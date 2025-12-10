Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston

Leslie Jones is ALL IN on the WNBA, LA Sparks Fandom & Candace Parker Dunk Reaction | Ep.19
Get ready for an unforgettable episode of Post Moves as Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston welcome stand-up comedian, WNBA and Olympic superfan, former collegiate hooper, and Aliyah’s player twin… Leslie Jones! Leslie talks touring her new stand-up special Leslie Jones: Life Part 2, her basketball roots, her iconic LA Sparks fandom, her viral Olympics commentary, and the moments that made her fall in love with the WNBA. Plus, Candace and Aliyah put her commentator skills to the test with live reactions to classic clips.
Candace and Aliyah also unpack a huge week across the NBA and WNBA, starting with the end of LeBron James’ historic 1,297-game double-digit scoring streak, a record that began before the iPhone even existed. The two dive into the latest on WNBA CBA negotiations, including proposed changes to team housing, a longer season, earlier training camps, and a mandatory draft combine. They explain the real implications for rookies, veterans, and players navigating overlapping schedules.
And of course, they celebrate Aliyah Boston being named to the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Sports. The two discuss entrepreneurship, balancing basketball with media and business, and standout names from this year’s class, including Paige Bueckers, Coco Gauff, Trinity Rodman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama.
The episode wraps with fan questions, dream WNBA lineups, and plenty of laughs.
Chapters
(0:00) – Intro
(7:10) – Lebron James ends double-digit streak
(11:00) – CBA negotiation updates
(14:04) – AB named to Forbes 30 Under 30
(17:08) – Leslie Jones joins the show
(18:29) – Getting into comedy
(24:29) – How did basketball prepare you for standup?
(30:07) – Beginning of basketball career
(32:35) – "Chocolate Thunder"
(34:27) – Player comp
(39:48) – WNBA fandom
(45:53) – Growth of WNBA & women’s sports
(52:51) – Olympic chief super fan
(56:09) – Commentating Candace & Aliyah’s clips
(1:00:15) – Fan Questions
(1:04:13) – Megan Nestor’s 31 rebounds
