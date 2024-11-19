Establish The Run Fantasy Football

Waiver Wire Week 12: How To Combat Six Teams on Bye (Episode 813 with Adam Levitan and John Daigle)

Adam Levitan and John Daigle parse the latest usage trends and notes from Week 11 to prepare you for Week 12. Which players are worth stashing off the waiver wire? In this episode, we discuss: The best players to target off the waiver wire ahead of Week 12 Links mentioned in the episode: Waiver Wire Analysis: Week 12 ETR's Redraft Trade Calculator Strength in Numbers: Week 11 Timestamps: