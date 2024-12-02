NFL Week 13 Picks: "I'm a-scared of Kirk-a-Cousins!"
(0:00) Aaron Jones has confirmed that players watch this show.(9:40) THANKSGIVING: Bears at Lions(13:10) Giants at Cowboys(16:45) Dolphins at Packers(18:45) BLACK FRIDAY: Raiders at Chiefs(22:10) SUNDAY EARLY: Chargers at Falcons(26:00) Steelers at Bengals(28:00) Texans at Jaguars(30:30) Cardinals at Vikings(33:10) Colts at Patriots(35:05) Seahawks at Jets(37:05) Titans at Commanders(40:00) SUNDAY LATE: Buccaneers at Panthers(42:30) Rams at Saints(44:40) Eagles at Ravens(48:30) SNF: 49ers at Bills(50:40) MNF: Browns at Broncos(53:00) Best Bets & Folsom Prison Blues
NFL Week 12 Picks: "I like dirty, I don't like gross"
(0:00) The YouTube comments still aren't sure if Mike looks at the spreads.(8:15) TNF: Steelers at Browns(14:25) SUNDAY EARLY: Chiefs at Panthers(17:35) Vikings at Bears(22:20) Titans at Texans(24:25) Lions at Colts(29:35) Patriots at Dolphins(32:45) Buccaneers at Giants(36:30) Cowboys at Commanders(42:20) SUNDAY LATE: Broncos at Raiders(45:25) 49ers at Packers(48:35) Cardinals at Seahawks(52:05) SNF: Eagles at Rams(54:35) MNF: Ravens at Chargers(57:35) Best Bets & Folsom Prison Blues
59:42
Pick 6: Jets fire GM, Steelers ground Lamar, & Bo Nix leaps
(0:00) It's Episode 666! Uh oh...(2:40) Jets fire Joe Douglas(8:15) #1 Steelers D grounds Ravens offense(29:05) #2 Chargers D bends (& breaks?) vs Bengals(42:30) DraftKings AFC Playoff Odds for Non-Division Leaders(46:10) #3 Josh Allen & Bills best Chiefs D(56:20) #4 Under-Talked About Jeopardy!(1:02:20) #5 Bo Nix hitting his stride(1:07:00) #6 Ahmed’s Week 12 Buzz Watch