On The Kelly Mantle Show, Kelly invites special celebrity guests to endure a most divinely bizarre and uncomfortable interview. Kelly believes that laughter is life's lubricant, and these hilarious deep dives are a guaranteed good time that will leave you begging for more. Episode release weekly on Wednesdays!
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy