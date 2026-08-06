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Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast
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Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

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Sports
Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast
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2014 episodes

  • Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

    Episode 735 - Mets Sweep the Guardian

    08/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    That's right. The trade deadline has come and gone. The Mets win their 50th game in style by sweeping the series from a potential playoff team in the Cleveland Guardians. Exciting! P.S. T-Shirts are back on sale if you want to buy one.... or two! https://breakingt.com/products/the-rico Please like, rate, follow, favorite or subscribe to Rico Brogna here: ⁠⁠https://link.chtbl.com/RicoBrogna⁠⁠ Email TheRicoB@gmail.comExplore the podcast
  • Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

    Episode 734 - David Stearns Speaks After Trade Deadline & Mets Win

    08/05/2026 | 1h
    David Stearns spoke to the media after the trade deadline was over. Why not dive in and listen to what he had to say! Plus, good news! The Mets one their first game after the deadline. P.S. T-Shirts are back on sale if you want to buy one.... or two! https://breakingt.com/products/the-rico Please like, rate, follow, favorite or subscribe to Rico Brogna here: ⁠⁠https://link.chtbl.com/RicoBrogna⁠⁠ Email TheRicoB@gmail.com
  • Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

    What The Mets Are Getting In Jefferson Rojas | 'Baseball Isn't Boring'

    08/04/2026 | 4 mins.
    Bradfo catches up with MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra to get the full breakdown on what the Mets are getting in Jefferson Rojas (the prized prospect they received from the Cubs in the Clay Holmes/Tyrone Taylor trade)
  • Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

    Episode 733 - New York Mets Trade Deadline Recap

    08/04/2026 | 56 mins.
    The trade deadline has officially struck Midnight! Freddy Peralta, Huascar Brazoban, AJ Minter and others have officially left the building. Evan breaks it all down as the Mets 2026 season has now hit the final stages of another disastrous season. P.S. T-Shirts are back on sale if you want to buy one.... or two! https://breakingt.com/products/the-rico Please like, rate, follow, favorite or subscribe to Rico Brogna here: ⁠⁠https://link.chtbl.com/RicoBrogna⁠⁠ Email TheRicoB@gmail.com
  • Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

    Episode 732 - Mets Trade Freddy Peralta, Lose Series to Marlins

    08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Before Sundays game between the Mets and the Marlins, the Mets finally found a taker for Freddy Peralta. How about that return???? Regardless, Mets still lose to the Marlins on Sunday and the entire series! P.S. T-Shirts are back on sale if you want to buy one.... or two! https://breakingt.com/products/the-rico Please like, rate, follow, favorite or subscribe to Rico Brogna here: ⁠⁠https://link.chtbl.com/RicoBrogna⁠⁠ Email TheRicoB@gmail.com
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About Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast
Evan Roberts, co-host of WFAN’s Evan & Tiki, is a crazy obsessed New York Met fan. A season ticket holder who scores every game. He’s a bit nuts and is ready to bring that nuttiness to you. That’s right, a podcast all about the New York Mets. After every series they play, he’s gonna podcast. After some crazy wins or losses, he’s gonna podcast. He’s gonna do it about the New York Mets and all that crazy baseball talk that you just want to hear.Email topics or comments to TheRicoB@gmail.com
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