GMFB Saturday Special: Tyler Higbee, Schrager Trivia, and Mad Minutes!
The Saturday edition of the Good Morning Football Podcast begins with Rams TE Tyler Higbee on a rematch with the Cardinals on Saturday. Peter delivers some NFL Trivia on some of the matchups in Week 17. Plus, the best upcoming games in two editions of Mad Minute! The Good Morning Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hour Two of the Good Morning Football Podcast begins with hosts Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbajabiamila examining the state of the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL regular season enters week-17. Then they answer several questions - do they have any concerns with the Chargers traveling East? Is Joe Burrow or Bo Nix having the better season? Then they take a mad minute to preview Lions-49ers, Buccaneers-Panthers, Bills-Jets, and Eagles-Cowboys.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hour One of the Good Morning Football Podcast begins with hosts Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbajabiamila reacting to the Seahawks win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football and then previewing a massive divisional matchup between the Packers and Vikings. WE IN or WE OUT - Brock Bowers deserves consideration for the offensive rookie of the year award? Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry should have just eaten the red velvet cake? Then they take a mad minute to preview Bengals-Broncos, Rams-Cardinals,and Falcons-CommandersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
36:59
GMFB Thursday Hour 2: What happened to Texans/Steelers? Rams TE Tyler Higbee joins!
Hour Two of the Good Morning Football Podcast begins with hosts Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbajabiamila examining what’s gone wrong for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans following their blowout losses to the Chiefs and Ravens on Christmas Day. Nate Tice joins the show and talks about the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers finding their stride, he answers if the Packers can slow down the Vikings offense, and then he gives insight into the Cowboys-Eagles matchup. Rame TE Tyler Higbee joins the show and talks about his big TD score against the Jets, the Rams mindset to finish out the season, he shares how Sean McVay has grown as a coach and then he explains what makes Puka Nacua special.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Hour One of the Good Morning Football Podcast begins with hosts Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbajabiamila reacting to the Chiefs victory over the Steelers and Ravens win over the Texans - What stood out to you in their wins? Is Lamar Jackson becoming the MVP? Then Peter leads everyone through a game of NFL Trivia.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
