Supernatural with Ashley Flowers

MYSTICAL: Lincoln’s Ghost
Throughout his presidency, Abraham Lincoln was reportedly plagued by strange premonitions and recurring nightmares. Some say they were omens of his assassination. And in the aftermath of his death, Lincoln has been seen haunting the White House and elsewhere.
3/2/2022
42:39
ALIEN: The Abduction of Betty & Barney Hill
A weekend road trip ends bizarrely for a New Hampshire couple after they return home with a two-hour gap in their memories. Then the nightmares begin.
2/23/2022
38:24
HAUNTED: The Amityville House
Competing narratives and fictionalized accounts make it hard to say what exactly happened in the house at 112 Ocean Avenue after the Lutz family moved in. Maybe the Amityville house truly was haunted — after all, it was the site of a near-complete family annihilation. But what if what happened to the Lutzes had nothing to do with the house at all?
1/26/2022
34:42
THE UNKNOWN: The Electric Girl
Angélique Cottin was not your typical 19th-century French teenager. For one, she could make huge objects move with the faintest touch. And despite being observed by doctors and scientists across France, no one could conclude anything more than that it had something to do with electricity.
1/19/2022
30:10
MYSTICAL: The Lady in Blue
As a cloistered nun in the 17th century, Maria never left her convent in Spain. But through some miracle, she appeared repeatedly in the American Southwest to spread her religion. Believers said it was bilocation — the ability to be in two places at once. Others feared it was a hoax, or worse: the work of the devil.
