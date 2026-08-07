The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

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805 episodes
Rules to Win Your Draft. Plus, Bill Simmons Pitches Fantasy Football 'Grenades'08/07/2026 | 1h 43 mins.Stefon Diggs is a Commander (02:32)! Are you buying or selling? What does Diggs mean for Jayden Daniels? The guys also provide important updates on the large, looming electrical substation within arm’s reach of the 49ers’ practice field (10:25) before getting to their XX rules to win your 2026 fantasy football league (19:41). Then Bill Simmons joins the show to pitch a new fantasy football idea (01:03:11).
Intro (00:00)
Stefon Diggs (02:32)
SF substation (10:25)
XX rules to win your league (19:41)
Bill Simmons throws "grenades" at the guys (01:03:11)
Another Millennial Banger (01:35:54)
Reminders:
1. LIVE SHOW COMING THIS MONTH: We’ll be in Los Angeles for a live show at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, August 27. Details here: https://www.theringer.com/events. Get your tickets now! Go, go, go.
2. DK ALERT. DK ALERT. That’s right. DK joined the Discord. Don’t miss out: https://discord.gg/BrcmaHFdqd
3. RANKINGS LAST UPDATED AUGUST 3: https://theringer.com/fantasy-football/2026-preseason
4. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @ringerfantasyfootball. Heifetz also posts his cat a bunch on @dannyheifetz.
5. Email us punishment ideas for year two of the Ringer Fantasy Football League: ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Verizon Simplicity Plan. One plan. One price. Learn more at verizon.com (https://www.verizon.com/)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producers: Cameron Dinwiddie, Abou Kamara, Carlos Chiriboga, Nikhil Behal, and Austin Gayle
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7 Players Ruining Our Rankings, Zay Flowers Gigantic Contract, and The Great Almond Debate08/05/2026 | 1h 35 mins.We kick off the show by discussing the contract extensions that Bijan Robinson (03:02) and Zay Flowers (03:57) received. What does this mean for Jahmyr Gibbs’ hold-in? Does this big-money deal change how we view Flowers’ role in Baltimore’s offense? After a recap of the latest NFL news, the guys present the players that are the hardest to rank in fantasy this season (15:10).
Justin Jefferson (15:24)CeeDee Lamb (21:13)ChatGPT Jerry Jones Sun Chart (27:42)Ladd McConkey (33:24)DeVonta Smith (40:47)Alec Pierce (47:04)Quinshon Judkins (54:56)Parker Washington (01:01:39)
Finally, we read some emails—including one from a former pen salesman who weighs in on the Heifetz-Jackie debate (01:06:08).
Reminders:
1. LIVE SHOW COMING THIS MONTH: We’ll be in Los Angeles for a live show at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, August 27. Details here: https://www.theringer.com/events. Get your tickets now! Go, go, go.
2. DK ALERT. DK ALERT. That’s right. DK joined the Discord. Don’t miss out: https://discord.gg/BrcmaHFdqd
3. Bookmark our 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (last updated August 3): https://theringer.com/fantasy-football/2026-preseason
4. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ringerfantasyfootball. Heifetz also posts his cat a bunch on @dannyheifetz.
Verizon Simplicity Plan. One plan. One price. Learn more at verizon.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Cameron Dinwiddie, Abou Kamara, Carlos Chiriboga, Nikhil Behal, and Austin Gayle
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Major Training Camp Injuries to Monitor and the Top Four Hottest NFL QBs With Mina Kimes08/04/2026 | 1h 56 mins.Training camp is underway, and the guys are digging through the biggest stories out of the first week of practices. Are the 49ers cursed (02:58)? How much impact is the substation (which looms over every 49ers practice) having on these injuries? After they break down Ricky Pearsall’s season-ending surgery, Heifetz expresses his concerns about the 2024 wide receiver class (16:14). Then, it looks like Aaron Donald is trending toward returning to the Rams to play alongside Myles Garrett this season (30:59). Is Los Angeles ruining sports? Michael Penix Jr. could be out for another month (39:22). What would a Tua-led Falcons team look like for fantasy? Then, at long last, the guys are joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes to reveal the top four in the Hottest NFL QB Rankings (01:01:30). After they reveal the winner of the rankings and thank Lorne, Heifetz reveals a new theme month after the triumph of Millennial Bangers.
Reminders:
1. LIVE SHOW COMING THIS MONTH: We’ll be in Los Angeles for a live show at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, August 27. Details here: https://www.theringer.com/events. Get your tickets now! Go, go, go.
2. DK ALERT. DK ALERT. That’s right. DK joined the Discord. Don’t miss out: https://discord.gg/BrcmaHFdqd
3. Bookmark our 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (last updated August 3): https://theringer.com/fantasy-football/2026-preseason
4. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ringerfantasyfootball. Heifetz also posts his cat a bunch on @dannyheifetz.
Verizon Simplicity Plan. One plan. One price. Learn more at verizon.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Cameron Dinwiddie, Abou Kamara, Carlos Chiriboga, Nikhil Behal, and Austin Gayle
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Training Camp Hype to Buy or Sell, a Jackie-Heifetz Argument, Ringer Movie Club: 'Kingpin,' 'The Odyssey,' and Beach Ham07/30/2026 | 2h 7 mins.Some defensive tackle news to hit before the adventure begins: Jalen Carter got PAID (02:14), and Vita Vea wants out of Tampa Bay (09:53). Oh, and DK has takes on Madison Beer’s stance in her engagement announcement Instagram carousel with Justin Herbert (14:51).
Then, the lads venture out on their ship yearning for sweet, beautiful sirens they can’t resist in fantasy football this season (22:22) and the ones they’re avoiding with wax in their ears all training camp (38:00). They also each pick their “Go Home to Your Wife” guy in honor of Odysseus (01:05:20).
When they eventually get off the boat, the boys first run through an emailer's breakfast ham (01:17:59). Then, they get in the middle of a Heifetz-Jackie argument about pens (01:21:29) before the second-ever meeting for Ringer Movie Club, where Craig and Heifetz can bully DK over 'Kingpin' (01:27:44). Finally, they close the ‘sode with takes on ‘The Odyssey’ (01:48:16). Heifetz has strong, contrarian opinions, as one would expect.
(00:00) Intro
(02:14) Jalen Carter, Vita Vea, and Madison Beer updates
(22:22) Sirens we can’t resist
(38:00) Sirens we’re avoiding with wax in our ears
(01:05:20) The best “Go Home to Your Wife” Guys
(01:17:59) Emails!!!
(01:21:29) Jackie and Heifetz argued about pens
(01:27:44) Ringer Movie Club: 'Kingpin'
(01:48:16) Takes on 'The Odyssey'
(01:57:13) Craig’s final Millennial Banger
Reminders:
1. LIVE SHOW COMING NEXT MONTH: We’ll be in Los Angeles for a live show at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, August 27. Tickets are on sale now. Details here: https://www.theringer.com/events. Get your tickets now! Go go go.
2. Our prayers to The Seven continue. Please gift us your wisdom for the 2026 Hottest NFL QB Rankings. Also, we’re looking for more Name Brand rebrand projects and punishment ideas for Year 2 of The Ringer Fantasy Football League. Email us: ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
3. 'Transformers' and 'Kingpin' were phenomenal meetings, but now DK wants to end it all? Include “Bill Murray” in your comment below to use your voice to #KeepMovieClubAlive.
4. DK ALERT. DK ALERT. That’s right. DK joined the Discord. Don’t miss out: https://discord.gg/BrcmaHFdqd
5.. Bookmark our 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (Last Updated May 7): https://theringer.com/fantasy-football/2026-preseason
6. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ringerfantasyfootball. Heifetz also posts his cat a bunch on @dannyheifetz.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Cameron Dinwiddie, Abou Kamara, Carlos Chiriboga, Nikhil Behal, and Austin Gayle
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- Craig is back!! He and the Dannys to hit their 2026 running back rankings, tiers, and sleepers, along with nos. 5-8 in the Hottest NFL QB Rankings.
(00:00) Intro
(05:01) Tier 1: Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson
(10:12) Tier 2: CMC, JT, and James Cook
(20:12) Tier 3: Ashton Jeanty, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry
(01:24:03) Hottest NFL QB Rankings: No. 5-8
(01:49:41) Craig’s latest Millennial Banger
Reminders:
1. LIVE SHOW COMING NEXT MONTH: We’ll be in Los Angeles for a live show at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, August 27. Tickets are on sale now. Get all details here: theringer.com/events. Get your tickets now! Go, go, go.
2. Our prayers to The Seven continue. Please gift us your wisdom for the 2026 Hottest NFL QB Rankings. Also, Craig’s Millennial Bangers Month continues for one more episode, and we’re looking for punishment ideas for year two of the Ringer Fantasy Football League. Email us: ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
3. Movie club is coming back eventually. Watch 'Kingpin' before the gang does to make sure you’re ready to rock and roll.
4. Don’t miss out on our Discord: discord.gg/BrcmaHFdqd
5. Bookmark our 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (last updated May 7): theringer.com/fantasy-football/2026-preseason
6. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ringerfantasyfootball. DK is a huge Instagram guy, a star even.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Cameron Dinwiddie, Abou Kamara, Carlos Chiriboga, Nikhil Behal, and Austin Gayle
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
Nominated for Best Sports Podcast of 2026. Three friends—Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck—talk all things football, from NFL Draft, free agency, trades, fantasy, and everything else NFL. (This feed is named “The Ringer Fantasy Football Show” from May to January, and named “The Ringer NFL Draft Show” from February through April.)Podcast website
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