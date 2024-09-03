The craziness of College Football continues as BBOC's 'G5 Gents' are back for more! Action Network's Mike Calabrese and Mike Ianniello team up yet again to discuss the midweek slate of college football goodness. They bring you another G5 High Five round robin, another moneyline underdog parlay and raise an adult beverage to their G5 Heroes. But wait, a G5 Villain of the Week too? Tune in to find out who it is! All that and a few mid-week picks right here on BBOC. The Big Bets On Campus YouTube channel is now live! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE now to get early access to BBOC podcast episodes, exclusive content, live shows, and so much more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

LSU and Georgia prepare for enormous SEC matchups this weekend, as College Football Playoff rankings loom large. Plus, undefeated BYU looks to stay lucky, Kansas State looks to beat Arizona State, UMass looks to cover a big number vs Liberty and so much more across a loaded college football slate. Action Network college football betting experts Stuckey and Collin Wilson settle in to discuss dozens of games up and down the board. Plus, we've got Sun Belt action, Colorado voodoo and San Diego State going Nowhere Fast. And as always we hear about Stuckey's favorite trash teams, the juiciest totals, underdogs, overdogs and best bets across the entire weekend.Looking for a specific game? Use these approximate minute markers:4- TENN UGA13 - KU BYU19 - ORE WISCO22 - UTAH COL26 - TULANE NAVY28 - UVA ND30 - LSU UF33 - SJSU BOISE38 - ASU KSU42 - USA LOUISIANA46 - MSU ILL46 - TIN HORN WEEKEND52 - TRASH64 - SDSU66 - FRIDAY NIGHT72 - OVERDOGS73 - UNDERDOGS75 - RECAP

It's that time of the week where Action Network CFB betting experts Stuckey and Collin Wilson team up to react to your voicemails and recap Week 12 in college football. They get to best bet, worst bet, bet regret and listen to the many callers eager to be heard on the BBOC Bad Beats Voicemail line. It was another week were the parody of the season continues and there is no top team in the league. There are cases to be made for many but it's a wonderful season to be introducing the 12-team CFP Playoff. Tune in to hear how the guys faired this weekend and for all the voicemails here on BBOC. The Big Bets On Campus YouTube channel is live! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE now to get early access to BBOC podcast episodes, exclusive content, live shows, and so much more.

The New BCS is back on BBOC! Stuck and Collin Wilson are back and in this one, the 'B' in 'BCS' stands for Brese! Michael Calabrese fills in for Brett McMurphy this week to talk all things college football with the crew. Curt Cignetti gets a massive extension, don't believe us? Google it! Plus, the guys go conference-by-conference and discuss who controls their own destiny and who we might see in each conference battle. Tune in to hear who they're seeing pulling away and who might fall short. Plus, an updated look at the Heisman race and a Sources Stumper question from Calabrese. All that and more right here on BBOC. Don't forget to join the Action Network Discord server to chat with Action Network experts and fellow gamblers. Plus, it's time for Action's biggest sale of the year for Black Friday! Check out the Action Network app and sign up for Action Pro for instant notifications from our top experts. Just follow this link to get started.

It's time for the G5 crew again here on BBOC! Action Network college football experts Mike Calabrese and Mike Ianniello team up again to dive into CFB Week 13 and talk all things G5 land and betting. Together they get to their G5 Heroes of the Week, a G5 High 5 round robin and some underdogs to win outright. But first, the guys look at the overall playoff outlook at the moment where Ianniello has some thoughts on some whining happening in the SEC. You made your bed. Sleep in it. Finally, who's better? Tulane of Boise State? All that and more right here on the G5 Deep Dive. The Big Bets On Campus YouTube channel is now live! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE now to get early access to BBOC podcast episodes, exclusive content, live shows, and so much more.

About Big Bets On Campus

About Big Bets On Campus

The podcast authority for college sports bettors everywhere, BBOC is home to the Action Network's top-of-its-class college sports audio content. Leading the way are veteran analysts and podcast teammates Stuckey and Collin Wilson, two of the most seasoned and successful college handicappers in the betting world today. Since 2017 they've been breaking down all the angles for college football slates big and small, dissecting matchups and line movement from the Big Ten to the Big Sky and everything in between. Also on the BBOC team is celebrated reporter Brett McMurphy, one of the best-connected figures in college sports journalism today. And on Wednesdays during the college football season, we celebrate all things Group of 5 conference with Michael Calabrese and Mike Ianniello. So whether you're listening for the latest news, Top 25 Best Bets, a juicy underdog moneyline parlay, or just need a raucous gambling recap to start your Monday morning, Collin, Stuckey and Brett have you covered. And when college basketball season tips off, more BBOC Action Network experts are here to serve gamblers all the way through March Madness. But all year 'round we'll listen to angry listener voicemails, provide exhaustive conference-by-conference previews and talk to leading journalists and betting experts coast-to-coast. So if college sports means a little more to you... welcome home. Welcome to BBOC.