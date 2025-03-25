Powered by RND
Life's a Joke with Christina Kirkman

Christina Kirkman & Studio71
  • i'm scared sh*tless
    i'm toxic and scared sh*tless. life is a f*cking joke. confidence isn't real. you've been lied to. my brain is a scary place. turns out I mask all my problems with humor and now I need to figure out how to face them?? ew kinda annoying??? oh & I did write this bio because remember, I'm a workaholic. see you on Thursdays hahahhahhaha
    37:05
  • Introducing Life's A Joke with Christina Kirkman
    Sometimes you laugh at life and sometimes life laughs at you. Christina Kirkman is just trying to get to the punchline before she dies. *Cue laugh track.*  See you on Thursdays, hahahahaa ok whatever
    1:57

About Life's a Joke with Christina Kirkman

Sometimes you laugh at life. Sometimes life laughs at you. Sometimes you accidentally start a podcast after years of being a failed actor turned internet famous dog mom turned content creator (ew) and for some crazy reason people still call you the "All That" girl (It's been 20 years guys, seriously). Christina Kirkman is just trying to get to the punchline before she dies. Think she can do it? (Don't answer that). See you on Thursdays hahahhaha whatever

