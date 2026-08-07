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637 episodes
- Sixteen-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. traveled a thousand miles to join the racial justice movement that erupted after George Floyd's killing. Less than a week after he arrived in Seattle in the summer of 2020 — landing in the middle of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, known as CHOP — he was shot and killed. The case remains unsolved.
This week we're bringing you the first episode in an eight-part series from Sydney Brownstone of The Seattle Times and Will James of KUOW, investigating Antonio's death — tracking down key eyewitnesses and surfacing evidence that's never been made public.
Listen to the second episode of "We Keep Us Safe" from Embedded now.
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- Mahmoud Khalil is suing the Trump administration, alleging a "public-private conspiracy" to punish him for pro-Palestinian speech. The law he's using dates back to 1871 — it's called the Ku Klux Klan Act. It's the same statute civil rights attorney Randolph McLaughlin used in the 1980s when he become one of the first lawyers to successfully sue the Klan. McLaughlin walks us through how that Reconstruction-era law has been used against the KKK, Unite the Right, and maybe next against ICE.
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- "Be vulnerable." "We love your authenticity." "Bring your full self to work." Sound familiar? In this episode, we talk to Jodi-Ann Burey, author of Authentic: The Myth of Bringing Your Full Self to Work, about why you should absolutely NOT do those things at work -- especially if you're a Black woman.
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- Patriot Front is a white nationalist group that focuses on high visibility stunts, like banner drops, disrupting events, or swarming Washington, DC for Independence Day. Meanwhile, the State Department has convened 60 nations against what it calls far-left terrorism. We talk to NPR’s Odette Yousef about who the guys in Patriot Front actually are, why their finances resemble a pyramid scheme selling stickers and stencils, and what it means that the federal government is aiming its counterterrorism attention in a very different direction.
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- The potato may be one of the world's most beloved foods but it's also an insult. In Colombia, speaking with "una papa en la boca" means you mumble — or that you're too posh. Producer Christina Cala follows the potato from Bad Bunny to the Andes to her own mother's kitchen, and finds that potato jokes are often about whose heritage gets celebrated and who gets treated like they're worth understanding.
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About Code Switch
What's CODE SWITCH? It's the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, our podcast tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. We explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. This podcast makes all of us part of the conversation — because we're all part of the story. Code Switch was named Apple Podcasts' first-ever Show of the Year in 2020. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Code Switch.Podcast website
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