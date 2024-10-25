TMA (11-19-24) Hour 4 - A Collection of Ghosts & EMOTD
(00:00-9:47) Getting fired up for Jackson's trivia. Roddy RIch. Will Post bring the tail out? Jackson says it's intense being a celebrity of his stature. It's time for Tuesdays with Jackson. Coolest place to have seen or covered a sporting event. Who's spending money to go to the NFL draft?
(9:48-17:33) Sad Boy Post Era. Time for some general knowledge trivia. The answer is not Ricky Paulding. Would Jackson rather watch the Blues on the glass for free or stay home for Cavs/Celtics.
(17:34-26:24) Happier Post. The text inbox may be broken. Is there such thing as a "cursed" team? The Bears may not be cursed but they sure are bad. The emergence of ghosts would really mess with things.
(26:25-35:38) E-Mail of the Day
TMA (11-19-24) Hour 3 - Letting The Devil Out
(00:00-8:03) Jackson has an angle. Inside the NBA licensed to ESPN. Audio ripped from today's headlines....in 2018. Hot takes on the TV over Martin's shoulder. Will Dan Orlovsky be on Inside the NBA? First time Inside the NBA can cover the finals. Doug's fed up. Are the Cardinals the mystery team in the Juan Soto sweepstakes?
(8:04-20:58) Our wrestling correspondent, Larry Nickel, joins the show to let us know what happened on the wrasslin' show last night. War Games preview. Doug thinks there's too much violence. Guessing the top 5 countries. Is Soto going to the Dodgers a problem for baseball? The spending gap in baseball. Childish Bambino.
(20:59-39:01) Was Jackson listening to Spittin' Chiclets? He likes hockey culture, it's just the game he is down on. Not much can pry him away from Cavs/Celtics. Doug just got old shamed. Jackson explains streaming to Doug. Fair and balanced audio. Sweet Sweet Bobby Lou talking recreationals. Justin Rose dropping heat at Bellerive. Letting the devil out. Mitch Album. Honestly, the end of this segment got away from us a bit.
(39:02-47:53) We're gonna give away some Post Malone and Jelly Roll tickets in the 10:00 hour. Post took a nasty fall at Enterprise Center and Jackson was there. General knowledge trivia coming up.
TMA (11-19-24) Hour 2 - Chance of Light Grifting
(00:00-12:57) Ed Hermann is in studio talking about shame being the driving factor in his life. Being fat shamed. Catching Ed up on the olds, and the kids, and the fats from the first hour. Corporate shame. Legal standing of terms on the back of the ticket to a sporting event. Capitalizing on Doug's hunger.
(12:58-24:00) John Kelly joins us to talk about Jordan Binnington going after a historic win tonight. Great Blues goalies over the years. Impact of not having Robert Thomas. Blues need to get some wins in the division. Jackson has some light grifting in the forecast.
(24:01-43:06) A little light grifting with audio from Ryen Russillo talking about Indiana football. There's layers to this grifting. Russillo is famously unmarried with no kids. Ryen isn't the grifter; it's Danny Kanell with the light grift. If Indiana loses to OSU we may have some chaos. The muddy SEC sitch. Notre Dame's schedule. Jackson finally tried pumpkin pie and it tastes like fall.
(43:07-48:48) General Banter and the love affair between Sweet Sweet Ky & RAFBAWG.
TMA (11-19-24) Hour 1 - Soy Boy In Oregon
(00:00-14:34) Friends to the west, don't call in. Oatmeal didn't go to Kansas but he does have huge nipples. Bartender Kurt, ready for your grade level parent parties. Lean dossier. No jumpy sports lede. Big night for Binner. Pronger chose mercy. Who the hell is Bill Guerin? The roof is caving in at Jerry World.
(14:35-33:52) Martin brought in fun with audio breaking down Mizzou's uniform from Saturday. The olds want the Block M back. Loving Brat Doug. The Chairman is accused of being anti-children, which is kinda true. What a goon. Your own kids vs. everyone else's kids. Can we shame the fats? Who would you rather sit next to on a plane: screaming child or 400 pounder?
(33:53-44:50) Going over everyone's wardrobe. Steven is on the line with a comment on kids. Can we put kids on a leash? Was Jackson the crying kid on the plane? A romantic night at the Old Barn. Tim's kids are exempt from Chairman's anti-kid stance.
(44:51-50:27) What's Tim's luh-luh-luh-love pick of the week? Everybody like a good bowl projection. Brett McMurphy in the Gator Bowl against Syracuse. You can't run forever, Kyle. Jackson's taking a real "can do" attitude.
Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com
Gabe DeArmond joins the program to discuss Missouri's loss in Columbia, South Carolina, and the disappointing finish despite an exciting and hopeful second half. He also shares his perspective about how he thinks the CFP race is shaping up and who he thinks the committee will value as we head down the stretch.
