Chris sought refuge in an empty chemistry class on his exclusive high school campus, deliberately skipping the pep rally. He wanted to call his secret twin sister in Busan. As an adopted child of a wealthy family, Chris had kept this information hidden from everyone at school, as well as the fact that he still communicated with his twin sister at the orphanage on a daily basis. However, while in the midst of a video call with his sister from the chemistry lab, someone pushed him from the high school window, resulting in his tragic death. The incident was officially deemed a suicide, but the truth remained elusive. In an attempt to unravel the mystery surrounding her brother's untimely death, his twin sister resolved to infiltrate the same elite high school in Seoul, posing as a transfer student. But as she delves deeper, she begins to uncover startling revelations that suggest she may not have truly known her brother at all...