The Ringer
The Ringer Fantasy Football Show features a group of fantasy football experts, Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. The show guides you through the 2... More

  Top 200 Fantasy Rankings: Our Biggest Takeaways for 2023
    Fresh off the release of The Ringer's 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings, the guys break down some of their biggest takeaways after ranking the top 200 fantasy players (2:01). Finally, the guys close with emails (33:12).
    5/4/2023
    50:03
  The Best Fantasy Landing Spots for 2023 Rookies
    Welcome back to 'The Ringer Fantasy Football Show'! We kick off the 2023 fantasy football season by surveying the rookie landscape, breaking down where to draft some of these first-year players, and identifying which ones will have the most immediate fantasy impact (1:52). Finally, the guys close with an email and DK's dynasty rookie rankings (49:15).
    5/2/2023
    58:37
  2023 NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Winners, Whiffs, Rookie Awards, and Day 3 Gems
    The guys wrap up their NFL draft coverage this season with a recap of Rounds 4-7 as well as an assessment of this year's draft as a whole. They debate which team won the draft, give out several awards, shout out a few late-round steals, make predictions for OROY and DROY, and much more (3:50). Finally they close with emails (60:09).
    4/29/2023
    1:19:18
  The 8 Biggest Takeaways From Day 2
    The guys are back to discuss eight of the most significant takeaways from Rounds 2-3 of the 2023 NFL Draft including the Titans trading up for quarterback Will Levis, the Green Bay Packers loading up on offense, the Detroit Lions redemption arc, and more.
    4/29/2023
    46:56
  Texans Trade Up for No. 3, Will Levis Falls, and More Round 1 Instant Reactions
    The guys share their instant reactions to the most exciting picks and trades from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, including the Houston Texans trading up for back-to-back picks in the top three, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson going to the Indianapolis Colts, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis falling outside of Round 1, head-scratching decisions from the Detroit Lions, and more (1:05). Finally, they close with emails and America's favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (65:23).
    4/28/2023
    1:18:47

About The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show features a group of fantasy football experts, Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. The show guides you through the 2023 fantasy football season, providing analysis on big-picture conversations like weekly matchups, trades, and daily fantasy, as well as the subtleties that will make the difference in your league.
