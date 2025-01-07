On this very special episode, Jay is joined by the CEO of the Los Angeles Lakers & his wife, Jeanie Buss. They discuss how they met, their marriage, Jeanie's role in his intervention, Women of Wrestling (WOW), and even a little basketball. Subscribe: On YouTube or your preferred podcast platform. Follow Jay: On all socials @JayMohr37 Visit: JayMohr.com for upcoming show dates. Follow Jeanie: @jeaniebuss on Instagram Women of Wrestling: wowe.com
56:18
Mohr Stories 496: I'm Back.
After 1,390 days away, Mohr Stories returns! On this episode Jay talks about where he's been for the past three plus years. Including his intervention, two rehab stops, his marriage, and more. Subscribe: On YouTube or your podcast platform of choice. Follow: Jay on all socials @JayMohr37 Visit: JayMohr.com for upcoming show dates. #jaymohr #comedy #standupcomedy #addictionrecovery
49:43
Mohr Stories 495: Jeff Duran
DJ Jeff Duran started with Lady GaGa is a renowned radio personality and now he's here because I have to know how it all started. Listen Up Mohrriors. Put Your Name On It! Send your relationship advice questions to Jeff at [email protected] by March 31st. We will answer your questions on the podcast in April.
48:33
Mohr Stories 494: Life Coach - Bird Slaughter
I love where I live in Malibu. My landlord, my neighbors just love it all. This is a story about one of my neighbors...there was no blood in this bird slaughter recount. Put Your Name On It! I did record this in the car so I know the audio is meh! Just had to get it out for you.
11:08
Mohr Stories 493: Frank Jasper
The crazy part is that this guy was every High School wrestlers nightmare and the guy every single one of us wanted to be. Frank Jasper otherwise known as Brian Shute in 1985's Vision Quest get into the weeds on his casting and his incredible life now. Put Your Name On It.
