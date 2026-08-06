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The Ringer's Philly Special

The Ringer
Sports
The Ringer's Philly Special
Latest episode

558 episodes

  • The Ringer's Philly Special

    More Eagles Camp Takeaways and Mailbag With Zach Berman!

    08/06/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    Eagles training camp is in full swing! Sheil is joined by Zach Berman of The Athletic to discuss what they’ve noticed from camp this week with ZB’s ZB3. How has Jalen Hurts looked so far in camp? Will the pass rush and front seven live up to the hype? Now that A.J. Brown is out of the picture, can the WRs still perform at a high level? Plus, the mailbag!

    (02:28) - Jalen Hurts in camp

    (16:29) - The defense and front seven

    (39:18) - Wide receiver production

    (48:38) - Lane Johnson’s absence

    (1:01:52) - Mailbag

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.

    Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com

    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial

    Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

    Host: Sheil Kapadia

    Guest: Zach Berman

    Producer: Cliff Augustin

    Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer's Philly Special

    Phillies Trade for Luis Arraez! There's No Way This Is Enough, Right?

    08/04/2026 | 55 mins.
    The Phillies traded for second baseman Luis Arraez, a three-time batting champ, leading the National League with a .324 average this season. Sheil is joined by Anthony Dabbundo to discuss the move and the ripple effect it will have on the infield and lineup. The Phillies also acquired a pair of relievers, left-hander Brooks Raley from the Mets and right-hander Caleb Kilian from the Giants. Are these moves enough to compete throughout the rest of the season and possibly beyond?

    (03:52) - Luis Arraez’s acquisition and positional changes

    (40:15) - Reliever acquisitions

    Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com

    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial

    Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

    Host: Sheil Kapadia

    Guest: Anthony Dabbundo

    Producer: Cliff Augustin

    Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer's Philly Special

    Five Eagles Training Camp Thoughts With BLG!

    08/03/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Sheil is joined by Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation to discuss his biggest takeaways from the first week of training camp. One of the biggest questions this upcoming season will be the offense in its entirety. How has it looked so far in camp? What are the biggest concerns? Which defensive player does BLG think is ready to make a major leap next season?

    (04:27) - Offensive concerns?

    (15:23) - Defensive player ready for breakout season

    (34:38) - Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers

    (46:26) - Tank Bigsby

    (1:05:47) - Sixers and Phillies

    Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com

    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial

    Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

    Host: Sheil Kapadia

    Guest: Brandon Lee Gowton

    Producer: Cliff Augustin

    Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer's Philly Special

    Eagles Training Camp Takeaways and Mailbag with Zach Berman!

    07/31/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    Eagles training camp is underway as we inch closer to the NFL season. Sheil is joined by Zach Berman of The Athletic to discuss training camp takeaways so far. Zach has his “ZB5” today from his time at camp. How different does the offense look? What are the vibes at camp so far? Jalen Carter got his extension! Will the offensive line be healthier coming into this season? When will Jonathan Greenard be able to practice now that he's placed on the PUP list? Plus, one of the best mailbags yet!

    (02:42) - Sean Mannion’s offense at camp

    (10:16) - Vibes at camp

    (16:55) - DeVonta Smith #1 receiver

    (31:52) - Jalen Carter’s extension

    (41:16) - Offensive line

    (50:15) - Jonathan Greenard

    (1:00:28) - Mailbag

    Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com

    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial

    Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

    Host: Sheil Kapadia

    Guest: Zach Berman

    Producer: Cliff Augustin

    Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer's Philly Special

    LeBron Mania and Phillies Check-in with Anthony Dabbundo!

    07/27/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    We've now had a few days to digest LeBron's decision to come to Philly and play for the Sixers. How hyped has the city been since the announcement? Sheil discusses that with Anthony Dabbundo before they dive into the Phillies' recent woes. Is this the least optimistic fans have been about the team since the 2023 World Series run? They also discuss potential trade deadline targets for the Phils.

    (02:03) - LeBron Mania

    (31:47) - Phillies

    Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com

    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial

    Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

    Host: Sheil Kapadia

    Guest: Anthony Dabbundo

    Producer: Cliff Augustin

    Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Ringer's Philly Special
Sheil Kapadia has got you covered with all things Eagles with weekly previews and instant reactions to every Eagles game. Also tune in for the Sixers, Phillies and all of your other favorite teams in town, with unique conversations from Chris Ryan, Raheem Palmer, Anthony Dabbundo, Ace Producer Cliff and other local personalities.
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