The Press Box

Podcast The Press Box
The Ringer
The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker catch you up on the biggest media stories, from sports to politics and everything in between.
  • ‘Inside the NBA’ Lives, the Tyson-Paul Fiasco, and Life on Bluesky
    Hello, media consumers! Bryan and David kick off the week with some exciting news: 'Inside the NBA' will live on! They discuss the popular NBA show, which has been licensed to ESPN (0:30). Then they discuss Netflix, which is now streaming live sports, including this past weekend’s Tyson-Paul fight (11:35). Then in the notebook dump, they discuss the following: Bryan gives a report on going to Bluesky and his thoughts on the social media platform (28:21) Former NFL head coach and John Madden’s best friend John Robinson has passed away (35:24) The Rock has been named GQ’s Entertainer of the Year (37:21) Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, Only in Journalism, America’s Softest Target, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker Producer: Brian H. Waters Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    51:02
  • The Twitter Exodus Begins, the Return of the Trump News Cycle, and Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
    Hello, media consumers. Bryan and Joel kick off the show by discussing whether or not they are still on X (formerly known as Twitter) as they get into celebrities that have left the social media platform (1:04). Then they talk about Donald Trump’s endless news cycle restarting (17:24). Later, they go over the upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul live on Netflix (32:32), and close the show with talk of some The Onion's recent antics (44:23). Hosts: Bryan Curtis and Joel Anderson Producer: Brian H. Waters Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    53:07
  • Democratic Postmortems, the Media's Non-Predictive Powers, and WaPo Editors Say: ‘Back to Work!’
    Hello, media consumers! Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing the Washington Post email alerting staff that they'll need to return to the office (0:35). Then they discuss the following: The fallout from the Harris-Trump presidential race (11:37) Stephen A. Smith possibly running for president (24:11) Podcasts merging with traditional media (33:42) Sounds you need to hear around the NFL (49:17) Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, Only in Journalism, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker Producer: Brian H. Waters Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:06:58
  • How Donald Trump Won With Semafor’s David Weigel
    Hello, media consumers. Bryan closes a busy week on 'The Press Box' with Semafor’s David Weigel. They begin the show by reacting to the many reasons Donald Trump won the election (0:52). Then they discuss how Twitter is a pro-Trump app (16:22), the value of podcast appearances (19:59), whether or not this race was winnable for Kamala Harris (33:49), and more. Host: Bryan Curtis Guest: David Weigel Producer: Brian H. Waters Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    51:03
  • The Day-After-the-Election Podcast: Donald Trump Will Be President Again
    Hello, media consumers! Bryan welcomes the newest member of The Ringer, Joel Anderson, to 'The Press Box' with a huge announcement that the listeners will love moving forward. Then they get into the election, which saw Donald Trump chosen as president of the United States again. They reflect on last night’s election and its presentation, the upcoming think pieces on what Democrats need to do, what resistance 2.0 will look like, and more. Hosts: Bryan Curtis and Joel Anderson Producer: Brian H. Waters Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    45:52

