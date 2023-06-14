Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast

Evan Roberts, co-host of WFAN’s on Carton & Roberts, is a crazy obsessed New York Met fan. A season ticket holder who scores every game. He’s a bit nuts and is ... More
Episode 139 - Mets vs Yankees Subway Series (A Nimmo walk off)
Brandon Nimmo finds a way to be the hero the Mets needed after an extremely rough series. The series ends up splitting one a piece, but the Mets are still fighting through some poorly played baseball.
For comments, questions or topic ideas email [email protected]
6/15/2023
Walk off Nimmo
Brandon Nimmo is able to come through with the game winning hit after a rough two game series verse the Yankees.
6/15/2023
Another dumb rule created by the MLB
The Mets can't get out of their own way and now MLB throws more rules and regulations to trip over.
6/15/2023
To bunt or not to bunt
The Mets can't just win a game, they always find a way to make us question a move or two.
6/15/2023
Former Umpire Jim Joyce Has Solution To Prevent Sticky Stuff Controversies | 'Baseball Isn't Boring'
From 'Baseball Isn't Boring' (subscribe here): First there was Max Scherzer. Now there is Drew Smith. The controversies with ejections of pitchers do to sticky stuff violations aren't going anywhere, as we witnessed Tuesday night with the ejection of Smith. Longtime umpire Jim Joyce joined the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast to present his solution for the issues facing both the umpires and the players when it comes to determining how sticky is too sticky. To listen to the entire podcast with Joyce, click here.
