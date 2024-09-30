#403: White Lotus 3 Resort Death: Billionaire Playboy Wang Sicong's Uncle's Connection To 3 Murders
Someone is going to die at the luxury 5 star resort… it’s going to happen. It happened in Hawaii. The hotel manager was stabbed by a wealthy hotel guest.
Then in Italy. A wealthy woman was killed by her husband for her inheritance. And now - someone is going to die at the Four Season Resort in Thailand.
At least in the show White Lotus. Season 3 with Lisa from Blackpink will debut sometime in 2025.
The only thing is - did you know there was an actual real life murder mystery there?
The wife of one of China’s richest men was found floating in the private villa pool. She was dead. But more interesting than that is the rich man’s first wife was also found dead 10 years prior. Leaving everyone to question - is this wealthy man and high profile business tycoon killing off his wives one by one?
How is he getting away with it?
3 deaths spanning across 3 countries.
1 billionaire family and a son searching for his dad to get answers.
Will White Lotus be based on this true story?
1:17:28
#402: Ex Abercrombie CEO Accused of Global S*x Trafficking Ring of Models - Epstein & Diddy Connection
When you walk into an Abercrombie & Fitch store - just know, that they’re watching you. They know that most likely you will take a right upon entering. They know approximately how long you will stay in the store. What the scent and the music of the store does to impact your spending.
But most importantly - they know that you were lured in by the shirtless guys standing out in the front. Each employee is meticulously hand selected for their looks and attitude. It’s all about the brand.
This is all the work of then CEO, Mike Jeffries, a “mad genius.”
Who has now been indicted for running a sex trafficking ring of male models.
His alleged ties and connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Diddy are starting to come to light. With everyone wondering - how did this go on for decades?
1:24:19
#401: American Streamer Plays “I Want To S*x Children” Audio At Korean Children's Park
It’s the middle of the day in South Korea. Koreans are at work, grabbing lunch, picking up their kids from school, minding their own business.
Amongst them is an American man named Ramsey- who clearly does not look like he’s up to any good.
He’s live-streaming on his phone while glancing from side to side.
When he feels the coast is clear he takes out his portable speaker… and starts playing… Diddy’s song “Last Night.”
He runs in front of the camera, takes off his shirt, and starts pouring baby oil down his torso.
He starts dancing on the female figure in front of him. Sexually rubbing his body on her frame.
This video will go viral in South Korea. And a new game will start - hunting Ramsey.
Objective of the game?
Hunt Ramsey.
Find Ramsey.
Punch Ramsey.
Because the female figure he tried smothering in baby oil is not any random statue. It is the statue representing the hundreds of thousands of young girls who were taken, enslaved, and SA’d dozens of times per day for years during the war.
1:36:54
#400: The Alleged “Diddy List”: Diddy’s Celebrity Friends & What Did They Know?
It’s a pre-fixed menu - like one of those fancy Michelin star restaurants.
Breakfast is served at 6 with two slices of their in house special bread.
Lunch is their iconic “special k loaf.” A dense mixture of - bread and cereal.
Dinner is typically a thick, goopy, chicken gravy over rice.
If this isn’t your style they always have the a la carte menu where you can order - rib meals, jalapeño cheese, and even hemorrhoid creams.
Reservations not required.
Attendance is mandatory.
Fully booked every single day.
Welcome to the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.
Famous former residents include - Ghislaine Maxwell, R. Kelly, cult leaders, crypto fraudster Sam Bankman Fried, and now… Sean Diddy Combs.
But there have been whispers….
That Diddy might want to get out as soon as possible. Because netizens are concerned he will face the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein in prison.
That there might be powerful people out there that might not want him to talk…
Technically, there are many powerful, wealthy people with millions of reasons to want him to shut up.
This is part 4 - covering the “Diddy’s List”
Full Source Notes: rottenmangopodcast.com
3:10:57
#399: 13 Deaths Around Diddy: 9 Victims of City College Incident, Tupac & Biggie, Kim Porter, and more
In September 2024, Eminem released a new song - the lyrics read:
“I’m like a R-A-P-E-R
Got so many SAs
Wait
He didn’t just spell the word rapper and leave out a P-Didhe?
RIP, rest in peace Biggie and Pac
Both of y’all should be living
Cause he might put a hit on me like - Keefe D get em”
Notorious BIG & Tupac were two of the most influential musicians in the world. They were both murdered within 6 months of each other, and Diddy has always been connected to their deaths.
One of them - he saw as his competition
Another he saw as his money-making machine.
Which means - did Eminem just ask the question - Did Diddy kill them?
Full Source Notes: rottenmangopodcast.com
Rotten but still a little sweet! Rotten Mango is a true crime + all things spooky podcast. We love doing deep dives into the darkest crimes and we tend to not leave out any details - which can get a little rotten at times. If you want deep dives in the psychology of killers, no holding back storytelling of crimes, and stories of lesser known criminals from around the world this is the place for you.