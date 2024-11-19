Can the Chicago Bears 2024 season still be saved? | CHGO Bears Podcast
The Chicago Bears enter Week 12 an abysmal 4-6, but do they still have a chance at making the playoffs this season? The CHGO Bears crew debates that likelihood. Later, we break down the Bears game-winning field goal attempt and whether or not the Green Bay Packers made a legal play. QB guru Tim Jenkins joins the show to break down Caleb Williams’ day following an encouraging performance. Join Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Greg Braggs Jr. on the CHGO Bears Live Podcast.
1:23:52
CHGO Bear After Dark | Chicago Bears on a 4 game losing streak after Cairo Santos blocked FG
Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears have now entered the 8 game gauntlet portion of their schedule. And after 1 game Bears fans are already dreading the last 7 after the Green Bay Packers ripped their hearts out after a blocked field goal to end the game. Now, the Bears play 2 more divisional opponents in a 4 day stretch. Join Greg Braggs and Corey Wootton as we pick ourselves off the mat and look to the road ahead on CHGO Bears After Dark!
1:17:31
Should the Chicago Bears make Thomas Brown the head coach right now? | CHGO Bears Podcast
The Bears lost another heartbreaker. Matt Eberflus once again had his part in it. It is more and more likely Ryan Poles will have to make a change after the season. Is it best for Caleb Williams and the Bears that Poles acts as soon as possible? Mark Carman hosts the CHGO Bears Podcast with former Bears Alex Brown and Lance Briggs along with Herb Howard.
1:14:33
Briggs and Brown POSTGAME: Packers block Cairo Santos' last second field goal | CHGO Bears Podcast
Another gut punch as a fingertip blocks Cairo Santos 46-yard field goal as time expires. Former Chicago Bears Lance Briggs and Alex Brown are joined by Greg Braggs Jr. for postgame analysis of the Bears eleventh straight loss vs the Green Bay Packers on the Briggs and Brown Show, a CHGO Bears Podcast.
1:23:28
BEARS POSTGAME: Heartbreak as Cairo Santos game-winning FG attempt is blocked | CHGO Bears
In what feels all to familiar, the Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers in heartbreaking fashion. Trailing 19-14, the Packers led a game-winning drive capped off by a Jordan Love QB sneak. The Bears had a chance at the game-winning field goal, but it was blocked, leading to the loss. Despite the loss, the Bears offense played admirably in Thomas Brown's first game as Offensive Coordinator. D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson each scored a rushing touchdown, while Caleb Williams had his best career day running the football. Join Adam Hoge, Mark Carman, Corey Wootton and Greg Braggs Jr. with appearances from Nicholas Moreano and former Bears Lance Briggs and Alex Brown on the CHGO Bears Postgame Podcast.
