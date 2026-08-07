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1949 episodes
- Get ready for 4 hours of Great Sports Talk. Are the guys worried about the Dodgers 6-game losing streak? SI High School football insider Tarek Fattal on the start of the season and teams to watch in the Southern Section. Secret Textoso Roundup
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Minor Sports Stories with another rattle snake bite in LA. Top Story of the Day on the Dodgers six game losing streak. If you missed it, DV had a exclusive one-on-one with Tarik Skubal on the Dodgers Pre Game.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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