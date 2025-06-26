Powered by RND
  • Steelers 2025 Fantasy Team Preview (DK Metcalf: Top 10 WR Finish?)
    We're moving on to the AFC North in this edition of the Fantasy Life Show's 2025 NFL team previews and in this episode fantasy football experts Ian Hartitz and Dwain McFarland are breaking down the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers! - Could DK Metcalf finish as a top 10 WR? - Who will lead the backfield: Kaleb Johnson or Tyler Warren? - Is Aaron Rodgers worth anything, even in superflex? We're talking all this and so much more about the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers in fantasy football and beyond! ______________________ If you want more of Fantasy Life, check us out at FantasyLife.com, where all our analysis is free, smart, fun, and has won a bunch of awards. We have an awesome free seven-day-a-week fantasy newsletter (which would win awards if they existed, we assure you!): https://www.fantasylife.com/fantasy-newsletter-5 And if you want to go deeper, check out our suite of also-award-winning premium tools at FantasyLife.com/pricing But really we hope you just are enjoying what you clicked on here, and come back for more. We are here to help you win!! 00:00 - Intro 00:43 - Kaleb Johnson & Tyler Warren 12:25 - DK Metcalf 21:10 - Aaron Rodgers 24:45 - Pat Freiermuth 28:08 - Win Total Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Ravens 2025 Fantasy Team Preview (Derrick Henry in the 1st Round?)
    We're moving on to the AFC North in this edition of the Fantasy Life Show's 2025 NFL team previews and in this episode fantasy football experts Ian Hartitz and Dwain McFarland are breaking down the 2025 Baltimore Ravens! - Is Derrick Henry worth a 1st round pick? - Is Lamar Jackson worth a 2nd round pick in redraft? - Which Ravens WR is worth drafting at all? We're talking all this and so much more about the 2025 Baltimore Ravens in fantasy football and beyond! ______________________ If you want more of Fantasy Life, check us out at FantasyLife.com, where all our analysis is free, smart, fun, and has won a bunch of awards. We have an awesome free seven-day-a-week fantasy newsletter (which would win awards if they existed, we assure you!): https://www.fantasylife.com/fantasy-newsletter-5 And if you want to go deeper, check out our suite of also-award-winning premium tools at FantasyLife.com/pricing But really we hope you just are enjoying what you clicked on here, and come back for more. We are here to help you win!! 00:00 - Intro 00:40 - Lamar Jackson 12:04 - Derrick Henry 21:25 - Ravens WR Room 32:01 - Mark Andrews & Isaiah Likely 35:23 - Win Total Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 2025 Bears Fantasy Team Preview (D'Andre Swift: Value RB?!)
    We're moving on to the NFC North in the Fantasy Life Show's 2025 NFL team previews! And in this episode, fantasy football experts Ian Hartitz and Dwain McFarland are breaking down the 2025 Chicago Bears for fantasy football! - Can we expect Caleb Williams to actually move in the right direction? - Marry, Start, Cut: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze & Luther Burden III? - Is D'Andre Swift one of the best RB values on the board? We're breaking down all that and so much more on the 2025 Chicago Bears! ______________________ If you want more of Fantasy Life, check us out at FantasyLife.com, where all our analysis is free, smart, fun, and has won a bunch of awards. We have an awesome free seven-day-a-week fantasy newsletter (which would win awards if they existed, we assure you!): https://www.fantasylife.com/fantasy-newsletter-5 And if you want to go deeper, check out our suite of also-award-winning premium tools at FantasyLife.com/pricing But really we hope you just are enjoying what you clicked on here, and come back for more. We are here to help you win!! Timecodes: 00:00 - Intro 00:54 - Caleb Williams 09:17 - D'Andre Swift & Roschon Johnson 19:44 - Bears WRs 24:52 - Colston Loveland 29:34 - Win Total Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 2025 Packers Fantasy Team Preview (Who is the WR1?!)
    We're moving on to the NFC North in the Fantasy Life Show's 2025 NFL team previews! And in this episode, fantasy football experts Ian Hartitz and Dwain McFarland are breaking down the 2025 Green Bay Packers for fantasy football! - Will Josh Jacobs return to being a mid-range RB1 in fantasy? - Who will be the WR1 in Green Bay's crowded WR room? - Is Jordan Love a good or great fantasy QB? We're breaking down all that and so much more on the 2025 Green Bay Packers! ______________________ If you want more of Fantasy Life, check us out at FantasyLife.com, where all our analysis is free, smart, fun, and has won a bunch of awards. We have an awesome free seven-day-a-week fantasy newsletter (which would win awards if they existed, we assure you!): https://www.fantasylife.com/fantasy-newsletter-5 And if you want to go deeper, check out our suite of also-award-winning premium tools at FantasyLife.com/pricing But really we hope you just are enjoying what you clicked on here, and come back for more. We are here to help you win!! Timecodes: 00:00 - Intro 00:40 - Josh Jacobs 10:15 - Packers WR Room 21:08 - Jordan Love 28:14 - Tucker Kraft 32:00 - Win Total Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 2025 Vikings Fantasy Team Preview (McCarthy a Viable Fantasy QB?)
    We're moving on to the NFC North in the Fantasy Life Show's 2025 NFL team previews! And in this episode, fantasy football experts Ian Hartitz and Dwain McFarland are breaking down the 2025 Minnesota Vikings for fantasy football! - Is Aaron Jones being too discounted in fantasy drafts? - Will J.J. McCarthy be Kevin O'Connell's next great fantasy QB? - What is Jordan Addison's ceiling in fantasy football? We're breaking down all that and so much more on the 2025 Minnesota Vikings! ______________________ If you want more of Fantasy Life, check us out at FantasyLife.com, where all our analysis is free, smart, fun, and has won a bunch of awards. We have an awesome free seven-day-a-week fantasy newsletter (which would win awards if they existed, we assure you!): https://www.fantasylife.com/fantasy-newsletter-5 And if you want to go deeper, check out our suite of also-award-winning premium tools at FantasyLife.com/pricing But really we hope you just are enjoying what you clicked on here, and come back for more. We are here to help you win!! Timecodes: 00:00 - Intro 00:45 - Aaron Jones 12:45 - J.J. McCarthy 20:59 - Jordan Addison 26:12 - T.J. Hockenson 29:50 - Win Total Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to The Fantasy Life Show, your go-to podcast for all things fantasy football! Hosted by industry experts Ian Hartitz, Dwain McFarland, Thor Nystrom and Kendall Valenzuela, this podcast is dedicated to helping you dominate your fantasy football league, with insider analysis, actionable strategies, and the latest NFL news. Whether you're drafting, managing your roster, or preparing for the playoffs, our team breaks down everything you need to stay ahead of the competition. Each episode delivers expert insights on player performance, trends, injury updates, and top fantasy football picks, along with advanced metrics and data-driven advice that'll help you win your fantasy football leagues year after year! The Fantasy Life Show covers everything fantasy football managers need, from week-to-week breakdowns to season-long strategy. Tune in every week to gain an edge over your competition and elevate your fantasy football game to the next level.
