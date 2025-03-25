Life's a Joke with Christina Kirkman

i'm scared sh*tless

i’m toxic and scared sh*tless. life is a f*cking joke. confidence isn’t real. you’ve been lied to. my brain is a scary place. turns out I mask all my problems with humor and now I need to figure out how to face them?? ew kinda annoying??? oh & I did write this bio because remember, I’m a workaholic. see you on Thursdays hahahhahhaha i promised you the socials would be somewhere in this bio so here they are, leave me alone about it!!!! Follow the show on IG: @lifesajoke_Pod Follow Christina on IG: @christinakirkman To watch the Life’s a Joke podcast on YouTube go to: http://www.youtube.com/@LIFESAJOKE_POD Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/lifesajoke Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices