The Ringer NBA team provides insight, reporting, and analysis on the NBA five days a week. MON & THURS: 'Real Ones' with Logan Murdock & Raja Bell; TUES: 'The A... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1259
Joel Embiid’s MVP Win and What Made His Return Difficult for the 76ers. Plus, the Dominance of Anthony Davis in Game 1 Against the Warriors. | Real Ones
Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics and why it was difficult for the 76ers to reintegrate Joel Embiid into the lineup (2:53). Along the way, they talk about Embiid’s MVP win as well as what winning the award means for both the player and the team (12:03). Next, they talk about the Los Angeles Lakers stealing Game 1 behind the monster play of Anthony Davis and what the Golden State Warriors need to do to limit him going forward (33:46). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (54:04).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
59:59
The Celtics Roll the Sixers in Game 2 and Just Askin’ Questions About the Playoffs | Group Chat
Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Celtics blowout victory over the Sixers in Game 2. Then they ask a few lingering questions about the playoffs including questions about Kevin Durant, Dillon Brooks, and the Lakers (26:49).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
1:00:46
Is There a Good Defensive Strategy for Nikola Jokic? Plus, Harden Puts the Celtics in a Blender | The Answer
Seerat and Michael begin by breaking down Nikola Jokic’s MVP-level performance in the Nuggets’ win over the Suns in Game 2 of their second-round series. They express concern over the shot and usage rate for Phoenix’s big three and speculate on their ability to come back from 0-2. Then Seerat issues an apology to the Denver fandom for overlooking their potential before the playoffs (19:26). Next they shine a light on James Harden’s master class versus the Celtics and discuss whether Monday night was the biggest Sixers win since the days of Allen Iverson (31:50).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:00:19
Howard Beck on How Much Longer the Warriors Can Keep Winning, LeBron James Vs. Stephen Curry, and the 76ers Without Joel Embiid | Real Ones
Logan and Raja are joined by longtime NBA sportswriter Howard Beck to discuss Stephen Curry’s historic Game 7 performance and how long the Golden State Warriors can sustain their playoff run (1:26). Along the way, they talk about the upcoming Western Conference semifinals matchup between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers (14:55). Next, the guys preview Monday’s matchups between PHI-BOS and PHX-DEN (30:15).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:01:53
Denver Toasts the Suns, Plus One Burning Question for Every Series | Group Chat
Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Nuggets comfortably beating the Suns in Game 1. They talk about what adjustments Phoenix can make, Jamal Murray’s return to his peak form before his injury, and much more (2:16). Then they ask one burning question about the other remaining series (23:57).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Ringer NBA team provides insight, reporting, and analysis on the NBA five days a week. MON & THURS: 'Real Ones' with Logan Murdock & Raja Bell; TUES: 'The Answer' with Seerat Sohi & J. Kyle Mann; WED: 'Group Chat' with Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney & Wosny Lambre; FRI: 'Weekends With Wos' with Wosny Lambre & 'Off Guard' with Austin Rivers & Pausha Haghighi.