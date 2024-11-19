Establish The Run Fantasy Football

Powered by RND
Fantasy Football
Renowned fantasy experts Adam Levitan and Evan Silva cover fantasy football, DFS, prop betting and sports betting.
  • Team-by-Team: Anthony Richardson Back In The Saddle, Daniel Jones Era Ends, Bo Nix Buck Wild (Episode 814 with Evan Silva and Adam Levitan)
    Evan Silva and Adam Levitan discuss everything they saw in Week 11, and what it means going forward. Show Notes In this episode, we discuss: Tommy Cutlets Outlook Anthony Richardson's Best Game? Bears Changes Without Fraudron Tons more Timestamps: 2:04 - IND5:02 - NYG8:47 - CIN12:00 - DEN16:07 - CHI——————20:04 - AZ21:36 - ATL24:02 - CAR25:27 - DAL28:20 - DET30:50 - GB33:13 - LAR35:11 - MIN36:30 - NO39:35 - PHI41:26 - SF44:49 - SEA46:25 - TB47:12 - WAS——————49:22 - BAL51:48 - BUF53:41 - CLE56:20 - HOU59:00 - JAX1:00:52 - KC1:02:30 - LV1:04:50 - LAC1:07:09 - MIA1:08:42- NE1:10:05 - NYJ1:11:38 - PIT1:13:02 - TEN Want ETR on your team this season?  Our 2024 NFL IN-SEASON PRODUCT  has you covered with: Silva’s Matchups Column Projections for Every Player In Every Game DFS Top Plays Weekly Fantasy Rankings And tons more! Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ NBA PRODUCTS: Our NBA team provides high-quality, actionable analysis on everything from season-long fantasy basketball to DFS and player props. Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ DFS OPTIMIZER: Sign up for THE SOLVER for access to the software we think fantasy players need to win: https://thesolver.com/?ref=etr WE CAN HELP: Tired of attention-seeking hot takes? Get the highest-quality fantasy football analysis in your inbox, FREE: https://bit.ly/establishtherun SPORTSBOOK OFFERS: We’ve partnered with several major sportsbook outlets to help supply you with the best offers in the industry and ensure you’re maximizing your bankroll from the start: https://establishtherun.com/offers/ FOLLOW US: Check out our social media channels for FREE fantasy football & DFS videos, analysis, and more: https://linktr.ee/establishtherun
  • Waiver Wire Week 12: How To Combat Six Teams on Bye (Episode 813 with Adam Levitan and John Daigle)
    Adam Levitan and John Daigle parse the latest usage trends and notes from Week 11 to prepare you for Week 12. Which players are worth stashing off the waiver wire? In this episode, we discuss: The best players to target off the waiver wire ahead of Week 12 Links mentioned in the episode: Waiver Wire Analysis: Week 12 ETR's Redraft Trade Calculator Strength in Numbers: Week 11 Timestamps: Want ETR on your team this season?  Our 2024 NFL IN-SEASON PRODUCT  has you covered with: Silva’s Matchups Column Projections for Every Player In Every Game DFS Top Plays Weekly Fantasy Rankings And tons more! Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ NBA PRODUCTS: Our NBA team provides high-quality, actionable analysis on everything from season-long fantasy basketball to DFS and player props. Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ DFS OPTIMIZER: Sign up for THE SOLVER for access to the software we think fantasy players need to win: https://thesolver.com/?ref=etr WE CAN HELP: Tired of attention-seeking hot takes? Get the highest-quality fantasy football analysis in your inbox, FREE: https://bit.ly/establishtherun SPORTSBOOK OFFERS: We’ve partnered with several major sportsbook outlets to help supply you with the best offers in the industry and ensure you’re maximizing your bankroll from the start: https://establishtherun.com/offers/ FOLLOW US: Check out our social media channels for FREE fantasy football & DFS videos, analysis, and more: https://linktr.ee/establishtherun
  • Levitan's Solo Pod: Failing DFS 101 + Women Who Listen To The Show (Episode 812)
    Adam Levitan shares his Solo Pod after Week 11. He recaps the week that was and takes listener questions. In this episode, we discuss: Adam's Week 11 results Listener questions Links mentioned in the episode: Levitan's Cash Lineup Review: Week 11 Strength in Numbers: Week 11 Waiver Wire Analysis: Week 12 Want ETR on your team this season?  Our 2024 NFL IN-SEASON PRODUCT  has you covered with: Silva’s Matchups Column Projections for Every Player In Every Game DFS Top Plays Weekly Fantasy Rankings And tons more! Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ NBA PRODUCTS: Our NBA team provides high-quality, actionable analysis on everything from season-long fantasy basketball to DFS and player props. Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ DFS OPTIMIZER: Sign up for THE SOLVER for access to the software we think fantasy players need to win: https://thesolver.com/?ref=etr WE CAN HELP: Tired of attention-seeking hot takes? Get the highest-quality fantasy football analysis in your inbox, FREE: https://bit.ly/establishtherun SPORTSBOOK OFFERS: We’ve partnered with several major sportsbook outlets to help supply you with the best offers in the industry and ensure you’re maximizing your bankroll from the start: https://establishtherun.com/offers/ FOLLOW US: Check out our social media channels for FREE fantasy football & DFS videos, analysis, and more: https://linktr.ee/establishtherun
  • Rest of Season Rankings: Best Moves To Make Ahead Of Fantasy's Trade Deadline (Episode 811)
    Many leagues have their trade deadline this week. Adam Levitan, John Daigle, Mark Dankenbring, and Jack Miller discuss how to view difficult spots for rest of season. Show Notes In this episode, we discuss: Our latest Rest of Season Top-150 Handling CeeDee, Tyreek Best Playoff skeds Moves to make Lots more Want ETR on your team this season?  Our 2024 NFL IN-SEASON PRODUCT  has you covered with: Silva’s Matchups Column Projections for Every Player In Every Game DFS Top Plays Weekly Fantasy Rankings And tons more! Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ NBA PRODUCTS: Our NBA team provides high-quality, actionable analysis on everything from season-long fantasy basketball to DFS and player props. Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ DFS OPTIMIZER: Sign up for THE SOLVER for access to the software we think fantasy players need to win: https://thesolver.com/?ref=etr WE CAN HELP: Tired of attention-seeking hot takes? Get the highest-quality fantasy football analysis in your inbox, FREE: https://bit.ly/establishtherun SPORTSBOOK OFFERS: We’ve partnered with several major sportsbook outlets to help supply you with the best offers in the industry and ensure you’re maximizing your bankroll from the start: https://establishtherun.com/offers/ FOLLOW US: Check out our social media channels for FREE fantasy football & DFS videos, analysis, and more: https://linktr.ee/establishtherun
  • Team-by-Team: Bears Can Shane Waldron, Christian McCaffrey Returns (Episode 810 with Evan Silva and Adam Levitan)
    Adam Levitan and Evan Silva recap Week 10 from every angle and discuss each team, including the top storylines such as Shane Waldron's firing, Christian McCaffrey's return, and more. In this episode, we discuss: Every fantasy-relevant development from Week 10 from around the NFL Links mentioned in the episode: Waiver Wire Analysis: Week 11 Strength in Numbers: Week 10 NFL Props Review: Week 10 Timestamps: (1:38) - CHI(7:07) - SF(11:13) - PIT(13:39) - DEN(16:38) - CAR——————(19:40) - ARI(21:55) - ATL(23:36) - DAL(25:48) - DET(27:59) - GB(28:48) - LAR(31:24) - MIN(33:34) - NO(36:05) - NYG(38:46) - PHI(41:07) - SEA(42:30) - TB(43:50) - WAS——————(45:29) - BAL(48:07) - BUF(50:19) - CIN(52:54) - CLE(53:53) - HOU(56:06) - IND(58:45) - JAX(1:01:01) - KC(1:02:50) - LV(1:03:49) - LAC(1:06:07) - MIA(1:08:27) - NE(1:09:27) - NYJ(1:11:06) - TEN Want ETR on your team this season?  Our 2024 NFL IN-SEASON PRODUCT  has you covered with: Silva’s Matchups Column Projections for Every Player In Every Game DFS Top Plays Weekly Fantasy Rankings And tons more! Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ NBA PRODUCTS: Our NBA team provides high-quality, actionable analysis on everything from season-long fantasy basketball to DFS and player props. Subscribe now at https://establishtherun.com/subscribe/ DFS OPTIMIZER: Sign up for THE SOLVER for access to the software we think fantasy players need to win: https://thesolver.com/?ref=etr WE CAN HELP: Tired of attention-seeking hot takes? Get the highest-quality fantasy football analysis in your inbox, FREE: https://bit.ly/establishtherun SPORTSBOOK OFFERS: We’ve partnered with several major sportsbook outlets to help supply you with the best offers in the industry and ensure you’re maximizing your bankroll from the start: https://establishtherun.com/offers/ FOLLOW US: Check out our social media channels for FREE fantasy football & DFS videos, analysis, and more: https://linktr.ee/establishtherun
