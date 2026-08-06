Now that the dust has settled on the major offseason moves and key acquisitions, J. Kyle Mann and Michael Pina have decided to come up with their hierarchy for the Eastern Conference and rank where they think each team stands right now. Following their championship run, have the Knicks solidified their standing as top dog in the East? Now that Giannis has been traded from Milwaukee to Miami, have the Heat shot up their rankings? Where do the guys have the Sixers now that LeBron is headed to Philly?



(00:00) Intro



(6:30) 15-10



(55:00) 9-5



(1:19:00) 4-1



Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Michael Pina



Producers: Victoria Valencia, Clifford Augustin, and Ben Cruz



Additional Production Support: John Richter and Chris Wohlers



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