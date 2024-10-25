TMA (11-19-24) Hour 3 - Letting The Devil Out

(00:00-8:03) Jackson has an angle. Inside the NBA licensed to ESPN. Audio ripped from today's headlines....in 2018. Hot takes on the TV over Martin's shoulder. Will Dan Orlovsky be on Inside the NBA? First time Inside the NBA can cover the finals. Doug's fed up. Are the Cardinals the mystery team in the Juan Soto sweepstakes? (8:04-20:58) Our wrestling correspondent, Larry Nickel, joins the show to let us know what happened on the wrasslin' show last night. War Games preview. Doug thinks there's too much violence. Guessing the top 5 countries. Is Soto going to the Dodgers a problem for baseball? The spending gap in baseball. Childish Bambino. (20:59-39:01) Was Jackson listening to Spittin' Chiclets? He likes hockey culture, it's just the game he is down on. Not much can pry him away from Cavs/Celtics. Doug just got old shamed. Jackson explains streaming to Doug. Fair and balanced audio. Sweet Sweet Bobby Lou talking recreationals. Justin Rose dropping heat at Bellerive. Letting the devil out. Mitch Album. Honestly, the end of this segment got away from us a bit. (39:02-47:53) We're gonna give away some Post Malone and Jelly Roll tickets in the 10:00 hour. Post took a nasty fall at Enterprise Center and Jackson was there. General knowledge trivia coming up. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices