Homeruns and Headaches | Barry Bonds and the making of an AntiHero

In this episode, I dive into the history of Barry Lamar Bonds. When I was writing my book 'Love me, Hate me: Barry Bonds and the making of an AntiHero,' I had heard the stories about Bonds being the world's biggest asshole. But after what I experienced, that description was light, to say the least. #BarryBonds #MLB #OpeningDay #Baseball #JeffPearlman