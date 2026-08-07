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Petros And Money

iHeartRadio and AM 570 LA Sports
Sports
Petros And Money
Latest episode

1949 episodes

  • Petros And Money

    A Crunchy Groove Thursday (Hour 4) 8/6/26

    08/07/2026 | 32 mins.
    Final Hour Fun Fact. Quick Hits. Replay of JPM. Dead and Alive Guy Birthday of the Day.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Petros And Money

    A Crunchy Groove Thursday (Hour 3) 8/6/26

    08/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    Flip Top Story of the Day. 3 Things Thursday on the NFL with the latest from Rams, Chargers and Raiders Training Camps. Only Cates Cares you will enjoy!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Petros And Money

    A Crunchy Groove Thursday (Hour 1) 8/6/26

    08/07/2026 | 46 mins.
    Get ready for 4 hours of Great Sports Talk. Are the guys worried about the Dodgers 6-game losing streak? SI High School football insider Tarek Fattal on the start of the season and teams to watch in the Southern Section. Secret Textoso Roundup

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Petros And Money

    A White Pants Wednesday (Hour 3) 8/5/26

    08/06/2026 | 44 mins.
    Final Hour Fun Fact. Quick Hits. Former Dodgers 1B and Sports Net LA Analyst Adrian Gonzalez on the Dodgers. Dead and Alive Guy Birthday of the Day.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Petros And Money

    A White Pants Wednesday (Hour 2) 8/5/26

    08/06/2026 | 34 mins.
    Minor Sports Stories with another rattle snake bite in LA. Top Story of the Day on the Dodgers six game losing streak. If you missed it, DV had a exclusive one-on-one with Tarik Skubal on the Dodgers Pre Game.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Petros And Money
Great Sports Talk every weekday from 3-7pm
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