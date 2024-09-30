GMFB Thursday Hour 2: What happened to Texans/Steelers? Rams TE Tyler Higbee joins!

Hour Two of the Good Morning Football Podcast begins with hosts Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Akbar Gbajabiamila examining what’s gone wrong for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans following their blowout losses to the Chiefs and Ravens on Christmas Day. Nate Tice joins the show and talks about the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers finding their stride, he answers if the Packers can slow down the Vikings offense, and then he gives insight into the Cowboys-Eagles matchup. Rame TE Tyler Higbee joins the show and talks about his big TD score against the Jets, the Rams mindset to finish out the season, he shares how Sean McVay has grown as a coach and then he explains what makes Puka Nacua special.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.