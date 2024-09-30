#403: White Lotus 3 Resort Death: Billionaire Playboy Wang Sicong's Uncle's Connection To 3 Murders

Someone is going to die at the luxury 5 star resort… it's going to happen. It happened in Hawaii. The hotel manager was stabbed by a wealthy hotel guest. Then in Italy. A wealthy woman was killed by her husband for her inheritance. And now - someone is going to die at the Four Season Resort in Thailand. At least in the show White Lotus. Season 3 with Lisa from Blackpink will debut sometime in 2025. The only thing is - did you know there was an actual real life murder mystery there? The wife of one of China's richest men was found floating in the private villa pool. She was dead. But more interesting than that is the rich man's first wife was also found dead 10 years prior. Leaving everyone to question - is this wealthy man and high profile business tycoon killing off his wives one by one? How is he getting away with it? 3 deaths spanning across 3 countries. 1 billionaire family and a son searching for his dad to get answers. Will White Lotus be based on this true story?