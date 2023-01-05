Joel Embiid’s MVP Win and What Made His Return Difficult for the 76ers. Plus, the Dominance of Anthony Davis in Game 1 Against the Warriors. | Real Ones

Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics and why it was difficult for the 76ers to reintegrate Joel Embiid into the lineup (2:53). Along the way, they talk about Embiid's MVP win as well as what winning the award means for both the player and the team (12:03). Next, they talk about the Los Angeles Lakers stealing Game 1 behind the monster play of Anthony Davis and what the Golden State Warriors need to do to limit him going forward (33:46). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (54:04). Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell Producer: Jonathan Kermah Production Assistant: Kai Grady