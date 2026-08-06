Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
558 episodes
- Eagles training camp is in full swing! Sheil is joined by Zach Berman of The Athletic to discuss what they’ve noticed from camp this week with ZB’s ZB3. How has Jalen Hurts looked so far in camp? Will the pass rush and front seven live up to the hype? Now that A.J. Brown is out of the picture, can the WRs still perform at a high level? Plus, the mailbag!
(02:28) - Jalen Hurts in camp
(16:29) - The defense and front seven
(39:18) - Wide receiver production
(48:38) - Lane Johnson’s absence
(1:01:52) - Mailbag
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial
Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Zach Berman
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The Phillies traded for second baseman Luis Arraez, a three-time batting champ, leading the National League with a .324 average this season. Sheil is joined by Anthony Dabbundo to discuss the move and the ripple effect it will have on the infield and lineup. The Phillies also acquired a pair of relievers, left-hander Brooks Raley from the Mets and right-hander Caleb Kilian from the Giants. Are these moves enough to compete throughout the rest of the season and possibly beyond?
(03:52) - Luis Arraez’s acquisition and positional changes
(40:15) - Reliever acquisitions
Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial
Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Anthony Dabbundo
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Sheil is joined by Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation to discuss his biggest takeaways from the first week of training camp. One of the biggest questions this upcoming season will be the offense in its entirety. How has it looked so far in camp? What are the biggest concerns? Which defensive player does BLG think is ready to make a major leap next season?
(04:27) - Offensive concerns?
(15:23) - Defensive player ready for breakout season
(34:38) - Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers
(46:26) - Tank Bigsby
(1:05:47) - Sixers and Phillies
Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial
Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Brandon Lee Gowton
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Eagles training camp is underway as we inch closer to the NFL season. Sheil is joined by Zach Berman of The Athletic to discuss training camp takeaways so far. Zach has his “ZB5” today from his time at camp. How different does the offense look? What are the vibes at camp so far? Jalen Carter got his extension! Will the offensive line be healthier coming into this season? When will Jonathan Greenard be able to practice now that he's placed on the PUP list? Plus, one of the best mailbags yet!
(02:42) - Sean Mannion’s offense at camp
(10:16) - Vibes at camp
(16:55) - DeVonta Smith #1 receiver
(31:52) - Jalen Carter’s extension
(41:16) - Offensive line
(50:15) - Jonathan Greenard
(1:00:28) - Mailbag
Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial
Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Zach Berman
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- We've now had a few days to digest LeBron's decision to come to Philly and play for the Sixers. How hyped has the city been since the announcement? Sheil discusses that with Anthony Dabbundo before they dive into the Phillies' recent woes. Is this the least optimistic fans have been about the team since the 2023 World Series run? They also discuss potential trade deadline targets for the Phils.
(02:03) - LeBron Mania
(31:47) - Phillies
Email hot takes: Ringerphilly@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok: @ringersphillyspecial
Become a member of our Reddit community: https://www.reddit.com/r/RingersPhillySpecial/
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Anthony Dabbundo
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Sports podcasts
- Pardon My TakeFootball, Sports
- The Bill Simmons PodcastSports
- The Dan Patrick ShowComedy, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Dan Le Batard ShowSports
- Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football PodcastFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- 30 for 30 PodcastsSports
- Fantasy Focus FootballSports
- Brandon Walker College Football ShowFootball, Sports
- The MeatEater PodcastSports, Wilderness
Trending Sports podcasts
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Jim Cornette ExperienceHistory, Sports, Wrestling
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
- The Audible with Stew, Bruce & Ralph: A show about college footballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- SNR Drive (Pittsburgh Steelers)Football, Sports
- The Musers The PodcastComedy, Sports
- Mason & IrelandSports
- The Ringer's Philly SpecialSports
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- World Cup After DarkSoccer, Sports
- Arseblog Arsecast, The Arsenal PodcastSoccer, Sports
- Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns PodcastFootball, Sports
- Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh SteelersFootball, Sports
- The GrowlerFootball, Sports
- Austin & BirmSports
- Off The Pike with Brian BarrettSports
- The Sheet with Jeff MarekHockey, Sports
- The Solid Verbal College FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Hammer Territory: an Atlanta Braves podcastBaseball, Sports
- HuskerOnline PodcastFootball, Sports
- Welcome to the PartySports
About The Ringer's Philly Special
Sheil Kapadia has got you covered with all things Eagles with weekly previews and instant reactions to every Eagles game. Also tune in for the Sixers, Phillies and all of your other favorite teams in town, with unique conversations from Chris Ryan, Raheem Palmer, Anthony Dabbundo, Ace Producer Cliff and other local personalities.Podcast website
Listen to The Ringer's Philly Special, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Ringer's Philly Special
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Ringer's Philly Special: Podcasts in Family