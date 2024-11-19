Should the Chicago Bears make Thomas Brown the head coach right now? | CHGO Bears Podcast

The Bears lost another heartbreaker. Matt Eberflus once again had his part in it. It is more and more likely Ryan Poles will have to make a change after the season. Is it best for Caleb Williams and the Bears that Poles acts as soon as possible? Mark Carman hosts the CHGO Bears Podcast with former Bears Alex Brown and Lance Briggs along with Herb Howard.