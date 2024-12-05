Powered by RND
On The Kelly Mantle Show, Kelly invites special celebrity guests to endure a most divinely bizarre and uncomfortable interview. Kelly believes that laughter is ...
  • Tammie Brown Spins Kelly's Head Round And Round
    In the premiere episode of The Kelly Mantle Show, Kelly and Tammie talk about mysterious disappearances, porta-potty prostitutes, ice cream socials, Bulgarian lovers, ASMR, Tammie’s tarantula toupée, and her lack of brand partnerships. Enter at your own risk! Tammie Brown IG: @planettammie  https://bit.ly/TheKellyMantleShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    50:22
  • Introducing The Kelly Mantle Show
    On The Kelly Mantle Show, Kelly invites special celebrity guests to endure a most divinely bizarre and uncomfortable interview. Kelly believes that laughter is life's lubricant, and these hilarious deep dives are a guaranteed good time that will leave you begging for more. Episode release weekly on Wednesdays! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:27

On The Kelly Mantle Show, Kelly invites special celebrity guests to endure a most divinely bizarre and uncomfortable interview. Kelly believes that laughter is life's lubricant, and these hilarious deep dives are a guaranteed good time that will leave you begging for more. Episode release weekly on Wednesdays!
