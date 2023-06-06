Alexander Volkanovski Joins & Ilia Topuria Is the Real Deal

Daniel Cormier & Ryan Clark are joined by the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, as he prepares to defend his title at UFC 290 on July 8th. How is he preparing for Yair Rodriguez and does he want a rematch down the line with Islam Makhachev? Also, DC & RC discuss Ilia Topuria's dominant win over Josh Emmett and where he now stands in the Featherweight picture. Plus, one of the guys has Robbie Lawler on his Welterweight Mount Rushmore... tune in to find out if it’s Daniel or Ryan! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices