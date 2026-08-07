The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

Some defensive tackle news to hit before the adventure begins: Jalen Carter got PAID (02:14), and Vita Vea wants out of Tampa Bay (09:53). Oh, and DK has takes on Madison Beer’s stance in her engagement announcement Instagram carousel with Justin Herbert (14:51).



Then, the lads venture out on their ship yearning for sweet, beautiful sirens they can’t resist in fantasy football this season (22:22) and the ones they’re avoiding with wax in their ears all training camp (38:00). They also each pick their “Go Home to Your Wife” guy in honor of Odysseus (01:05:20).



When they eventually get off the boat, the boys first run through an emailer's breakfast ham (01:17:59). Then, they get in the middle of a Heifetz-Jackie argument about pens (01:21:29) before the second-ever meeting for Ringer Movie Club, where Craig and Heifetz can bully DK over 'Kingpin' (01:27:44). Finally, they close the ‘sode with takes on ‘The Odyssey’ (01:48:16). Heifetz has strong, contrarian opinions, as one would expect.



(00:00) Intro



(02:14) Jalen Carter, Vita Vea, and Madison Beer updates



(22:22) Sirens we can’t resist



(38:00) Sirens we’re avoiding with wax in our ears



(01:05:20) The best “Go Home to Your Wife” Guys



(01:17:59) Emails!!!



(01:21:29) Jackie and Heifetz argued about pens



(01:27:44) Ringer Movie Club: 'Kingpin'



(01:48:16) Takes on 'The Odyssey'



(01:57:13) Craig’s final Millennial Banger



Reminders:



1. LIVE SHOW COMING NEXT MONTH: We’ll be in Los Angeles for a live show at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, August 27. Tickets are on sale now. Details here: https://www.theringer.com/events. Get your tickets now! Go go go.



2. Our prayers to The Seven continue. Please gift us your wisdom for the 2026 Hottest NFL QB Rankings. Also, we’re looking for more Name Brand rebrand projects and punishment ideas for Year 2 of The Ringer Fantasy Football League. Email us: ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com



3. 'Transformers' and 'Kingpin' were phenomenal meetings, but now DK wants to end it all? Include “Bill Murray” in your comment below to use your voice to #KeepMovieClubAlive.



4. DK ALERT. DK ALERT. That’s right. DK joined the Discord. Don’t miss out: https://discord.gg/BrcmaHFdqd



5.. Bookmark our 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (Last Updated May 7): https://theringer.com/fantasy-football/2026-preseason



6. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ringerfantasyfootball. Heifetz also posts his cat a bunch on @dannyheifetz.



Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck



Producers: Cameron Dinwiddie, Abou Kamara, Carlos Chiriboga, Nikhil Behal, and Austin Gayle



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit http://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices