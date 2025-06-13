Six Feet Under returns with new co-host, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, sitting down with The Undertaker to talk about The Deadman’s in-laws, her in-ring career, how they met, Undertaker's WrestleMania health scare and more, presented by Fanatics. Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code SIXFEET at https://www.bruntworkwear.com/SIXFEET #Bruntpod Factor Meals: https://factormeals.com/sixfeet50off Use Code SIXFEET50OFF for 50% off + free shipping on your first box! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Six Feet Under with The Undertaker

Join The Undertaker as he talks shop with wrestlers, legends and celebrities. He’ll also take you behind the scenes of his career with stories he’s never told before and share his honest commentary on the current WWE scene. Brand-new episodes drop every other Thursday on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. Six Feet Under With The Undertaker is brought to you by Fanatics.