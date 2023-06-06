The podcast home of DC & RC, with new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday, featuring UFC legend Daniel Cormier and Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, both Louis...
DC&RC LIVE FROM UFC X
DC and RC take the show on the road to Las Vegas for International Fight Week, and they didn’t go alone. Michael Chandler, Kamaru Usman, Drew Dober and Ryan’s son Jordan all share the main stage at UFC X to look back at 30 years of history in the UFC. Plus, ahead to the UFC 290, the guys preview the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez as well as the upcoming BMF championship bout featuring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
7/7/2023
47:26
Alexander Volkanovski Joins & Ilia Topuria Is the Real Deal
Daniel Cormier & Ryan Clark are joined by the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, as he prepares to defend his title at UFC 290 on July 8th. How is he preparing for Yair Rodriguez and does he want a rematch down the line with Islam Makhachev? Also, DC & RC discuss Ilia Topuria's dominant win over Josh Emmett and where he now stands in the Featherweight picture. Plus, one of the guys has Robbie Lawler on his Welterweight Mount Rushmore... tune in to find out if it’s Daniel or Ryan!
6/27/2023
46:00
Jones Ngannou Face off, DC & RC are Headed to International Fight Week & Latest on Conor McGregor
DC & RC break down Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou’s recent face off. Daniel explains why he believes Jones knows he can beat Ngannou. Marc Raimondi joins the guys to discuss the latest on Conor McGregor. Plus, The guys have an announcement regarding UFC X during International Fight Week!
6/21/2023
42:48
DC & RC React to the Retirement of the GOAT Amanda Nunes
Amanda Nunes, the Greatest Fighter in the History of Women’s Mixed Martial Arts lays down her gloves and retires after a dominating performance at UFC 289. DC & RC take a look back at her accomplished career and list their Top 3 favorite moments. Plus, Charles Oliveira runs through Beneil Dariush in a highly anticipated Lightweight matchup. So, is the Champ Islam Mahkachev next for the #1 contender in the world? And can a UFC Flyweight beat up an NFL Linebacker? Find out if DC & RC will Tap in or Tap out!
6/13/2023
48:51
UFC 289 Preview with Megan Olivi & Best Fighters to Never Win a Title
DC & RC are previewing UFC 289 where the Women’s Bantamweight Title is on the line. Current Champ Amanda Nunes will face #5 ranked Irene Aldana. UFC’s Lead Reporter Megan Olivi joins the show after sitting down with Irene Aldana. Find out how Aldana said she could beat Nunes. Plus, the guys give their list of the Top 5 “Best Fighters to Never Win a Title.” As always, we Tap In or Tap Out. So, who wins in a fight…a UFC Flyweight or an NFL Linebacker?
