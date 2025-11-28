Victory Monday hits different. The Miami Dolphins finally put together a complete game—and we’re breaking down every angle. From “Visor Tua” cooking the No. 1 pass defense to Jordan Brooks playing out of his mind, to real scheme changes (extra OL package, Frank Smith on the sideline) that unlocked the offense and protected the football. Then we pivot to Thursday Night vs. Ravens (Lamar return watch), what Miami must do to stack wins, and how the AFC Playoff picture looks if the Fins split the next two.We also talk college football: the Miami Hurricanes vs. SMU road test (and our official watch party), quick thoughts on FSU/ACC chaos, and an FIU check-in as CSAtober wraps and Missouri State looms.Hosted by Tranquilo Sports — the most Miami way to talk football. Like, comment, and subscribe for weekly Dolphins breakdowns, NFL reactions, and CFB madness.🐬 Dolphins Recap (From the Transcript)Vibes: “First Victory Monday of the year.” Paper-bag era on pause.Tua Tagovailoa: Confident, decisive—“Visor Tua might be that guy.” Pocket movement + off-script rope to Malik.Jordan Brooks Flowers: 10 tackles (7 solo), sack, 3 TFL, QB hit, almost a pick. Tone-setter.Defense: Best outing of the year—DL pressure (Phillips/Chop/Zach Seler), corners benefited, run fits held.Offense Tweaks:6-OL/“611” package showed up; heavy sets → counters, HB dives, sweeps, PA.Frank Smith on the sideline (not the booth) = better communication/adjustments.Alec Ingold bullying linebackers.Run game by committee (Ali Gordon short-yardage pop; passing-game wheel TD).Penalties down, sacks minimized, 37 team rushes → on-schedule football.Special note: Clean game script: few penalties, 0 freebies, sustained drives.🔮 TNF: Dolphins vs. Ravens (Preview)Line chatter: Miami home dogs (~+7.5); total around 50.Keys:1st/2nd-down wins to force Lamar into 3rd & long.Rush-lane integrity (don’t blitz recklessly; contain edges).Tackle Derrick Henry downhill; force Baltimore to be patient.Keep heavy/extra-OL looks in the mix; keep run/pass tells muddy.Explosive-play answers: Waddle, Malik, play-action off wide zone.If Miami splits Ravens/Bills: the temperature changes fast. Two at home is a gift—cash at least one.🏈 College Football SegmentMiami Hurricanes: Stanford handled; SMU road test up next. Need aggressive Beck script (no “play not to lose”). Watch Malachi “Baby Jesus” Tony every touch.ACC snapshot: volatile; every top team flirting with Ls.Watch Party: Bodega – Coral Gables | Noon kick (Sat.)– Mimosas, margaritas, hangover cure, all vibes. Pull up and say what’s up.🔵 FIU: CSAtober WrapUp-down first-year volatility but ceiling is real when the run is contained.Missouri State next; stop the run → win the game. Sharps leaning FIU. Paws up.⏱️ Chapters (add exact timecodes after upload)0:00 Victory Monday intro (Ricky Bobby energy)2:00 “Visor Tua” + accuracy narrative6:30 Jordan Brooks flowers & defensive tone9:45 Offense: 6-OL package, run game by committee12:30 Frank Smith to the sideline, why it matters14:45 Ravens preview: Lamar plan, Henry fits, explosives19:30 AFC picture & what 1–1 next two would mean24:00 Canes talk: SMU scouting notes + watch party28:30 FIU CSAtober, Missouri State look-ahead32:00 Final picks, viewer questions & sign-off🎯 Keywords (SEO)Miami Dolphins recap, Dolphins vs Ravens preview, Tua Tagovailoa visor, Jordan Brooks highlights, Dolphins defense analysis, Frank Smith play-calling, extra offensive lineman package, AFC playoff race, Miami Hurricanes vs SMU preview, ACC rankings, FIU football CSAtober, Missouri State preview, Tranquilo Sports podcast📣 Call to ActionDrop your takes below:Is “Visor Tua” the turning point or a one-week vibe?What’s your key vs. Lamar—spy or contain with four?CFB fans: Who’s the ACC dark horse down the stretch?🔗 ConnectFollow @StayTranquilo on IG/TikTok for clips, live watch-party details, and mid-week updates.#MiamiDolphins #TuaTagovailoa #FinsUp #NFL #DolphinsRavens #AFCPlayoffPicture #CollegeFootball #MiamiHurricanes #SMU #ACC #FIU #TranquiloSports #VictoryMonday Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.