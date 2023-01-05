If psychological thrillers & horror movies/books are your guilty pleasure - you're at the right place. Brought to you by Rotten Mango hosts! More
62. Her twin was PUSHED OFF the roof at HS - she transferred there to figure out Who did it
Chris sought refuge in an empty chemistry class on his exclusive high school campus, deliberately skipping the pep rally. He wanted to call his secret twin sister in Busan.
As an adopted child of a wealthy family, Chris had kept this information hidden from everyone at school, as well as the fact that he still communicated with his twin sister at the orphanage on a daily basis.
However, while in the midst of a video call with his sister from the chemistry lab, someone pushed him from the high school window, resulting in his tragic death. The incident was officially deemed a suicide, but the truth remained elusive.
In an attempt to unravel the mystery surrounding her brother's untimely death, his twin sister resolved to infiltrate the same elite high school in Seoul, posing as a transfer student. But as she delves deeper, she begins to uncover startling revelations that suggest she may not have truly known her brother at all...
5/1/2023
1:59:32
61. Hitman boss fell in love with a girl and turned her into the deadliest killer - but then she killed his own sister
There are companies to hire when you want someone dead. They’re independent contractors and they’re run like real businesses. They have an HR department, they have hired assassins, and a CEO. The industry has become so regulated that all the assassin companies all work closely with one another to establish rules in the industry.
She belonged to the biggest name in the business - MK Conglomerate. She was known as one of their top killers. But her mission goes wrong and she ends up killing 5 different assassins of different companies…
And now, they’re all after her. They want her dead. The only one that can save her - is her boss. Who is hopelessly in love with her.
4/24/2023
1:45:24
60. Anyone she touches dies BUT she ends up falling in love (Shatter Me)
It’s been 264 days that she’s been in the insane asylum. She was in there for killing a little boy. She didn’t mean to - all she did was touch him.
Since then doctors, scientists, government officials, they all tried to figure out what was wrong with her. Why everyone she touched died.
They couldn’t come up with an answer so they locked her away. Then one day, she got a roommate. One that she would fall in love with and end up escaping out of prison with. But maybe what’s outside the prison walls were worse than inside. And how can she never touch the one she falls in love with?
4/18/2023
1:24:16
6 Young Criminals Try To Pull Off The Biggest Heist - But They Walk Straight Into A Setup
The only way a kidnapping of this level was going to work is if they made zero mistakes. They had to trust each other with their lives.
They would be forced to face their biggest fears. She would have to work for the evil Madame that had forcibly sold her body countless times. Another, would have to betray his own family and reveal all their secrets.
They all had to make sacrifices in order for this to work. The only problem was one of them had other plans. But which one is it?
4/4/2023
1:31:41
58. He Saved Her From “The House of Exotics” & Now It’s Time For Her to Pay Him Back
She thought she was going to die there. She was forced to wear fake Suli silks and entertain evil businessmen, all to make Madame Heleen richer. She was tortured, beaten, and starved until he saved her.
He paid off all her debt to the House and freed her from her inevitable death. But he’s not a hero in the story.
He’s one of the deadliest men in all of Ketterdam. Why on Earth would he pay so much money to save her? What did he want with her? And when it came time to pay him back - what would she do?
