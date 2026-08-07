Sixteen-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. traveled a thousand miles to join the racial justice movement that erupted after George Floyd's killing. Less than a week after he arrived in Seattle in the summer of 2020 — landing in the middle of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, known as CHOP — he was shot and killed. The case remains unsolved.

This week we're bringing you the first episode in an eight-part series from Sydney Brownstone of The Seattle Times and Will James of KUOW, investigating Antonio's death — tracking down key eyewitnesses and surfacing evidence that's never been made public.



Listen to the second episode of "We Keep Us Safe" from Embedded now.



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