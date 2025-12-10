Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsNewsPost Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston

Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston
NewsSociety & Culture
Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Leslie Jones is ALL IN on the WNBA, LA Sparks Fandom & Candace Parker Dunk Reaction | Ep.19
    Get ready for an unforgettable episode of Post Moves as Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston welcome stand-up comedian, WNBA and Olympic superfan, former collegiate hooper, and Aliyah’s player twin… Leslie Jones! Leslie talks touring her new stand-up special Leslie Jones: Life Part 2, her basketball roots, her iconic LA Sparks fandom, her viral Olympics commentary, and the moments that made her fall in love with the WNBA. Plus, Candace and Aliyah put her commentator skills to the test with live reactions to classic clips. Candace and Aliyah also unpack a huge week across the NBA and WNBA, starting with the end of LeBron James’ historic 1,297-game double-digit scoring streak, a record that began before the iPhone even existed. The two dive into the latest on WNBA CBA negotiations, including proposed changes to team housing, a longer season, earlier training camps, and a mandatory draft combine. They explain the real implications for rookies, veterans, and players navigating overlapping schedules. And of course, they celebrate Aliyah Boston being named to the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Sports. The two discuss entrepreneurship, balancing basketball with media and business, and standout names from this year’s class, including Paige Bueckers, Coco Gauff, Trinity Rodman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama. The episode wraps with fan questions, dream WNBA lineups, and plenty of laughs. Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Chapters (0:00) – Intro (7:10) – Lebron James ends double-digit streak (11:00) – CBA negotiation updates (14:04) – AB named to Forbes 30 Under 30 (17:08) – Leslie Jones joins the show (18:29) – Getting into comedy (24:29) – How did basketball prepare you for standup? (30:07) – Beginning of basketball career (32:35) – "Chocolate Thunder" (34:27) – Player comp (39:48) – WNBA fandom (45:53) – Growth of WNBA & women’s sports (52:51) – Olympic chief super fan (56:09) – Commentating Candace & Aliyah’s clips (1:00:15) – Fan Questions (1:04:13) – Megan Nestor’s 31 rebounds 🔔 New episodes drop every Wednesday 🎧 Subscribe on YouTube and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts 📱 Follow @PostMovesShow on all socials (that’s two S’s!) (https://postmovesshow.com) Thanks to our sponsors. -Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! -Learn more about the YOU GOT THIS message at https://www.adidas.com/yougotthis, and follow the action on Instagram at @adidas and @adidasUS  -AT&T. Connecting Changes Everything. Visit https://att.com/guarantee to learn more.
    --------  
    1:09:58
  • WNBA Draft No. 1 Predictions, USA Basketball Roster & Candace vs A’ja 1v1 | Ep.18
    In this episode of Post Moves, Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston react to a big week across the WNBA and women’s basketball. The two get into the new WNBA CBA extension and what the new deadline means for free agency and expansion drafts. They also react to the Dallas Wings landing the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery, with top draft prospects such as Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd, and Olivia Miles. Candace and Aliyah revisit teams that have turned back-to-back No. 1 picks into dynasties and share early predictions for this year’s top selection. Kara Lawson announced the USA Basketball’s training camp roster, congrats to our girl AB 🤩. The squad highlights senior national team newcomers such as Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Lauren Betts and Juju Watkins. Plus, the two dig into the challenges of training camp landing in the middle of the college season. On the college side, the duo recap Texas’ Players Era Championship behind Rori Harmon’s heroics. They talk Audi Crooks’ 47-point explosion and the 22 undefeated NCAA WBB teams heading into December. Later, Candace reacts to Carmelo Anthony’s WNBA 1v1 debates and discusses the best one-on-one player in the league. The episode wraps with fan questions and a special shoutout to Rori Harmon’s historic week. Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Chapters (0:00) - Intro (1:26) - Thanksgiving recap (7:09) - GO BEARS (8:30) - CBA extension (9:22) - Dallas Wing land No. 1 draft pick (15:23) - Back-to-Back first picks (17:34) - USA Basketball training camp roster (19:38) - No A'ja, Phee, Stewie, AT, Sab (22:37) - Why #30? (23:36) - NCAA WBB recap (28:05) - 22 undefeated teams left (30:04) - Story time with Bruce Pearl (35:56) - Candace vs A'ja 1v1 (41:28) - Best 1v1 WNBA player (43:47) - Rori Harmon's historic week (45:51) - Fan questions 🔔 New episodes drop every Wednesday 🎧 Subscribe on YouTube and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts 📱 Follow @PostMovesShow on all socials (that’s two S’s!) (https://postmovesshow.com) Thanks to our sponsors. -Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! -Learn more about the YOU GOT THIS message at https://www.adidas.com/yougotthis, and follow the action on Instagram at @adidas and @adidasUS  -AT&T. Connecting Changes Everything. Visit https://att.com/guarantee to learn more.
    --------  
    53:42
  • Azzi Fudd Leads UConn, WNBA CBA Updates & 2024 vs 2025 All-Rookie Teams | Ep.17
    Azzi Fudd is cooking, the WNBA CBA proposal is heating up, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so we’ve got plenty to break down on this week’s episode of Post Moves. Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston start with the WNBA lottery odds, even though we’ll already know who landed the No. 1 pick by the time you’re listening, then dive into the latest CBA updates and the headline-grabbing $1.1M max salary. Can the league and the WNBPA come to an agreement before the Nov. 30 deadline? The New York Liberty hires longtime Warriors assistant and four-time NBA champion Chris DeMarco as their new head coach. Candace and Aliyah discuss what it means for coaching development and representation across the WNBA. Over in women’s college basketball, UConn bags a close win over Michigan behind Azzi Fudd’s 31-point performance and Sarah Strong’s monster 20-rebound game. They recap Hannah Hidalgo’s game-winner for Notre Dame, LSU’s historic run, and what’s going on with Duke as they take their third loss of the season. This week’s Internet debate centers around the 2024 vs. 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Teams, who would win a game to 21? Then the two compare their own rookie squads. And since it’s Thanksgiving week, they wrap things up by choosing their table of choice for dinner, amongst some of the most iconic current and former women’s basketball players. Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Chapters (0:00) – Intro (1:25) – Thanksgiving plans!? (5:05) – Start, Bench, Cut: Turkey day edition (7:10) – WNBA Lottery Draft + CBA proposal (11:21) – New York Liberty hires Chris DeMarco (14:45) – Chris Paul announces his retirement (15:36) – NCAA WBB recap (22:13) – 2024 vs. 2025 All-Rookie Team (25:18) – 2008 vs. 2023 All-Rookie Team (30:23) – What table are you sitting at on Thanksgiving? (35:10) – Syla Swords is on the map (37:10) – Fan questions 🔔 New episodes drop every Wednesday 🎧 Subscribe on YouTube and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts 📱 Follow @PostMovesShow on all socials (that’s two S’s!) (https://postmovesshow.com) Thanks to our sponsors. -Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! -Learn more about the YOU GOT THIS message at https://www.adidas.com/yougotthis, and follow the action on Instagram at @adidas and @adidasUS  -AT&T. Connecting Changes Everything. Visit https://att.com/guarantee to learn more.
    --------  
    42:31
  • South Carolina Takes ‘Real SC’, Best Jersey Number Starting 5, Olivia Miles Covers SLAMU | Ep.16
    Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston break down a jam-packed weekend in women’s college hoops, starting with No. 2 South Carolina’s statement win over No. 8 USC in the inaugural “Real SC” showdown. They dive into Joyce Edwards’ dominance, Raven and Tessa Johnson stepping up, and how the Gamecocks are carving out a brand-new identity with players in new roles. Plus, Dawn Staley dropped a couple gems postgame, including plans for AB to join the team next week and her MVP prediction. Across the national scene, the new AP Top 25 is out and the top five aren’t budging. UConn stays at No. 1 after Sarah Strong powered a double-double against Ohio State, and Notre Dame stays in the mix thanks to Hannah Hidalgo’s NCAA-record 16 steals, 44 points performance. Some teams impressed, others… not so much (Duke, we’re looking at you). Candace and AB name their Starting 5 of players to wear their jersey number. They also react to some of the internet’s favorite viral clips, baby-first-step dunk, Wemby casually tossing lobs to himself, and more clips you have to see. To wrap, they shine the spotlight on SLAMU 13 cover athlete Olivia Miles before taking on your fan questions. Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Chapters (0:00) - Intro (1:47) - GO BEARS (3:58) - Aliyah Boston Foundation Youth Finance Summit (5:42) - Candace & Shaq putting up shots (7:22) - The Real SC (15:08) - Gamecocks vs Trojans Best All-Time matchup (16:03) - WBB Week 2 Recap (21:06) - Starting 5 based on jersey numbers (26:31) - Why AB wears #7 (28:57) - ICYMI: viral basketball content (36:00) - Olivia Miles covers SLAMU 13 (37:57) - Fan questions 🔔 New episodes drop every Wednesday 🎧 Subscribe on YouTube and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts 📱 Follow @PostMovesShow on all socials (that’s two S’s!) (https://postmovesshow.com) Thanks to our sponsors. -Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! -Learn more about the YOU GOT THIS message at https://www.adidas.com/yougotthis, and follow the action on Instagram at @adidas and @adidasUS  -AT&T. Connecting Changes Everything. Visit https://att.com/guarantee to learn more.
    --------  
    44:40
  • Becky Hammon talks Aces Dynasty, Coaching A’ja Wilson & Female Head Coaches in the NBA | Ep.15
    WNBA legend Becky Hammon joins Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston on this episode of Post Moves. A true pioneer in basketball, Becky’s résumé says it all, Hall of Famer, Olympian, 6x WNBA All-Star, 4x All-WNBA selection, 3x WNBA Champion head coach, WNBA Coach of the Year, first woman hired as a full-time coach in the NBA, and much more. Becky talks about her incredible journey from player to championship-winning coach, the Aces’ title runs, the challenge of facing the Indiana Fever in the semifinals, what it’s like coaching A’ja Wilson, and her experiences playing overseas. She opens up about her years with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, and what it will take to see a female head coach in the NBA. Plus, they look back at Becky’s dominant performance in the 2008 WNBA Western Conference Finals and get the inside scoop on the infamous hoodie-blazer combo. Candace and Aliyah also break down the 2026 Unrivaled rosters, with Aliyah fired up for a big season with the Phantom, and Candace naming her strongest squads and contenders to win it all. The 2026 Draft Lottery date announcement is the latest in WNBA news! Who’s landing the #1 pick? Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Chapters (0:00) - Intro (4:10) - Unrivaled roster breakdown (8:55) - WNBA Lottery draft announced (11:11) - #1 pick predictions (13:50) - Becky Hammon joins the show (16:00) - Championship aftermath (17:24) - Las Vegas Aces dynasty (20:00) - Overcoming challenges against the Fever (23:30) - Leadership on and off the court (28:19) - Unlocking the first championship (32:15) - Former WNBA player to coach pipeline (34:32) - Female Head Coaches in the NBA (42:32) - Playing for the Russian national team (45:40) - Transition to coaching (56:20) - 2008 WNBA Western conference final (1:02:22) - Coaching A'ja Wilson (1:07:10) - Unfiltered Questions (1:13:30) - USC's superstar, Jazzy Davidson 🔔 New episodes drop every Wednesday 🎧 Subscribe on YouTube and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts 📱 Follow @PostMovesShow on all socials (that’s two S’s!) (https://postmovesshow.com) Thanks to our sponsors. -Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/POSTMOVES use code POSTMOVES and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! -Learn more about the YOU GOT THIS message at https://www.adidas.com/yougotthis, and follow the action on Instagram at @adidas and @adidasUS  -AT&T. Connecting Changes Everything. Visit https://att.com/guarantee to learn more.
    --------  
    1:19:08

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston

Hosted by WNBA legend Candace Parker and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, Post Moves brings bold takes, real talk, and plenty of laughs to the world of basketball and beyond. From buzzer-beaters and league drama, to off-court wins and unfiltered locker room stories, nothing’s off limits — including a little healthy generational roasting (yes, TikTok confusion included). They’ll also bring on friends, teammates, and legends for conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. New episodes every Wednesday. Watch on YouTube, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts. Follow us @postmovesshow on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook for bonus content.
NewsSociety & CultureSportsBasketballSports News

Listen to Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston, Pivot and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/11/2025 - 1:20:04 PM