Eagles training camp is underway as we inch closer to the NFL season. Sheil is joined by Zach Berman of The Athletic to discuss training camp takeaways so far. Zach has his “ZB5” today from his time at camp. How different does the offense look? What are the vibes at camp so far? Jalen Carter got his extension! Will the offensive line be healthier coming into this season? When will Jonathan Greenard be able to practice now that he's placed on the PUP list? Plus, one of the best mailbags yet!



(02:42) - Sean Mannion’s offense at camp



(10:16) - Vibes at camp



(16:55) - DeVonta Smith #1 receiver



(31:52) - Jalen Carter’s extension



(41:16) - Offensive line



(50:15) - Jonathan Greenard



(1:00:28) - Mailbag



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Host: Sheil Kapadia



Guest: Zach Berman



Producer: Cliff Augustin



Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

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