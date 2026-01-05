12 Grapes, New Intentions & Cafecito: Kicking Off 2026 the Latino Way
1/05/2026 | 15 mins.
Welcome back to Cafecito y Croquetas ☕🥐 — and Happy New Year 2026 🎉In our first episode of the year, we kick things off talking about one of the most iconic Latino New Year’s traditions: the 12 grapes 🍇. Do you eat them before midnight or after? Do you make intentions with each grape, or are you just trying to survive the countdown?From eating grapes in zip-lock bags at bars to mixing them with champagne 🥂, we break down how different families and cultures approach the tradition — and why it always turns into chaos once the clock hits 12.We also dive into:Our personal intentions and goals for 2026Self-improvement, health, routines & habitsCutting back on vices and leveling up mentally & physicallySlowing down time, avoiding burnout, and staying intentionalCommunity, growth, and what we want this year to feel likeWhether you’re big on New Year’s resolutions or just here for the cafecito and vibes, this episode is all about starting 2026 with purpose — without losing who we are.💬 Let us know in the comments:Do you do the 12 grapes?Before or after midnight?One intention per grape… or nah?As always, thank you for rocking with us.2026 is just getting started. 🚀☕ Still drinking cafecito.🥐 Still eating croquetas.📅 Still moving forward. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Nochebuena in Miami: Lechón, Dominoes & Cuban Christmas Traditions
12/24/2025 | 23 mins.
Feliz Navidad and happy Nochebuena! 🎄 In this Christmas Eve episode of Cafecito y Croquetas, we’re talking all things Cuban Christmas traditions in Miami — family, la noche, dominoes, cafecito, croquetas, and of course… lechón.We get into what Nochebuena means to us, why Cubans go hardest on the 24th (and do nothing on the 25th 😅), and the real holiday essentials: pig, beers, and good vibes. Plus, Dre breaks down his lechón process — from mojo + herbs to mastering the chicharrón skin, internal temps, and why cooking the skin slow matters if you want that perfect bubbly crackle.And the stories? We’re talking Santa trauma, reindeer food (oatmeal + glitter 😂), Three Kings “camel” myths, and why coquito is delicious… and dangerous.If you’re Cuban, Latino, or just love holiday culture, this one’s for you.Drop a comment: What’s your favorite Nochebuena tradition? Do you open gifts on the 24th or 25th? And what’s the #1 rule for not messing up the lechón? 👀👍 Like, subscribe, and share this with your Miami people.Chapters (optional)00:00 Christmas Eve vibes + Santa golfing sweater01:10 What Nochebuena means in Miami05:40 Lechón talk: seasoning, mojo, and cooking method08:00 Chicharrón science: slow vs fast skin14:15 Best Nochebuena memories + first pig story16:00 Santa stories + reindeer food18:20 Three Kings / “camels came through” madness21:10 Coquito = holiday cheat code23:00 Elf on the Shelf + parents pranking kidsHashtags#Nochebuena #CubanChristmas #Miami #Lechon #CafecitoYCroquetas #CubanCulture #Coquito #Dominoes #ChristmasEve #CubanTraditions Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Cuban Cowboy in the 305: Orlando Mendez on Motherland, Miami Roots & the “Always Summer” Six-Pack
12/03/2025 | 36 mins.
Good morning! In today’s episode of Cafecito y Croquetas, we sit down with returning friend of the fam, Orlando Mendez – aka the Cuban Cowboy ☕🥐🤠We get deep into what it means to be second-generation Cuban-American, carrying the stories of our abuelos while living a very modern Miami life. Orlando shares how losing his grandparents and being part of the legendary Amparo Experience woke something up in him and ultimately inspired his breakout song “Motherland.”From there, we dive into his unique journey from:🎭 Acting in Miami & New York to having everything shut down during COVID🎸 Picking up a dusty guitar in his room and teaching himself country music on YouTube🎶 Falling in love with Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw & classic country in reverse (modern → Johnny Cash era)🌊 Realizing his heart will always be in Miami, the Keys, and on the waterOrlando then breaks down his new project, the “Always Summer Six-Pack” EP, including:How the idea hit him on a flight home from Nashville at one of his lowest pointsA writing camp in the Florida Keys where they knocked out 4–5 songs in 48 hoursThe story behind songs like:“Modern Day Pirates”“Beers Back Home”“Saltwater Salvation”“Hurt to Hit”Why he wants his songs to become anthems in people’s lives, tied to real memories and momentsWe also talk about:🇨🇺 Owning the label Cuban-American instead of running from it🌴 Why it’s “Always Summer” in Miami, in the Keys, and in your mindset🍺 How brands like Johnny Cuba, Cow Bakery, Larona, John Bell Construction & more helped make this independent project possible🎵 Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville, and building a lifestyle around musicIf you love Miami culture, Cuban roots, country music, storytelling, and Keys-on-a-boat vibes, this episode is for you.👉 Always Summer Six-Pack EP drops December 5 – go run it up and show the Cuban Cowboy some love!Don’t forget to like, comment & subscribe, sip your cafecito, eat your croqueticas, and we’ll see you on the next one.#CafecitoYCroquetas #OrlandoMendez #CubanCowboy #AlwaysSummer #Motherland #Miami #305 #CubanAmerican #CountryMusic #FloridaKeys Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
It’s Officially Christmas Season in Miami | Our Top 5 Christmas Songs Debate
12/01/2025 | 8 mins.
Good morning, buenas días! Welcome back to another episode of Cafecito y Croquetas, brought to you by Stay Tranquilo & H&Co — and today’s a special one…🎄 It’s officially the first day of Christmas season!Thanksgiving is behind us, leftovers are done, and now it’s time for Christmas lights, Christmas trees, and Christmas MUSIC.In this episode, we break down:• When exactly it becomes acceptable to put up Christmas decorations• The great Christmas music debate: our Top 5 Christmas songs of all time• The classics vs. modern bops — Michael Bublé, Sinatra, Wham!, Pentatonix, Elvis, Ariana Grande & more• Latin Christmas essentials: Feliz Navidad, Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Salano, Borito Sabanero• The perfect Christmas vibe: cigars, whiskey, cold weather vs. staying warm• The chaos of overplayed Mariah Carey (sorry, Mariah 😅)Whether you're decorating the tree, driving around looking at lights, or sipping cafecito, this is the perfect episode to kick off a full month of Christmas vibes.🎅 Drop your Top 5 Christmas songs in the comments!Let’s see who has the best list.#CafecitoYCroquetas #StayTranquilo #Christmas2025 #HolidaySeason #ChristmasMusic #Top5Songs #MiamiPodcast #LatinoChristmas #FelizNavidad 🎄 Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
It's Officially Christmas! Post-Thanksgiving Recap, Black Friday Chaos & Top Christmas Songs
11/28/2025 | 16 mins.
Post-Thanksgiving vibes in Miami. In this episode of Cafecito y Croquetas, we recap Thanksgiving 2025, talk food, family drama, and officially kick off Christmas season in South Florida.We dive into:Thanksgiving recap 2025 – turkey vs. ham, fried turkey upgrade, sweet potato, pumpkin pie & all the family chismeMiami Christmas traditions – when Christmas officially starts after Thanksgiving, Christmas trees, lights, and holiday vibesOur Top 5 Christmas Songs – classics, Latin Christmas hits, Burrito Sabanero, Feliz Navidad, Michael Bublé, Sinatra, Wham, Justin Bieber & moreLatino Christmas music essentials – salsa, merengue, and the songs that always hit at abuela’s houseBlack Friday 2025 – how Black Friday has changed, old-school mall chaos vs. today’s online deals and Cyber MondayHoliday shopping in Miami – gift ideas, shopping behavior, and surviving the December rushSports weekend rundown – Miami Hurricanes, college football, Dolphins playoff push, NBA, NHL and why this is peak sports seasonThis episode is perfect if you’re searching for:Thanksgiving recap podcast, Miami podcast Christmas episode, best Christmas songs playlist ideas, Latino Christmas music, Burrito Sabanero, Feliz Navidad, Black Friday and Cyber Monday tips, and holiday season in Miami.Grab your cafecito, warm up a croqueta, put on your favorite Christmas playlist, and hang with us as we roll from Thanksgiving straight into Christmas. 🎄☕Follow Cafecito y Croquetas for more:Miami culture • Latin Christmas vibes • holiday stories • sports talk • South Florida lifestyle#CafecitoyCroquetas #MiamiPodcast #ThanksgivingRecap #ChristmasSongs #LatinoChristmas #BlackFriday #HolidaySeason #MiamiDolphins #MiamiHurricanes #StayTranquilo Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Stay Tranquilo