Lost and Found | The Story of Taj McDavid & the 1996 NBA Draft
Many of you are familiar with the 1996 NBA Draft - widely considered the greatest in NBA history. That draft saw the likes of Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, and three high school students who made the jump to the NBA: Kobe Bryant, Jermaine O'Neal, and a kid from Wilmington, SC - Taj "Red" McDavid. Here's the story. #PressBoxChronicles #NBA #KobeBryant #TajMcDavid #AllenIverson
18:21
The Golf Chronicles | Swinging, Swearing, and Regretting Every Minute
On this episode of Press Box Chronicles, I delve into my least favorite sport - in fact, it's a sport I hate. I hate golf. But of course, in the mid-to-late 90s, Sports Illustrated thought it'd be good if I covered a few events. It went ... not great. Here's the story. #GaryPlayer #TigerWoods #Masters #PressBoxChronicles
19:20
Homeruns and Headaches | Barry Bonds and the making of an AntiHero
In this episode, I dive into the history of Barry Lamar Bonds. When I was writing my book 'Love me, Hate me: Barry Bonds and the making of an AntiHero,' I had heard the stories about Bonds being the world's biggest asshole. But after what I experienced, that description was light, to say the least. #BarryBonds #MLB #OpeningDay #Baseball #JeffPearlman
25:23
March Madness Heartbreak | My coverage of the 1992 Delaware Blue Hens
It's 1992, and it's my first time covering March Madness. But not just any March Madness, I'm covering MY University of Delaware Blue Hens, who went 27-3, won the North Atlantic Conference. I'm 19 years old, sitting courtside at the opening round game in Dayton, OH, as my Delaware Blue Hens - a 13-seed - take on Cincinnati, a 4-seed led by Nick Van Exel. What happened next is pure heartbreak.
23:39
The Interview That Changed My Life Forever: The John Rocker story
This is my money story. The story that went 'viral' before being viral was a thing. On December 27, 1999, this Sports Illustrated issue changed my life forever. This is the story of Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker - Misunderstood or just a dick? You decide.
Welcome to Press Box Chronicles with Jeff Pearlman—the show where a cranky middle-aged sports writer who has seen it all takes you behind the scenes and into the stories. Bringing Journalism back. I’m your host, Jeff Pearlman