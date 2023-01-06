Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Petros And Money

Podcast Petros And Money
Petros Papadakis, Matt 'Money' Smith (KLAC)
Great Sports Talk every weekday from 2-6pm. More
Sports
  • A Frogman Friday (Hour 3) 6/2/23
    Final Hour Fun Fact. Quick Car Chase and Quick Hits. DVR with Vassegh before the Dodgers-Yankees game. Dead and Alive Guy Birthday of the Day.
    6/3/2023
    36:08
  • A Frogman Friday (Hour 2) 6/2/23
    Number, Word and Song of the Day. Top Story of the Day. Lessons Learned.
    6/2/2023
    33:47
  • A Frogman Friday (Hour 1) 6/2/23
    The guys are on early today as they switched time slots with Roggin & Rodney on this Freaky Friday. Its Dodgers vs Yankees. Former Dodgers great Steve Garvey. Petros with a F1 Report
    6/2/2023
    51:36
  • A Crunchy Groove Thursday (Hour 4) 6/1/23
    Final Hour Fun Fact. Quick Hits. Replay of Don MacLean. Dead and Alive Guy Birthday of the Day.
    6/2/2023
    41:10
  • A Crunchy Groove Thursday (Hour 3) 6/1/23
    Local Knowledge as the Papadakis have a new eating establishment. 3 Things Thursday on the Dodgers and MLB. USC Freshman baseball standout Austin Overn on his season with the Trojans and USC getting snubbed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
    6/2/2023
    38:30

About Petros And Money

Great Sports Talk every weekday from 2-6pm.
