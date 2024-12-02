Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsChris Simms Unbuttoned
Listen to Chris Simms Unbuttoned in the App
Listen to Chris Simms Unbuttoned in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Chris Simms Unbuttoned

Podcast Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Chris Simms
Chris Simms takes an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.
More
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 600
  • NFL Week 13 Recap: "The new best team in football"
    (0:00) We learn about the cha-cha slide.(3:15) Eagles def. Ravens 24-19(13:40) Steelers def. Bengals 44-38(21:05) Chargers def. Falcons 17-13(26:50) Texans def. Jaguars 23-20(32:55) Vikings def. Cardinals 23-22(40:35) Commanders def. Titans 42-19(43:50) Buccaneers def. Panthers 26-23 (OT)(48:55) Rams def. Saints 21-14(54:00) SNF: Bills def. 49ers 35-10(1:01:50) Seahawks def. Jets 26-21(1:09:10) Colts def. Patriots 25-24(1:14:50) Lions def. Bears 23-20(1:17:50) Cowboys def. Giants 27-20(1:19:30) Packers def. Dolphins 30-17(1:21:20) Black Friday: Chiefs def. Raiders 19-17(1:23:25) MNF Preview: Browns at Broncos 
    --------  
    1:26:31
  • NFL Week 13 Picks: "I'm a-scared of Kirk-a-Cousins!"
    (0:00) Aaron Jones has confirmed that players watch this show.(9:40) THANKSGIVING: Bears at Lions(13:10) Giants at Cowboys(16:45) Dolphins at Packers(18:45) BLACK FRIDAY: Raiders at Chiefs(22:10) SUNDAY EARLY: Chargers at Falcons(26:00) Steelers at Bengals(28:00) Texans at Jaguars(30:30) Cardinals at Vikings(33:10) Colts at Patriots(35:05) Seahawks at Jets(37:05) Titans at Commanders(40:00) SUNDAY LATE: Buccaneers at Panthers(42:30) Rams at Saints(44:40) Eagles at Ravens(48:30) SNF: 49ers at Bills(50:40) MNF: Browns at Broncos(53:00) Best Bets & Folsom Prison Blues
    --------  
    54:29
  • NFL Week 12 Recap: "Start the Saquon MVP talk"
    (0:00) "The most explosive simple team I've ever seen"(3:05) Cowboys def. Commanders 34-26(13:25) Titans def. Texans 32-27(20:45) Vikings def. Bears 30-27 (OT)(26:50) Seahawks def. Cardinals 16-6(36:25) Packers def. 49ers 38-10(45:25) Lions def. Colts 24-6(50:10) Buccaneers def. Giants 30-7(53:20) Dolphins def. Patriots 34-15(59:25) SNF: Eagles def. Rams 37-20(1:03:40) Chiefs def. Panthers 30-27(1:08:55) Broncos def. Raiders 29-19(1:14:35) TNF: Browns def. Steelers 24-19(1:17:30) MNF Preview: Ravens at Chargers
    --------  
    1:21:50
  • NFL Week 12 Picks: "I like dirty, I don't like gross"
    (0:00) The YouTube comments still aren't sure if Mike looks at the spreads.(8:15) TNF: Steelers at Browns(14:25) SUNDAY EARLY: Chiefs at Panthers(17:35) Vikings at Bears(22:20) Titans at Texans(24:25) Lions at Colts(29:35) Patriots at Dolphins(32:45) Buccaneers at Giants(36:30) Cowboys at Commanders(42:20) SUNDAY LATE: Broncos at Raiders(45:25) 49ers at Packers(48:35) Cardinals at Seahawks(52:05) SNF: Eagles at Rams(54:35) MNF: Ravens at Chargers(57:35) Best Bets & Folsom Prison Blues
    --------  
    59:42
  • Pick 6: Jets fire GM, Steelers ground Lamar, & Bo Nix leaps
    (0:00) It's Episode 666! Uh oh...(2:40) Jets fire Joe Douglas(8:15) #1 Steelers D grounds Ravens offense(29:05) #2 Chargers D bends (& breaks?) vs Bengals(42:30) DraftKings AFC Playoff Odds for Non-Division Leaders(46:10) #3 Josh Allen & Bills best Chiefs D(56:20) #4 Under-Talked About Jeopardy!(1:02:20) #5 Bo Nix hitting his stride(1:07:00) #6 Ahmed’s Week 12 Buzz Watch
    --------  
    1:12:01

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Chris Simms Unbuttoned

Chris Simms takes an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.
Podcast website

Listen to Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Chris Simms Unbuttoned: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:54:48 AM