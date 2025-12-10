Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston

Azzi Fudd Leads UConn, WNBA CBA Updates & 2024 vs 2025 All-Rookie Teams | Ep.17

Azzi Fudd is cooking, the WNBA CBA proposal is heating up, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so we've got plenty to break down on this week's episode of Post Moves. Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston start with the WNBA lottery odds, even though we'll already know who landed the No. 1 pick by the time you're listening, then dive into the latest CBA updates and the headline-grabbing $1.1M max salary. Can the league and the WNBPA come to an agreement before the Nov. 30 deadline? The New York Liberty hires longtime Warriors assistant and four-time NBA champion Chris DeMarco as their new head coach. Candace and Aliyah discuss what it means for coaching development and representation across the WNBA. Over in women's college basketball, UConn bags a close win over Michigan behind Azzi Fudd's 31-point performance and Sarah Strong's monster 20-rebound game. They recap Hannah Hidalgo's game-winner for Notre Dame, LSU's historic run, and what's going on with Duke as they take their third loss of the season. This week's Internet debate centers around the 2024 vs. 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Teams, who would win a game to 21? Then the two compare their own rookie squads. And since it's Thanksgiving week, they wrap things up by choosing their table of choice for dinner, amongst some of the most iconic current and former women's basketball players. Chapters (0:00) – Intro (1:25) – Thanksgiving plans!? (5:05) – Start, Bench, Cut: Turkey day edition (7:10) – WNBA Lottery Draft + CBA proposal (11:21) – New York Liberty hires Chris DeMarco (14:45) – Chris Paul announces his retirement (15:36) – NCAA WBB recap (22:13) – 2024 vs. 2025 All-Rookie Team (25:18) – 2008 vs. 2023 All-Rookie Team (30:23) – What table are you sitting at on Thanksgiving? (35:10) – Syla Swords is on the map (37:10) – Fan questions