounters have since surfaced in the United States, blurring the line between folklore, superstition, and something more sinister.
For a full list of sources, please visit: https://sosupernaturalpodcast.com/legend-inugami
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So Supernatural is an Audiochuck and Crime House production. Find us on social!
Instagram: @sosupernaturalpod
Twitter: @_sosupernatural
Facebook: /sosupernaturalpod
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- Perched on a cold, windswept island in the middle of San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz was designed to be inescapable. And for most of its prisoners, it was. But even after the federal penitentiary closed in 1963, something appears to have stayed behind. Guards, tourists, and park rangers have reported unexplained sounds and shadowy figures in the corridors long after closing. What occupied these cellblocks in life, seems to have no interest in leaving after death.
For a full list of sources, please visit: https://sosupernaturalpodcast.com/haunted-alcatraz
Did you know you can listen to So Supernatural ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.
So Supernatural is an Audiochuck and Crime House production. Find us on social!
Instagram: @sosupernaturalpod
Twitter: @_sosupernatural
Facebook: /sosupernaturalpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In the spring of 1977, schoolchildren in the small Welsh village of Broad Haven saw a silver, cigar-shaped craft land just beyond their school fence. When their headmaster separated each child and asked them to draw what they’d seen, each depiction was nearly identical. What followed was one of the most concentrated waves of UFO sightings ever recorded in Britain, making people wonder – what was going on in the Welsh countryside?
For a full list of sources, please visit: https://sosupernaturalpodcast.com/alien-broad-haven-school-ufo
Did you know you can listen to So Supernatural ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.
So Supernatural is an Audiochuck and Crime House production. Find us on social!
Instagram: @sosupernaturalpod
Twitter: @_sosupernatural
Facebook: /sosupernaturalpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- For millennia, the legend of Medusa has haunted the human imagination, a creature so terrifying that a single glance could turn the living to stone. While most dismiss her as pure mythology, some researchers point to serpentine monsters appearing independently across ancient cultures and ask: were they all describing the same thing? But look closer at Medusa's story, and something shifts. Because some say she wasn't born a monster; she was made into one.
For a full list of sources, please visit: sosupernaturalpodcast.com/mystical-medusa
Did you know you can listen to So Supernatural ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.
So Supernatural is an Audiochuck and Crime House production. Find us on social!
Instagram: @sosupernaturalpod
Twitter: @_sosupernatural
Facebook: /sosupernaturalpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The Grand Canyon draws five million tourists a year. What most visitors don't know is that the canyon is underexplored and far more mysterious than we imagine. Rumors talk of unexplained magnetic anomalies, ghostly figures seen by hikers, constant UFO sightings, and hidden caves sealed off by the government. The Grand Canyon is one of the world's seven natural wonders, but it may also be one of its greatest secrets.
For a full list of sources, please visit: sosupernaturalpodcast.com/conspiracy-the-grand-canyon
Did you know you can listen to So Supernatural ad-free? Join the Crime Junkie Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.
So Supernatural is an Audiochuck and Crime House production. Find us on social!
Instagram: @sosupernaturalpod
Twitter: @_sosupernatural
Facebook: /sosupernaturalpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About So Supernatural
Most mysteries can be solved by looking at the facts. But sometimes, the truth lies somewhere in the unknown… Enter the realm of true crime’s most bizarre occurrences, and unravel all the possible explanations. No matter how strange or surreal they get.Podcast website
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