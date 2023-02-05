The Ringer Philly crew has a podcast! Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak team up on Sundays and Thursdays for weekly previews and instant reactions to every Eagles gam... More
Available Episodes
5 of 123
Eagles Draft Grades and Rookie Expectations With ‘Birds With Friends’
Bo and Zach are back! They join Sheil to discuss the Eagles draft and what impact players from this year's and last year’s draft could have on the Eagles’ quest to return to the Super Bowl. How is Howie Roseman viewed amongst his peers across the league? Plus, Cliff’s Group Chat! What is Jonathan Gannon thinking?! And are the Phillies in trouble?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia
Guests: Bo Wulf and Zach Berman
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
1:30:45
Joel Embiid Finally Gets His MVP and Sixers Lose Game 2 of Eastern Conference Semis
Joel Embiid finally gets his highly sought-after NBA MVP award after being the runner-up to Nikola Jokic the past two seasons. However, the Sixers were crushed by the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and head back to Philly with the series tied 1-1. Chris and Raheem discuss the issues that went into the big loss, and whether Embiid should’ve waited to make his return in Philly.
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
38:48
James Harden Drops 45 in the Sixers' Game 1 Victory Over the Celtics
James Harden stole the show in Boston tonight and scored 45 points in the Sixers' Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semis. Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and Tobias Harris all contributed to the win as well. Chris and Raheem discuss how Glenn "Doc" Rivers stole Game 1 in Boston and what needs to happen for the Sixers to possibly steal Game 2.
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
42:09
Eagles Final Draft Grade and Trade For D’Andre Swift
On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected another Georgia Bulldog CB Kelee Ringo in the fourth-round, and traded with the Detroit Lions for former Bulldog and Philly native D’Andre Swift. Sheil and Ben discuss the Swift trade and give their final grade for the 2023 draft.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/30/2023
56:01
Eagles Select OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown In the Third-Round
After trading back with the Texans, the Eagles acquired the 65th pick and took Alabama OL Tyler Steen. The Eagles held the following 66th pick as well and selected S Sydney Brown from Illinois in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Sheil and Ben evaluated both prospects extensively during the pre-draft process and highlighted their strengths and weaknesses. How can both Steen and Brown make an impact for the Birds this upcoming season?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Ringer Philly crew has a podcast! Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak team up on Sundays and Thursdays for weekly previews and instant reactions to every Eagles game. Plus we’ve got you covered on the Sixers and all of your other favorite teams in town, with unique conversations from local and Ringer personalities.