Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the FIRST THINGS FIRST YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Nick Wright reveals his latest QB Tiers reacting to the NFL week 11 games. How will Mahomes Mountain look this week? How did Nick react to Josh Allen defeating Patrick Mahomes? What about Justin Herbert defeating Joe Burrow on Sunday night?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
20:39
Cowboys fall to Texans, Joe Douglas out as Jets GM, Could 49ers miss the playoffs?
Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the FIRST THINGS FIRST YOUTUBE CHANNEL
(00:00) Cowboys fall to Texans and drop to 3-7
(20:51) Jets fire GM Joe Douglas
(30:49) Caleb Williams is still 5th in OROY odds. Should that be the case?
(36:09) Could the 49ers miss the playoffs?
(41:08) Mahomes Mountain
(1:01:33) Biggest reason the Cowboys keep getting embarrassed? / More confident in Texans after win?
(1:15:47) Does Justin Herbert belong in MVP talks? His teammate thinks so
(1:20:51) Should the Ravens replace Justin Tucker?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:31:25
WHAT'S WRIGHT: MNF Reaction, Chiefs Lose to Bills & Lamar Loses to Pitt (again)
SUBSCRIBE TO THE WHAT'S WRIGHT? WITH NICK WRIGHT FEED TO NEVER MISS AN EPISODE!
APPLE
SPOTIFY
(01:56) Missed The Cut
(03:21) Cowboys Crushed
(13:34) Chiefs finally lose to the Bills
(23:02) Steelers beat Ravens
(36:11) SF/CIN: Buy Low or No?
(42:29) This or That
(56:38) Nick & Damonza answer viewer questions
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:05:40
HIGHLIGHT: Are the Lions the best team in the NFL?
Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the FIRST THINGS FIRST YOUTUBE CHANNEL
The Lions are 9-1 and dominated the Jaguars over the weekend. Now that Jared Goff and Detroit have the same record as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, is this the best team in the NFL?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:55
Bills end Chiefs undefeated season, Bears & 49ers lose, Worried about the Ravens?
Watch clips on YouTube! Subscribe to the FIRST THINGS FIRST YOUTUBE CHANNEL
(00:00) Bills hand Chiefs first loss of the season
(23:19) Worried about the Ravens?
(34:15) Are the Lions the best team in the NFL?
(39:26) Bears fall to the Packers. Did Nick see what he wanted from Caleb Williams?
(42:41) Expect to see a better Patrick Mahomes moving forward? / This best Bills team of Josh Allen era? / Is there a blueprint to slow down Lamar Jackson?
(1:06:29) Something or Nothing?
(1:20:02) Faith in Brock Purdy getting weaker?
(1:25:41) Texans at Cowboys thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
First Things First airs Weekdays at 3 PM ET on FS1! Join Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes as they discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. From LeBron James, to Patrick Mahomes, this show will bring you the first, and most incisive, opinions on the best sports stories.