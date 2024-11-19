Mike Florio breaks down the news that the Jets have fired GM Joe Douglas, six weeks to the day after they fired former HC Robert Saleh.
--------
7:26
Joe Mixon scores 3 TD in win over Dallas + Giants bench Daniel Jones (Hour 2)
0:00 Debris fell from roof at AT&T stadium5:31 Joe Mixon scores 3 TD in win14:03 Mike McCarthy’s decision to take 64-yd FG off the board21:37 Giants bench Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito29:47 Doug Pederson on the hot seat37:04 Florio’s NFC West prediction43:30 Devin’s NFC West prediction
--------
47:46
Texans are the best team in Texas and the Cowboys suffer another blowout loss at home (Hour 1)
0:00 Intro5:41 Texans def. Cowboys 34-1015:47 Texans force 2 fumbles on defensive touchdown22:42 Mike McCarthy’s frustration31:08 Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ dysfunction
--------
54:14
Steelers lead AFC North with win over Ravens + Giants bench Daniel Jones (Hour 2)
(0:00) Steelers own AFC North, def. Bengals 18-16(9:00) Giants bench Daniel Jones(12:22) Week 11 Sunday Superlatives(14:55) Packers block FG, def. Bears 20-19(20:21) Lions rout Jaguars 52-6(24:29) Vikings def. Titans 23-13(29:31) Colts edge out Jets 28-27(32:59) Dolphins take down Raiders 34-19(34:37) Broncos win big, def. Falcons 38-6(37:42) Geno Smith’s rush TD wins it for Seahawks, def. 49ers 20-17(41:02) Rams def. Patriots 28-22(42:20) Taysom Hill’s 3 TDs leads Saints over Browns 35-14(44:19) MNF Preview: Texans vs Cowboys
--------
45:09
Chargers stop Bengals comeback to win on SNF + Bills hand Chiefs first loss of season (Hour 1)
(0:00) Chargers hold off Bengals comeback(13:30) Bengals woes(20:10) Bengals 2nd half comeback(32:24) Chargers explosive offense(37:35) Bills hand Chiefs first loss(44:28) Josh Allen 4th & 2 TD(51:30) Chiefs differences from last season