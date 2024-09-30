The Twitter Exodus Begins, the Return of the Trump News Cycle, and Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Hello, media consumers. Bryan and Joel kick off the show by discussing whether or not they are still on X (formerly known as Twitter) as they get into celebrities that have left the social media platform (1:04). Then they talk about Donald Trump's endless news cycle restarting (17:24). Later, they go over the upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul live on Netflix (32:32), and close the show with talk of some The Onion's recent antics (44:23). Hosts: Bryan Curtis and Joel Anderson Producer: Brian H. Waters