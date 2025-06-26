2025 Bears Fantasy Team Preview (D'Andre Swift: Value RB?!)

We're moving on to the NFC North in the Fantasy Life Show's 2025 NFL team previews! And in this episode, fantasy football experts Ian Hartitz and Dwain McFarland are breaking down the 2025 Chicago Bears for fantasy football! - Can we expect Caleb Williams to actually move in the right direction? - Marry, Start, Cut: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze & Luther Burden III? - Is D'Andre Swift one of the best RB values on the board? We're breaking down all that and so much more on the 2025 Chicago Bears! ______________________ If you want more of Fantasy Life, check us out at FantasyLife.com, where all our analysis is free, smart, fun, and has won a bunch of awards. We have an awesome free seven-day-a-week fantasy newsletter (which would win awards if they existed, we assure you!): https://www.fantasylife.com/fantasy-newsletter-5 And if you want to go deeper, check out our suite of also-award-winning premium tools at FantasyLife.com/pricing But really we hope you just are enjoying what you clicked on here, and come back for more. We are here to help you win!! Timecodes: 00:00 - Intro 00:54 - Caleb Williams 09:17 - D'Andre Swift & Roschon Johnson 19:44 - Bears WRs 24:52 - Colston Loveland 29:34 - Win Total Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices