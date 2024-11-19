Powered by RND
PFT Live with Mike Florio

Mike Florio & Chris Simms discuss the biggest NFL stories with honesty, candor, and authenticity.
  • Breaking News: Jets fire GM Joe Douglas
    Mike Florio breaks down the news that the Jets have fired GM Joe Douglas, six weeks to the day after they fired former HC Robert Saleh.
    7:26
  • Joe Mixon scores 3 TD in win over Dallas + Giants bench Daniel Jones (Hour 2)
    0:00     Debris fell from roof at AT&T stadium5:31     Joe Mixon scores 3 TD in win14:03   Mike McCarthy’s decision to take 64-yd FG off the board21:37   Giants bench Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito29:47   Doug Pederson on the hot seat37:04   Florio’s NFC West prediction43:30   Devin’s NFC West prediction
    47:46
  • Texans are the best team in Texas and the Cowboys suffer another blowout loss at home (Hour 1)
    0:00     Intro5:41     Texans def. Cowboys 34-1015:47   Texans force 2 fumbles on defensive touchdown22:42   Mike McCarthy’s frustration31:08   Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ dysfunction
    54:14
  • Steelers lead AFC North with win over Ravens + Giants bench Daniel Jones (Hour 2)
    (0:00)   Steelers own AFC North, def. Bengals 18-16(9:00)   Giants bench Daniel Jones(12:22)   Week 11 Sunday Superlatives(14:55)   Packers block FG, def. Bears 20-19(20:21)   Lions rout Jaguars 52-6(24:29)   Vikings def. Titans 23-13(29:31)   Colts edge out Jets 28-27(32:59)   Dolphins take down Raiders 34-19(34:37)   Broncos win big, def. Falcons 38-6(37:42)   Geno Smith’s rush TD wins it for Seahawks, def. 49ers 20-17(41:02)   Rams def. Patriots 28-22(42:20)   Taysom Hill’s 3 TDs leads Saints over Browns 35-14(44:19)   MNF Preview: Texans vs Cowboys
    45:09
  • Chargers stop Bengals comeback to win on SNF + Bills hand Chiefs first loss of season (Hour 1)
    (0:00)   Chargers hold off Bengals comeback(13:30)   Bengals woes(20:10)   Bengals 2nd half comeback(32:24)   Chargers explosive offense(37:35)   Bills hand Chiefs first loss(44:28)   Josh Allen 4th & 2 TD(51:30)   Chiefs differences from last season
Mike Florio & Chris Simms discuss the biggest NFL stories with honesty, candor, and authenticity.
