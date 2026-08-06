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1829 episodes
- Now that the dust has settled on the major offseason moves and key acquisitions, J. Kyle Mann and Michael Pina have decided to come up with their hierarchy for the Eastern Conference and rank where they think each team stands right now. Following their championship run, have the Knicks solidified their standing as top dog in the East? Now that Giannis has been traded from Milwaukee to Miami, have the Heat shot up their rankings? Where do the guys have the Sixers now that LeBron is headed to Philly?
(00:00) Intro
(6:30) 15-10
(55:00) 9-5
(1:19:00) 4-1
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Michael Pina
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Clifford Augustin, and Ben Cruz
Additional Production Support: John Richter and Chris Wohlers
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- Howard Beck and Michael Pina have their way-too-early NBA player awards for the 2026-2027 season. Find out their jalapeño and reaper picks for Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Most Valuable Player. The takes definitely get spicy!
(6:45) Defensive Player of the Year
(16:36) Sixth Man of the Year
(32:25) Most Improved Player-
(45:33) Rookie of the Year
(56:35) Coach of the Year
(1:10:01) Most Valuable Player
Hosts: Howard Beck and Michael PinaProducers: Victoria Valencia and Clifford AugustinProduction Supervision: Ben CruzAdditional Production Support: John Richter and Chris Wohlers
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- That's right! LeBron James is headed to Philly and joining the Sixers on a two-year deal. Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck discuss the move, which is likely to be the last of his career. Why did LeBron choose Philly? How does he fit with the star-studded roster? What does this mean for the teams that he didn’t choose?
(5:00) - LeBron's Fit in Philly(14:24) - Joel Embiid’s role(29:28) - LeBron and the Philly fanbase(42:40) - The teams that missed out on LeBronHosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard BeckProducer: Victoria ValenciaProduction Supervision: Ben Cruz and Conor Nevins
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- Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck put a bow on the 2025-26 NBA season with their sixth annual Realys Awards. Find out who wins the highly anticipated Real One of the Year award, who Raja crowns as the Raja Bell Memorial Defender of the Year, and much more!
(00:00) Intro
(1:50) OG of the Year
(10:23) Newcomer of the Year
(17:25) Worst Trade of the Year
(24:41) Crashout of the Year
(30:50) Moment of the Year
(35:13) Who won the year?
(38:24) Who lost the year?
(41:24) Raja Bell Memorial Defender award
(45:20) Real One of the Year
(52:30) Outro Blooper
Hosts: Logan Murdock, Howard Beck, and Raja BellProducers: Logan Murdock, Clifford Augustin, and Victoria ValenciaVideo: Victoria ValenciaAudio: Devon BaroldiShow Art: Matthew JamesProduction Supervision: Ben Cruz and Conor Nevins
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The View From Summer League. Plus, How Many Robs Could Take Wemby? | Group Chat07/14/2026 | 1h 24 mins.Justin, Rob, and J. Kyle Mann return to recap what they’ve seen so far during summer league and answer some mailbag questions.
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and J. Kyle MannProducers: Victoria Valencia and Stefan Anderson
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About The Ringer NBA Show
The Ringer NBA squad provides the insight, reporting, and analysis that you need in your life right here on The Ringer NBA Show. On Mondays and Thursdays, check out 'Group Chat' with Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney and J. Kyle Mann . Tap in on Tuesdays and Fridays for 'Real Ones' with Logan Murdock, Raja Bell and Howard Beck.Podcast website
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