Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

David Stearns spoke to the media after the trade deadline was over. Why not dive in and listen to what he had to say! Plus, good news! The Mets one their first game after the deadline. P.S. T-Shirts are back on sale if you want to buy one.... or two! https://breakingt.com/products/the-rico Please like, rate, follow, favorite or subscribe to Rico Brogna here: ⁠⁠https://link.chtbl.com/RicoBrogna⁠⁠ Email TheRicoB@gmail.com